Interior Design Services Market to grow by USD 24.13 Bn | APAC to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

Purchase our full report to know the exact growth variance and future growth opportunities in the market.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector and increasing demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms. However, the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the interior design services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential segments. The demand from the commercial end-users was significant in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing number of construction projects. Also, the growth of the global tourism industry is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China , Japan , and India are driving the growth of the interior design services market in APAC. In addition, the increasing number of renovation projects is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports:

Home Furnishings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio