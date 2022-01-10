Interior Design Services Market to grow by USD 24.13 Bn | APAC to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

Jan 10, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. There is an increasing demand for interior design services with the rising construction of residential, commercial, government, and corporate infrastructures and renovation of old buildings across the world. In addition, the growth of the end-user industries such as retail, hospitality, and corporate are creating significant demand for interior design services.
Technavio estimates the global interior design services market size to grow by USD 24.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Purchase our full report to know the exact growth variance and future growth opportunities in the market.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector and increasing demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms. However, the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the interior design services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential segments. The demand from the commercial end-users was significant in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing number of construction projects. Also, the growth of the global tourism industry is contributing to the growth of the segment.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India are driving the growth of the interior design services market in APAC. In addition, the increasing number of renovation projects is contributing to the growth of the regional market.
Related Reports:
Home Furnishings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Interior Design Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 24.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.30
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article