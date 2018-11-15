Intermedia Takes Home Three Key Awards for its Leading Partner Programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia , a leading cloud communications and collaboration provider to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and the partners that serve them, announced today that it has recently taken home three coveted industry awards from CRN, Channelnomics, and TMCNet. The awards recognize Intermedia's superior Partner Programs, which are designed to provide its more than 6,500 active channel partners with the 360o level of support they need to not only realize some of the most attractive margins in the market, but to help partners keep more profit.

To consistently meet the needs of its partners, Intermedia delivers highly-attractive, easy-to-support and sell Unified Communications as a Service (UcaaS) and business productivity solutions that help make SMBs more productive, collaborative, and mobile. This includes Intermedia Unite™, the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform that combines a full-featured phone system with web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Additionally, the company delivers a uniquely powerful set of tools, content, and support that provides partners everything they need to be successful – before, during, and after the sale. Intermedia's Partner Program offers a wide range of benefits, including the flexibility to sell under the Intermedia brand or private label, a full library of brandable sales and marketing materials, a Partner Concierge Desk to assist in quoting and provisioning, billing and complex taxation issues, and much more.

The recent recognition includes:

CRN's 2018 Tech Innovator Award in the Collaboration/Unified Communications Applications category (for Intermedia Unite).

Channelnomics Innovation Awards 2018 in the SMB Innovation category (for Intermedia Unite).

in the SMB Innovation category (for Intermedia Unite). TMCNet's 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Program Award recognized Intermedia in the Most Proven category for running a world-class channel program that attracts the top telecom/communications VARs, MSPs and agents to its program.

"We're thrilled that Intermedia continues to be recognized for our ability to deliver the innovative partner programs that set our partners up for success," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sales at Intermedia. "While many companies claim to be partner-first, we actually put our partners at the center of it all. Beyond providing products that anticipate and meet the needs of changing end-user demands, our unique programs help partners achieve higher margins, keep more of what they make, and grow new, healthy, recurring revenue streams."

