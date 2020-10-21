Interior Design Trends Influence Hunter Fan Company's Latest Models

From traditional and classic to contemporary and ultra-modern, the ceiling fan can take on many styles. Hunter's Fall 2020 release of fans looks to bring some new perspective to the market, pulling inspiration from some of the hottest trends and focuses in interior design. Taking a hint from some of the biggest third-party influencers in the home décor space, Hunter noticed a trend toward a more curated space for children. "We noticed that many of our consumers, whether new or more experienced parents, were consistently looking for new décor ideas, accessories, and themes that they can infuse into their nurseries or children's bedrooms. Gone are the days of a simple paint color and rocking chair to complete a room, ceiling fans for kids' spaces have become a necessity," said Design Director, Patrick O'Connell. Options like the Kennicott can bring a beautiful pop of dusty sage green to a nature-inspired bedroom, while beautiful small ceiling fans like the Valda and Dublin bring pops of color and big impact in small form.

Taking another cue from some of the most popular spaces on the home renovators to do list, outdoor spaces are no longer a home for your forgotten plants. A wave of home décor accessories and inspiration has encouraged homeowners to turn their lackluster outdoor settings into outdoor living areas, bringing the inside out and therefore requiring a variety of stylish ceiling fans for outdoors. Options like the Visalia bring a touch of neutral color and contemporary design to any outdoor living space, while the Havoc from Hunter's WeatherMax® collection are perfect for open-air pergolas exposed to the elements, because of their wet-rated capabilities. In addition to beauty, many of Hunter's newest options feature enhanced function with the brand's SureSpeed® Guarantee technology. Optimum airflow is key for a space deeply affected by the temperature, no matter what the season.

While many of Hunter's designs are inspired by the rooms in which they live, textural and visual patterns are also a key driver. With the rise of real wood grain features, Hunter introduced many options like the Leti and Melbourne, which boast intricate wooden blades meant to match homeowners' other wooden furniture pieces. As acrylic accessories in home and fashion take a top spot in the design world, Hunter has met that demand with the latest Park View, featuring 3 clear blades and a chic Polished Nickel finish. More unique designs like the smoked, fluted glass Grove Park look to set a standard of high design in any space, while caged & drum-style alternative fans like the Fennec and Tunley provide a modern-industrial touch.

With a slew of beautiful designs, Hunter continues to view the home décor industry as a colorful playground, always working on the next design to grace our ceilings. Their attention to consumer trends sets them apart and has allowed them to bring beautiful fans to market for the last 134 years. For more information on Hunter's newest fan designs, to keep a pulse on the trends in the Hunter fan world, visit Hunterfan.com or follow along on Instagram @Hunterfanco.

About Hunter Fan Company

Keeping homes 'Quietly Cool since 1886', Hunter Fan Company is the world's original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the #1 most installed ceiling fan for over 130 years, Hunter continues to provide a deep heritage of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind and ultimately more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand offers an array of beautiful and thoughtfully crafted designs, from rustic and contemporary to classic and retro statement pieces. In addition, the brand has recently debuted a variety of proprietary technologies, truly differentiating the brand within the industry – from their exclusive line of WiFi®-enabled SIMPLEconnect® fans, which are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to the brand's SureSpeed® Guarantee which sets the standard for optimum airflow performance, and now WeatherMax® which is Hunter's most durable line of outdoor ceiling fans. As an industry-leader, Hunter's cutting-edge design and quality craftsmanship continues to bring unmatched performance into every space. Hunter ceiling fans are available on Hunterfan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and online retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit HunterFan.com, and connect with Hunter Fan Company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter.

