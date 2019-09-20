International Bancard Announces Strategic Partnership With Epos Now to Bring All-in-one Solution to Customers

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Bancard, an industry-leading payment acceptance solutions provider headquartered in Detroit, is launching a strategic partnership with Epos Now to promote all-in-one, cloud-based point-of-sale solutions to customers throughout the United States. Through this partnership, International Bancard will leverage its multi-channel, national-distribution capacity to offer leading-edge POS technology. This solution is designed for retail and restaurant businesses who want an intelligent and affordable all-in-one system that's incredibly easy to implement.

"International Bancard is committed to helping businesses optimize their payment acceptance solutions," said John Badovinac, Vice President of Integrated Payments at International Bancard. "Our partnership with Epos Now will further advance these efforts and provide a seamless customer experience. We are impressed with the functionally of their software as well as the ease of integration, quick implementation, and outstanding customer service."

Merchants using the new POS technology can expect 30-days of onboarding assistance and sales support from Epos Now to ensure their new system is up and running as quickly as possible. The POS system will also employ the full functionality of International Bancard's payment gateway, PassportConnect , to help deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"Partnering with International Bancard is proving to be a key factor in driving growth in the US market, and we are delighted that they have demonstrated an aggressive partner-focused mentality from day one," said Mark Little, Vice President of Business Development at Epos Now. "They worked hard to truly understand our business needs and made it easy for us to embed payments with PassportConnect's simple developer tools."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is an award-winning POS company trusted by over 30,000 businesses in 109 countries worldwide. Recently celebrated as one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK, the mission of Epos Now is to provide affordable, robust and scalable POS solutions in a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly with hundreds of the world's best third-party solutions, delivering next-level hospitality and retail management for small businesses. To learn more visit www.eposnow.com/us.

About International Bancard

International Bancard, a Detroit-based FINTECH company provides payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) located throughout the United States. Offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions, IB prides itself on the promise to exceed the expectations of our clients, our partners and our employees. To learn more visit www.InternationalBancard.com .

SOURCE Epos Now; International Bancard