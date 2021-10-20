Intermediate Bulk Container Market to grow by USD 3.18 bn from 2021 to 2025|Berry Global Group Inc. and Bulk Lift International LLC among key market contributors|Technavio

The intermediate bulk container market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Chemical



Pharmaceutical



Food



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Request a Free Sample to find more information about the various segments of the intermediate bulk container market.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intermediate bulk container market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Berry Global Group Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global-Pak LLC, Greif Inc., HOYER GmbH, LC Packaging International BV, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and Plymouth Industries LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

The high demand for IBCs from the construction industry, the growing manufacturing industry, and the rise in containerization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the volatility of raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intermediate bulk container market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intermediate bulk container market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intermediate bulk container market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intermediate bulk container market vendors

Related Reports:

Container Fleet Market: The container fleet market has been segmented by type (dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The container fleet market has been segmented by type (dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Shipping Container Liners Market: The shipping container liners market has been segmented by end-user (food, chemicals, minerals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ). Download Free Sample

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berry Global Group Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global-Pak LLC, Greif Inc., HOYER GmbH, LC Packaging International BV, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and Plymouth Industries LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the intermediate bulk container market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio