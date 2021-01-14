International Artist Romero Britto Partners With PHIT America 'LET's GET KIDS TO PLAY' Campaign & $10,000 Coloring Book Contest

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITTO, PHIT America and its partners will be promoting a series of BRITTO designed sport and fitness images in the 'LET's GET KIDS TO PLAY Campaign followed by a $10,000 BRITTO Coloring Contest to shine a spotlight on the need to get kids active and moving for better health and happiness.

Join Romero Britto and PHIT America in helping to get kids active, happy and healthy! Get involved and show support at PHITKids.org.

PHIT America, whose mission is to improve the physical and mental health of children through physical activity, will be teaming with partners like the Julia Love Pritt Private Foundation and 20 companies from the sports and fitness industry to promote Get Active and PLAY. People throughout the world will see a series of Britto's colorful images encouraging kids to run, be fit, play tennis, golf, swim, ride a bike or play team sports …all posted by Britto and PHIT America partners.

This will be followed by a $10,000 BRITTO PHIT America Coloring Contest where kids can also submit their own designs featuring these same sports or activities. 100's of prizes will be randomly awarded along with prizes set for the best designs submitted by children.

Romero Britto explains, "Ever since I learned about PHIT America, I saw the need to dedicate myself to getting kids healthier and happier through increased physical activity. Kids are way too sedentary and unhealthy. So, we are promoting the 'LET's GET KIDS TO PLAY campaign for HAPPY HEALTHY KIDS artwork through my network. The Coloring Contest will engage kids while we promote the importance of physical activity and sports for improved health. I hope everyone can get involved with this important mission and support PHIT America." Watch video from Britto.

Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America, adds. "We have to grab people's attention and PHIT America is focused more than ever on the importance to be physically active for improved health and mental well-being. This campaign will look very different from any other. And the coloring contest will engage kids."

"We need to overcome the 'Inactivity Pandemic'. Recently, UNICEF Report showed, US kids were ranked last in physical health…ranked 38th out of 38 countries. 93% of all children in America are not active to CDC physical activity standards. One of the big reasons for this is that almost 50% of schools have eliminated physical education and many have eliminated recess. Our kids are in bad shape and unhealthy. PHIT America is dedicated to overcoming this pandemic."

Through its established physical activity programs, PHIT America has introduced over 600,000 kids to physical activity in over 1,000 schools. PHIT welcomes private and corporate donations in its pursuit to end the Inactivity Pandemic. Donate and learn more about PHIT America by visiting PHITAmerica.org. All data and research sources can be found on IP.PHITAmerica.org. PHIT America is led by Sports Industry Hall of Fame member and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, Jim Baugh. Get involved with the campaign at play.phitamerica.org.

