Interlapse Announces 2-for-1 Forward Stock Split

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual currency applications developer, Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA), announces that it will forward split its common shares on the basis of two (2) new common shares for each one (1) old common share. All shareholders of record on August 23, 2019 will be entitled to the stock split.

Interlapse currently has 8,732,822 common shares issued and outstanding, which will be increased to approximately 17,465,644 common shares after the stock split is completed.

The stock split is intended to create additional liquidity and attract a broader range of investors.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the stock split. Interlapse's transfer agent will send owners of common shares a DRS advice letter in lieu of a share certificate, which will represent the additional number of common shares to be received as a result of the stock split.

As per TSXV policy, the stock split is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore Interlapse's CUSIP number will remain the same. The common shares of Interlapse will trade on a due bill basis from August 22, 2019 to August 28, 2019, being the effective date for the share subdivision, inclusively. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a stock split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the stock split. Any trades that are executed on the TSXV during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the stock split. Interlapse's common shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 29, 2019, at which time, the common shares will no longer have entitlement to additional common shares. The due bill redemption date will be August 30, 2018.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Interlapse is developing the next generation of virtual currency applications. Our coincurve.com platform, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerates the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money.

Interlapse is a publicly traded company on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol: INLA. Interlapse has 8,732,822 shares issued (10,037,822 fully diluted).

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.