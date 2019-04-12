Intermap Technologies receives first contract for new aviation product Lido/SurfaceData NEXTView™

DENVER, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies has been awarded its first contract for its new, high-resolution aviation terrain dataset announced in December. An international drone operator which delivers medical supplies has signed a multi-year contract in which Intermap will deliver its new Lido/SurfaceData NEXTView terrain dataset to improve flight efficiency, navigation and safety. Intermap's location data will enable payloads to be delivered within a landing zone of less than 5-meters in remote environments, where mountainous geography and poor road conditions make an aerial delivery system most efficient.

NEXTView, developed through a partnership with Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co KG, provides unprecedented global situational awareness for aviation applications. NEXTView combines high-resolution terrain, obstacle, and aerodrome information into a single coherent and uniform global dataset with military-grade acuity. NEXTView will be certified to relevant industry standards and covers 100% of Earth's land area with 3-meter vertical accuracy.

The NEXTView product is one of a suite of elevation-related software solutions based on the Intermap's very successful NEXTMap® elevation terrain dataset. Intermap has been steadily building its portfolio of analytic solutions, including flood-risk mapping and telecommunications link planning, to expand into broader markets. According to Patrick Blott, Chairman and CEO, "NEXTView will help our customer shorten flight times and reduce the chance of crashes, while delivering emergency medical supplies to rural populations. In many austere environments, drones can substantially cut costs and save lives. This high-tech supply chain can be faster and more reliable than traditional aviation or motor vehicle means, and our NEXTView product is advancing its mission to improve situational awareness, efficiency, and save lives."

"After over a year working together with Intermap, we developed this unique terrain product specially designed for the needs of the aviation industry. We are very happy that after testing our dataset, an international drone operator was convinced that this solution would suit their specific needs and signed a contract for Lido/SurfaceData NEXTView," said Fabio Fornallaz, Product Owner for Lido/SurfaceData at Lufthansa Systems.

About Intermap Technologies

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of applications including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, comprised of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services, which leverage the Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in geospatial data management and processing, including fusion, analytics, and orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources. For more information please visit www.intermap.com.

About Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co KG

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG is a leading airline IT provider. Based on long-term project experience, a deep understanding of complex business processes and strong technological know-how, the company provides consulting and IT services for the global aviation industry. Over 350 airlines worldwide rely on the know-how of IT specialists at Lufthansa Systems. Its portfolio covers innovative IT products and services which provide added value for its customers in terms of enhanced efficiency, reduced costs or increased profits. Headquartered in Raunheim near Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Lufthansa Systems has offices in 16 other countries.

