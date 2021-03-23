International Association of Women Celebrates Women's History Month With National Inspirational Influencer Summit

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, The International Association of Women is hosting a full-day Inspirational Influencer Summit that will empower, support and motivate women across the world. This full-day event will feature expert advice in the areas of Leadership; Entrepreneurship; Professional Development; Branding & Communication; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Community & Outreach; Health & Wellness; and Financial Wellness. General access tickets to this virtual, public event are $20.

Since February 2020, more than 2.3 million women have left the labor force, dropping the women's labor force participation rate to 57%, the lowest it's been since 1988. During the month of March, as we recognize International Women's Day and celebrate Women's History Month, it's important that women get the resources and support they need to navigate never before seen challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic. This event will provide practical advice, community, and resources for women who need it most.

Key features:

8 accomplished keynote speakers , including Claire Wasserman (Ladies Get Paid), Ahyiana Angel (Mayzie Media), and Britney Crosson (The Social Sunshine Podcast) and Dr. Andrea Hendricks (Cerner).

, including (Ladies Get Paid), Ahyiana Angel (Mayzie Media), and (The Social Sunshine Podcast) and Dr. (Cerner). 16 panel discussions to choose from, covering topics like "From Startup to Success," "Showing Up As Your Authentic Self," and "Developing a Growth Mindset."

to choose from, covering topics like "From Startup to Success," "Showing Up As Your Authentic Self," and "Developing a Growth Mindset." Complimentary individual coaching sessions by International Coach Federation credentialed coaches for attendees

by International Coach Federation credentialed coaches for attendees We will be announcing the recipient of the Dr. Barbara Young Women's Empowerment Grant.

"We are thrilled to be spotlighting more than 70 incredible women during this virtual summit," Megan Bozzuto, VP of Marketing & Membership Experience said. "The resources and support available through each session will help any woman, no matter where she is in her professional journey."

We are offering complimentary individual coaching sessions by International Coach Federation credentialed coaches for attendees. "Our intention is to provide an impartial third party to partner with attendees in clarifying their goals, overcoming (sometimes perceived) obstacles, often including getting them out of their own way, and having them be action plan from an empowered place," says Wendy Preyssler, ICF Master Certified CoachPresident, Coaching By Wendy.

Learn more about the Inspirational Influencer Summit: info.iawomen.com/summit

Request discounted tickets for your group by contacting us at [email protected]

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally and promote themselves and their businesses.

PR Contact

Megan Bozzuto, [email protected], 914-263-4002

SOURCE International Association of Women