Interlace Health Expands Integration Capabilities with Bridge Connector to Bring Unified Patient Intake to More Customers in Health Care

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlace Health (formerly FormFast), a health care process transformation company, today announced expansion of its technology integration capabilities with Bridge Connector , a technology company offering data-driven workflow automation to solve health IT interoperability challenges. The partnership brings rapid and expansive integration processes with virtually any EHR system, offering clients a unified system patient intake process, and a more comprehensive view of patient health data.

Health systems that have multiple electronic health records (EHRs) for different functions — such as for primary care, radiology, and behavioral health — can now have patients register onsite or remotely for each of those environments through a single-entry point. By enabling patients to enter their own medical histories and automatically updating this data across disparate platforms, Interlace Health and Bridge Connector effectively enhance the capture of discrete data and remove the need for duplicate data entry.

"Interlace Health has a long history of providing innovative technology, which more seamlessly captures patient data and attains informed consent for the exchange of that information," said David Wenger, founder and CEO of Bridge Connector. "Bridge Connector's streamlined integration technology and full-service approach will help usher in additional growth for Interlace Health and their customers, as they can more easily incorporate and share non-discrete data to a wider variety of customers' EHRs."

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of a zero-contact patient intake process and its role in mitigating the number of patients gathered in waiting rooms. Having patients fill out forms ahead of appointments with Interlace Health's Patient Intake Solution can reduce waiting room traffic and minimize duplicative data entry, a critical benefit as the pandemic continues to stretch health system resources.

"Especially in the wake of our new normal and looking to a post-COVID-19 world, Bridge Connector has been an incredible partner in helping us build and deliver the automation and interoperability urgently needed by our customers with our remote patient intake solutions," said Randy Campbell, president at Interlace Health.

Bridge Connector's technology enables the integration of Interlace Health's electronic forms during patient intake, consent, and other processes, back into the EHR, bolstering the information exchange among providers, staff, and patients.

"Bridge Connector's time-to-value and its full-service offering are a great compliment to our portfolio of premier solutions, working together to solve complicated health care challenges in a more efficient and impactful way," said Campbell.

About Interlace Health

Interlace Health (formerly FormFast) lives at the intersection of the relationships, environments, and experiences at the heart of modern health care. By enabling seamless data capture and information exchange among providers, staff, and patients, Interlace Health solves many of health care's central challenges through process transformation. The result for its clients is reduced costs, increased collections, uplifted patient experiences, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced support of an organization's integration strategy.

Interlace Health's platform enables several solutions that are accessible by clinicians and patients inside and outside the walls of the health care system. These include patient intake, revenue cycle management, electronic consent, forms-on-demand and downtime contingency. To learn more about how the company is improving health care workflow, visit www.interlacehealth.com .

About Bridge Connector

Bridge Connector delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions to transform the way health care communicates. Its core integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) offering empowers health care provider organizations across the continuum of care with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms such as electronic health records (EHRs) and customer relationship management systems (CRMs) without the use of code. Bridge Connector's integration technologies help health care organizations unlock high-impact clinical and operational insights and automate workflows without the need for deep technical expertise. Bridge Connector is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has offices in San Francisco and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. To learn more about Bridge Connector, visit https://bridgeconnector.co and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

