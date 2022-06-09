Interior Design Services Market to Grow by USD 24.13 Billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Jun 09, 2022, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the trends in the interior design services market are research and development investments and technological advancements in digital designing. Innovative technologies such as machine learning, VR, and AI are improving the execution of interior design. Vendors are increasing investments in research and development to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, collecting and analyzing data using machine learning provides more accurate design data and saves time. Such accuracy will drive market growth during the forecast period.
The global interior design services market is expected to grow by USD 24.13 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the market is expected to have an accelerating CAGR of 4%.
Market Driver
The growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving the growth of the interior design services market. Construction activities are increasing across the residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public sectors. Moreover, several national governments in emerging economies are increasingly undertaking initiatives to develop customized infrastructure. In addition, increasing investments by the public sector in construction projects play a key role in driving the global interior design services market. Thus, the governments of many countries across the world are investing a significant amount of capital in the construction of cities, airports, and other commercial buildings, which will drive the demand for interior design services during the forecast period.
Major Interior Design Services Companies:
- AECOM
- Aedas Ltd.
- Arcadis NV
- CannonDesign
- DP Architects Pte Ltd.
- Foster and Partners Group Ltd.
- Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.
- HBA International
- HDR Inc.
- IBI Group Inc.
- Interior Architects Inc.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Nelson and Associates Interior Design and Space Planning Inc.
- NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.
- Perkins and Will International Group of Companies
- Samoo Architects and Engineers
- Stantec Inc.
- Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd.
- HOK Group Inc.
- Areen Design Ltd.
Interior Design Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
Interior Design Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, will drive the interior design services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the interior design services market in APAC.
|
Interior Design Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 24.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.30
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AECOM
- Exhibit 89: AECOM - Overview
- Exhibit 90: AECOM - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: AECOM - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: AECOM - Segment focus
- 10.4 Aedas Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Aedas Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Aedas Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Aedas Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Aedas Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 DP Architects Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: DP Architects Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Foster and Partners Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 HDR Inc.
- Exhibit 106: HDR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: HDR Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: HDR Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Perkins and Will International Group of Companies
- Exhibit 116: Perkins and Will International Group of Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Perkins and Will International Group of Companies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Perkins and Will International Group of Companies - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Perkins and Will International Group of Companies - Key offerings
- 10.12 Stantec Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Stantec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Stantec Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
Share this article