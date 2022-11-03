Interlink Group, a Regional Wireless Integration Company Selected for Pilot Program With AirSpan Networks and GFO Investments to Offer a High-Speed CBRS Wireless Private Network at The Gale South Beach, The First Hotel to Provide 5G Tech in the US

DORAL, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Group, A regional wireless integration company that engages in design-build of low voltage infrastructure has been selected by GFO Investments to deploy a new pilot program at the Gale Hotel in South Beach. Part of the Hilton Hotels Curio Collection, the hotel is one of the first properties to receive a CBRS Private LTE system that can offer 5G high speed connectivity to hotel guests and staff alike. Interlink Group provides design and installation services for the radio equipment, fiber optic and network infrastructure as well as testing and certification services.

Gale South Beach, a Hilton Curio Collection Property AirSpan Networks 5G Equipment

"One of the most challenging aspects of this project is that it needed to be executed while the hotel was operational at full capacity during the winter season. We successfully installed and commissioned all radio equipment within our allotted time span. The second half of our challenge was to make room in an already full main IT room for the 5G equipment cabinet. We pulled it off without any major issues. A job well done by our technical team," commented Bradford Sherman, Interlink Groups Principal design engineer and operations manager.

GFO Investments, a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and hospitality ventures, partnered with AirSpan Networks Inc., a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks. The technology will launch in late Q4 2022.

"This new technology will provide hotel guests with the fastest and most responsive digital connectivity available, impacting both guest engagement and hotel operations," said Russell Galbut, chairman of GFO Investments. "Launching at The Gale South Beach will open new doors for hoteliers, enabling operators to revolutionize their offerings with new technology, both in-room and across hotel campuses."

Implementing 5G will improve the hotel guest experience by providing excellent cell signal and hotspot capabilities on property. With the exponential growth of video conferencing, 5G eliminates the typical problems of virtual meetings. Additionally, hotel operators can streamline operations with rapid communication between different systems. The new technology allows for faster automated check-in and check-out procedures for Hilton Honors loyalty members, which cuts labor costs and eliminates lines that are irritating for guests. With 5G, all systems are interconnected and communicate seamlessly in real-time.

"This deployment is a great example of how 5G private network deployments using CBRS can and will transform the hospitality industry," said Airspan Chairman and CEO Eric Stonestrom. "Airspan is a leader in 5G private network deployments, and we are proud to provide this innovative network solutions in one of the first CBRS deployments of its kind at a US hotel."

Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, is a 150 MHz-wide slice of the radio airwaves set aside by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the deployment of 5G private networks, eliminating for the first time the need to acquire expensive spectrum licenses.

About Interlink Group

Interlink Group Professional Services, Inc. is a privately held integration firm based in South Florida. It focuses on design-build of wireless networks and data infrastructure for hospitality, transportation, education, government and MDU high-rise verticals. As a State of Florida licensed contractor, their team of dedicated CAD, engineering and RF specialists provide services for high-speed internet access, Point-to-Point backhaul, neutral host DAS, public safety in-building repeaters as well as IoT and IP security solutions for intelligent building technology. www.interlinkgroup.net

About AirSpan

AirSpan Networks Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, AirSpan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, AirSpan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About GFO Investments

GFO Investments is a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and ventures such as hospitality operations, private financing, and capital market securities. With more than 40 years of business excellence, GFO Investments' portfolio includes dozens of investments in various sectors such as hotel, food and beverage operations, retail, multifamily/condominiums, and warehouses. Those investments include popular Miami Beach locations such as Shelborne South Beach, Gale South Beach, Bancroft Miami Beach, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Brickell Heights, Natiivo Miami and dozens more. GFO represents and invests solely on its behalf. For more information, please visit www.gfoinvestments.com.

