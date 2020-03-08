Interlubric China 2020 to be Held in Shanghai in June as Scheduled

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st China International Lubricants and Applications Technology Exhibition (Interlubric China), organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held at Shanghai's Hongqiao National Exhibition and Convention Center from June 10-12, 2020.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in early 2020 has seriously disrupted China's domestic production and business activities. However, with the continuing prevention and control measures in effect across the country, it is anticipated that exhibition activities in Shanghai will gradually return to normal from the second quarter of 2020.

Therefore, Interlubric China's Organizing Committee has stated that preparatory work for the exhibition is proceeding in an orderly manner, while also abiding by necessary epidemic prevention and control measures. The exhibition will be held as scheduled from June 10th to 12th at Shanghai's Hongqiao National Exhibition and Convention Center. Many exhibitions and promotional activities are set to take off in the second quarter of 2020 due to the unexpected suppression of business demand in the first quarter.

Organized by Shanghai INTEX Exhibition, Interlubric China has successfully held over 20 shows in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou since 2000. The exhibition covers automotive lubricating grease and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating grease, metal processing and antirust materials, production raw materials, lubricating system and equipment, related equipment, related instruments and other related services. As the recognized weather vane of China's lubricating oil industry, the exhibition is unique in its field, with a strong reputation in providing a comprehensive industry platform for product releases, technical exchange, industry dialogue, business development, industry training, and much more.

In addition to the exhibition, Interlubric China has created a series of engaging activities over the same period in continuing to lead the industry forward and meet market demand. Three of these activities deserve special attention:

1. The "China International Lubricant Industry Development Forum", June 8th – 9th 2020. This headlining forum brings authoritative analysis of the latest global lubricant industry trends, as well as eye-catching product launches, new technology briefings and industry experience sharing. This year's forum will focus on "Exploring Technological Innovation and the Green Lubrication Revolution", with two days of presentation and discussion covering the hottest topics, including: new power systems, new emission controls and standards, new heat management systems, and new low-viscosity and long-oil-change mileage lubricant technology.

2. The "Lubricant OEM Brand Development Conference and Production Capacity Display", June 10th 2020. The OEM Conference will be held during the second day of the exhibition and will cover the following topics: how to select reliable OEM; product line planning and packaging design; competitive price system formulation; low-cost and rapid investment promotion; and dealer sales promotion. There will also be a demonstration area for OEM capacity, where lubricant OEM enterprises can showcase their own qualifications and advantages in lubricant production, technology, logistics, storage, marketing services and in all other aspects of OEM.

3. The "National Lubricant Distributors and Dealers Program", June 10th – 11th 2020.

This program is a bespoke industry activity for lubricant distribution agents. Leading lubricant distributors from all over the country are invited to participate, with the program aiming to meet distributors' overarching needs to collect industry trends, secure brand cooperation and learn from one another. The organizers will provide free accommodation, catering, transport and other one-stop services for agents participating in the event.

For more detailed information about Interlubric China, exhibitors and visitors can visit our official website www.interlubric.com to learn more. Please also pay attention to our WeChat public platform "Lubricant Focus" to keep abreast of the relevant developments in the lubricant industry and our events.

For any queries, please contact Dora or Lina on +86(0)21-6295-1239 or +86(0)21-6295-2132, or via email on [email protected] or [email protected].

For media queries please contact Lin Qingqing on +86(0)21-6295-2022 or via [email protected].

