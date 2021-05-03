International Airport Finance, S.A. Announces Successful Results of Consent Solicitation for Its 12.000% Senior Secured Notes Due 2033

MADRID, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airport Finance, S.A. (the "Issuer") announced today the successful results of its previously announced consent solicitation involving its international senior secured notes.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 30, 2020 (the "Expiration Date") holders of US$322,715,647 (after a scaling factor of the current par amount of US$997.68) aggregate principal amount the Issuer's 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 (the "Notes"), or approximately 85.12% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, had validly delivered their consents pursuant to the consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation"), upon the terms and conditions described in the Issuer's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated April 19, 2021 (the "Statement"). As of the date of the Statement, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, excluding Notes held by affiliates of the Issuer (which were not eligible to vote for purposes of the Consent Solicitation), was US$379,119,676.

Based on the number of consents delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation on or prior to the Expiration Date, holders of a majority of the outstanding principal amount of Notes have validly delivered consents to certain proposed amendments as described in the Statement (the "Proposed Amendments"). As a result, the Proposed Amendments are expected to become effective on or promptly following the date hereof upon the execution of the amendment to the Issuer Security and Accounts Agreement, dated as of March 14, 2019 (as amended on April 20, 2020, the "Issuer Security and Accounts Agreement"), among the Issuer and Citibank, N.A., as trustee, notes collateral agent and notes account bank.

The revocation deadline for the Consent Solicitation has passed and therefore consents that have been validly delivered cannot be revoked. The settlement date on which the Issuer expects to pay consenting holders the consent payment of US$0.30 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes for which consents were delivered and accepted in the Consent Solicitation is expected to be May 7, 2021.

The amendment to the Issuer Security and Accounts Agreement reflecting the Proposed Amendments will be effective and operative immediately upon execution thereof. Holders of Notes for which no consent was delivered will not receive the consent payment, even though the Proposed Amendments, once operative with respect to the Notes, will bind all holders of such Notes and their transferees.

Santander Investment Securities Inc. was the Solicitation Agent in the Consent Solicitation and Morrow Sodali Ltd was retained to serve as the Information and Tabulation Agent. Persons with questions regarding the Consent Solicitation should contact Santander Investment Securities Inc. at (toll free) 1 (800) 404-3636 or (collect) +1 (212) 940-1442. Requests for the Statement should be directed to Morrow Sodali Ltd, at +1 203 609 4910 (Stamford), +44 208 089 3287 (London), +852 2319 4130 (Hong Kong) or by email to [email protected], or can be accessed through the Consent Website https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/quiport.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither the Statement nor any documents related to the Consent Solicitation have been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Statement or any documents related to the Consent Solicitation, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

