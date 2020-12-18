InterMedia Group of Companies® Hires Michael Walters As Vice President Marketing & Sales

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Group of Companies® (InterMedia) announces the appointment of Michael Walters to the role of Vice President Marketing & Sales. He brings over 20 years of experience in media, advertising, and technology.

Michael Walters

Michael is excited to connect advertisers with InterMedia's deep bench of data scientists, sophisticated modeling and custom-client dashboard tools, proprietary media networks and performance-based media offerings, and in-house creative, production, and celebrity-brand development teams, stating: "At a time when media buying is fragmented across multiple platforms, advertisers want the ability to buy and optimize across linear, OTT, and digital channels, and spin-up changes quickly to respond to market conditions. I was drawn to InterMedia because their suite of services allows advertisers to take advantage of all DR marketplace opportunities at break-neck speed and flexibility. InterMedia is a one-stop-shop for research, analysis, programmatic and offline media buying and reporting, creative, production, editing, and performance-based advertising; there isn't another ad shop in the country that can execute and optimize your media investments as quickly and as smartly as InterMedia."

Michael has deep experience in the direct response industry, starting with direct marketing campaigns through display and email for Hydra Networks, a performance CPA email company, and later Verizon Media, where he built-out full-stack programmatic digital advertising solutions requiring expertise in all aspects of advertising formats, audience buying, analytics, and attribution. He comes to InterMedia Advertising® from his most recent role as VP of West Coast Sales at iSpot.tv, where he offered TV attribution analytics and ID-based solutions to brands and agencies.

"Michael is passionate about bringing research and data-driven advertising solutions to advertisers looking for ways to propel higher media efficiency and improved returns on their advertising investments," said Robert Yallen, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are truly excited to add him to the team."

Michael is based in Woodland Hills, California. For more information, please contact Michael Walters at 818-455-4479, [email protected]

For more information, go to: http://www.im.agency

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $850+ million advertising, media, marketing, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building and ecommerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising® (strategy, planning and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

For more information, go to http://www.InterMedia.agency

Contact:

Hunington Sachs

InterMedia Group of Companies

[email protected]

818-933-8739

SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies

