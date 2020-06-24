International Award-Winning Filmmaker Barry Worthington Participates Virtually in Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes for First Time

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming August, Filmmaker Barry Worthington will be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of officially founding his production company, Limitless Films, which has earned over 100 international film festival accolades for 8 shorts that he has written and directed during that time. While the films have reached all over the world and Worthington's filmmaking has taken him home and abroad, the company and himself are still currently based in his hometown of Gaithersburg, MD, where he first picked up a camera at age six and never stopped. More of his films, including features for the first time, are on the horizon. The world and film industry today are exploring the virtual possibilities of navigating the COVID-19 crisis, as well as providing platforms for important issues of the Black Lives Matter movement, with many festivals and events adapting with virtual experiences. Worthington joins that navigation as a participant, venturing virtually into a new landmark this week for the very first time; Participating in the 2020 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pictured: Filmmaker and Director Barry Worthington. Photo Credit, Michelle Hernandez

The Marché du Film serves as a market and nexus for film distributors and producers with the Cannes Film Festival, and is one of the biggest film markets in the world. Worthington, turning age 32 in August, brings with him the horizon of his future work as well as his track record and filmography, including his 8th and newest short film, Bummer, to the Marché du Film. Bummer made splashes and critical acclaim on the independent film festival circuit, earning over 40 international film festival accolades since its completion in 2018. Alan Ng, the Managing Editor of Film Threat, reviewed the film with "Worthington…tells a sweet story of a mother and daughter's broken relationship and the strong bond of family…a Bummer that is worth your time." Worthington explored self-distribution in 2019, releasing Bummer on Vimeo On Demand, with potential other opportunities awaiting to be explored.

Additionally, Worthington brings an open heart for collaboration to the Marché du Film. His upcoming films, including a feature film he workshopped after being accepted into one of the first Sundance Collab Directing courses that wrapped this past Spring, have the potential to connect with producing and distributing partners at the market. Worthington says, "I'm very excited to participate at the Marché du Film for the first time, and while the reasons for the Marché du Film to be conducted virtually this year are tragic, I believe the ability to present the Marché du Film in a virtual format provides a more accessible experience for participants."

Alongside filmmaking, Worthington teaches filmmaking at Towson University and Montgomery College in his home state of Maryland. The opportunity to participate in the Marché du Film virtually this year opens doors for filmmakers like him. "I'll be able to weave in and out of taking meetings at the Marché du Film at the Festival de Cannes while developing my syllabi for the courses I teach, writing my newest scripts, preparing for my next movies, and keeping up the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement," Worthington says.

The Marché du Film takes place June 22nd - 26th this year. For more information about Limitless Films or Barry Worthington's filmography, please visit www.LimitlessFilms.com. To connect with Barry Worthington through Cinando and the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival, visit https://cinando.com/en/People/worthington_barry_573975/Detail.

