International Association of Women Expands Benefits Through LinkedIn Learning and New Technology

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Women (IAW) has executed a number of changes to their networking platform that provides new opportunities and resources for professional women. These changes include:

A new virtual platform services as an online community, offering members a professional profile, interactive discussions, a resource library, and opportunities for members to connect and engage with each other.

A mentorship program where women can match based on pre-selected criteria and enter into mentoring relationships.

Education benefits have been enhanced through a partnership with LinkedIn Learning so that members can expand their skills through more than 16,000 videos.

These enhancements will give women the opportunity to build new connections and identify support systems that will allow them to excel professionally. Research shows that a strong mentor can result in professional and personal benefits - including career advancement, improved compensation, higher job satisfaction, and better self-esteem and work-life balance. This program pairs women based on location, industry, skills and experience to set up mentoring relationships that will result in long-term success. Additionally, the virtual platform equips women with a powerful community where they can connect to ask questions and find support.

The community will play a vital role in women's recovery from the "she-cesion", and IAW has created an environment where women are encouraged to share their asks and support each other.

IAW has also extended member benefits to women outside of the membership programs, including virtual co-working opportunities and networking events.

Megan Bozzuto, Executive Director of IAW, says, "As I reflect on the enormous challenges that working women have dealt with during the last year, I continue to ask myself, how can we empower our members and women globally to thrive in these challenging times? I believe the resources and benefits that we are providing to our members and to the public at large will do that."

About The International Association of Woman (IAW):

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally and promote themselves and their businesses.

