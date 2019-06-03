InterMed Cost Containment Services Earns URAC Accreditation

GLENDALE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMed Cost Containment Services is proud to announce that it has been reaccredited by URAC in Workers' Compensation Utilization Management. InterMed first achieved URAC accreditation in its Rocklin, Office in 2016. In achieving this status, InterMed has further demonstrated its commitment to patient outcomes, quality care, and improved processes.

InterMed Cost Containment Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercare Holdings Inc., is dedicated to provide managed care solutions to both Intercare related clients and to independent managed care clients to which InterMed is independently provides such services. InterMed has been providing Utilization Review for 22 years as well as a full suite of other related managed care services. InterMed's service philosophy is based on a set of highly effective best practices focused on improving the quality of healthcare for its clients' injured workers through responsive communication, facilitating appropriate and timely treatment, and collaboration with all parties involved and concerned with the care and treatment of an injured worker. InterMed is dedicated to ensuring every injured worker is provided with safe and quality care while delivering cost containment solutions to every client.

URAC's mission is to advance quality in healthcare through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. The URAC accreditation process demonstrates a commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve business processes through benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards. "Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. InterMed's URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Worker's Compensation Utilization Management functions," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "URAC's utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers."

"The reaccreditation has made InterMed even more focused on ensuring they exhibit the most caring behaviors that supports patient communication, patient safety and good outcomes," said Agnes Hoeberling, President. "The URAC Accreditation Program has definitely reinforced an ongoing continuous improvement culture at InterMed and the importance of ongoing assessment to ensure quality of care and to achieve the best possible outcome for the patient and our clients."

"InterMed is proud to have been reaccredited by URAC," said Mac McCleary, CEO. "This accreditation is an important validation for our clients and for our organization of the quality and commitment InterMed has to providing competent and compliant utilization review services."

Geri Hart, VP Emeritus InterMed CCS, said, "InterMed has always and will continue to have a commitment to quality, transparency, and accountability. Although this accreditation is a Utilization Review regulatory requirement, InterMed will continue to meet and exceed the standards the URAC accreditation requires. I am very proud of the InterMed Team who are all quality-driven, experienced staff working every day to provide timely and appropriate decisions that improve outcomes of medical care and ensures we are an effective partner to our clients. The URAC Accreditation provides the framework for InterMed to continue to be successful now and in the future!"

Dr. Thomas A. Reaper, Medical Director stated, "URAC is a national review organization that sets high standards for the professional management of utilization review. I am proud to be part of a team that achieved and surpassed these standards in the delivery of services to our customers. This is external validation and recognition that we provide excellent utilization review for our customers and that we have systems in operation to continually improve our services."

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

URAC accreditation requires applicants to submit policies, procedures, and other organizational information that is followed by a review. Once an application is received by URAC, a lead reviewer is assigned to the organization through the 3 audit phases: desktop, onsite, and accreditation committee. URAC's accreditation process enables learning and compliance with nationally recognized healthcare standards and supports improvements and innovation in healthcare management and delivery. URAC also offers educational content, including workshops, webinars, articles, issue briefs, videos, and white papers.

