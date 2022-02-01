Interior Design Services Market to register a growth of USD 24.13 billion at a CAGR of 4%|Shifting consumer expectation towards leisure and work experience is a key driver | Technavio

Our research report on "Interior design services market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-202 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Interior Design Services Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.30%

Key market segments: End-user (commercial and residential), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

, APAC, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 35%

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Interior Design Services market trend



R&D investment and technological advancement

The investment in R&D along with advancement in technology in digital designing is one of the key factors driving the growth of global interior design market share growth. Moreover, innovations in technology into digital designing, planning, and execution is a rising trend in the interior design services market. In addition, the innovations in technological platforms are fueling the execution of interior designing like machine learning, VR, and AI. Also, there has been a rise in investments into R&D by the vendors for launching digital design labs to remain competitive in the market.

Interior Design Services market challenge



Unorganized players and intense competition

The presence of unorganized players and intense competition among the existing players is one of the key challenges for the interior design services market share growth. There are a variety of vendors present in the market from small single-type service providers to large MNCs offering multiple types of interior design services. Also, the competition among established vendors is intense depending on various parameters. Additionally, the new entrants offering services at lower prices, convenience along with online logistics to customers is estimated to further intensify the market competition.

Key market vendors insights

The interior design services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

AECOM

Aedas Ltd

DP Architects Pte Ltd

Foster Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. HDR Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd

Perkins Will International Group of Companies

Stantec Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by End-user

Commercial

The commercial segment will be significant in the interior design market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of commercial construction projects is expected to boost the commercial segment in the global interior design services market during the forecast period. Commercial interior designers conceptualize spaces for businesses to increase functionality and elevate style for financial gain. Moreover, the rise in commercial constructions such as hotels, restaurants, and amusement centers is influenced by the rise in tourism.

Residential

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 35% of the global interior design services market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for interior design services in APAC.

The demand for construction services is rising significantly in developing countries like China, India, and Japan is expected to boost the interior design services market growth in the region.

