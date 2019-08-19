International Award-winning Kansas City Artist Recognized for Donation to KU Edwards Campus

Community, business, philanthropic and education leaders and guests from Kansas and Missouri joined Blitt, KU Chancellor Doug Girod and KU Edwards Campus Vice Chancellor David Cook for the Opening of the Rita Blitt Collection at the KU Edwards Campus. The program included an artist talk, followed by guided tours of the new Rita Blitt Collection at the KU Edwards Campus.

"Rita's gift has helped turn our campus into a space that generates welcome, warmth, curiosity and enthusiasm," Cook said. "We are grateful for her generosity, and honored to display her work."

A Kansas City native, Blitt donates her work to nonprofit organizations across the United States. In addition to Blitt's international awards, her work is included in many museums and private collections including the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Spencer Museum of Art, Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, Mulvane Art Museum, John F. Kennedy Library, Museum of Singapore, Nevada Museum of Art, Spertus Institute, Skirball Cultural Center, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art and the Kennedy Museum of American Art. More information on Blitt and her work can be found on her website.

Blitt says she finds great satisfaction in giving her art to institutions such as the KU Edwards Campus.

"I love learning and being surrounded by the pursuit of knowledge," Blitt said. "The KU Edwards Campus is a perfect place for me to share my art with people discovering their own way to make a contribution towards a better world."

Carol and Fred Logan were leadership donors for the Rita Blitt Collection at the KU Edwards Campus. Carol Logan says she's excited for the collection to inspire KU Edwards Campus students, faculty and staff.

"We're pleased to support the presentation of Rita's work, and hope that it will enhance the experience of learning and community engagement at the KU Edwards Campus," Logan said.

Girod says Blitt's gift complements the culture and focus of the KU Edwards Campus.

"Rita's work inspires the same kind of engagement and creativity that we hope students experience during their education at KU," Girod said. We're grateful to her and excited for our students, faculty and staff to encounter her work on the Edwards Campus."

