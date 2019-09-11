Interleukin Inhibitors Market Worth $74.6 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 17.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interleukin inhibitors market size is expected to reach USD 74.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a strong pipeline with upcoming launches of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key suggestions from the report:

Psoriatic arthritis and IBD are projected to register fastest growth through to 2026

IL-17 is likely to overtake IL-23 as the leading type by 2026

IL-5 inhibitors for asthma to witness strong growth in the near future

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest regional growth

Despite the high price of IL-inhibitors, favorable reimbursement policies are likely to provide affordability and support market penetration

Read 103 page research report with TOC on "Interleukin Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Asthma, IBD), By Type (IL-17, IL-23), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/interleukin-inhibitors-market

The therapeutic landscape in this market is becoming increasingly competitive, as drugs are compared in head-to-head trials to determine superiority in terms of safety, efficacy, and tolerance. For instance, UCB's bimekizumab is currently under investigation in three such trials against Humira (trial name: BE SURE), Stelara (BE VIVID), and Cosentyx (BE RADIANT)-indicated for plaque psoriasis.

Furthermore, increasing investments on various clinical trials and strategic alliances between pharmaceutical companies and research organizations for development of novel molecules are few major contributors to interleukin inhibitors market growth. For instance, Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) has collaborated with Massachusetts General Hospital for developing Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of giant cell arteritis.

Rise in consumer awareness about various autoimmune diseases and their treatment options is anticipated to impel demand. For instance, Arthritis Ireland launched an awareness campaign for rheumatoid arthritis, educating the public about different treatment options and significance of early diagnosis. In addition, the European Federation of Crohn's & Ulcerative Colitis Association offers various initiatives to create awareness among patients suffering from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Grand View Research has segmented the global interleukin inhibitors market based on application, type, and region:

Interleukin Inhibitors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Psoriasis



Psoriatic Arthritis



Rheumatoid Arthritis



Asthma



Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Others

Interleukin Inhibitors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

IL-1



IL-5



IL-6



IL-17



IL-23



Others

Interleukin Inhibitors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.