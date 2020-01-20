International Beauty Innovation Summit | Arizona, USA - March 2-3, 2020 | Learnings on the Results of Greater Personalization, Loyalty, Seamless Journey On & Offline, and Mobile Commerce

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Beauty Innovation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era in which consumers can buy anything online, the customer experience becomes more and more important to build an emotional connection and drive sales. Product presentation, for instance, can go a long way to stimulate purchase behavior.



Successful beauty brands and retailers differentiate themselves through signature moments that are directly aligned to their brand. This experience should be consistent and seamless across all relevant platforms and often budding emphasis on experience provides a distinct advantage to smaller, more agile brands and retailers.



Join us at this summit to prepare for these industry-wide shifts. We invite most innovative brands and retailers to share real-life case studies and learnings on the results of greater personalization, loyalty, seamless journey on and offline, mobile commerce.

Agenda



Monday, March 2, 2020



08.00 am - Breakfast in Pavilion Room and Registration



08:45 am - Chairman's opening remarks



09:00 am - TECHNOLOGY. Opening keynote: Experience the Future

Jennifer Tidy , VP Partnerships, Modiface

09:20 am - ASIAN AGE. How E-Commerce is Beautifully Relevant to Millennials & Gen Z in China

Terry Wang , General Manager, JD Beauty, JD.com

09:40 am - ASIAN AGE. The India Opportunity

Rishi Seth , VP International Business, Nykaa.

10:00 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Young, Bold and Beautiful.

Hana Ben-Shabat , Founder, Gen Z Planet.

10:20 am - Morning Refreshments Break



10:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Managing Creative Disruption Through Collaborations

Donald Robertson , SVP Creative Director, Estee Lauder

11:10 am - CONSUMER TRUST. Let's Be Honest: Brand Transparency and Consumer Trust



11:30 pm - TECHNOLOGY. Pinterest Master Class

Rachel Goodman , Head of Partnerships, Pinterest.

12:30 pm - Networking Lunch



2:00 pm - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Interactive Brainstorming



3:30 pm - Afternoon Refreshments Break



4:00 pm - CONSUMER TRUST. Fireside Chat with Christopher Gavigan, Founder of Prima and Honest Company

Facilitator: Kelly Kovack , Founder, BeautyMatter

4:20 pm - CLIMATE. Attacking Disposability: Solutions to Our Single-Use Crisis

Tony Rossi , VP Loop Global Business Development, Loop, (TerraCycle Company)

4:40 pm - CLIMATE. The Climate Decade Panel

Facilitator: Jillian Wright , Co-Founder, Indie Beauty Media Group

5:20 pm - CLIMATE. Celebration of The Blue Beauty Award, recognizing a brand or product that is innovative in its sustainability and ability to make a positive impact on the environment.

This category was created in collaboration with Jeannie Jarnot , Beauty Heroes, a leading healthy beauty retailer and discovery platform leading the Blue Beauty movement.

5:40 pm - Networking Drinks Reception



7:00 pm - Speakers Dinner and VIPs Dinner



9:15 pm - After-Hours Hangout (not covered by summit organizers).



Tuesday, March 3, 2020



08.45 am - Registration and Refreshments

08:50 am - Opening remarks by Chairman



09:10 am - CLIMATE Win Disrupting beauty socially, environmentally and commercially

Tina Hedges , Founder, and CEO, LOLI Beauty

09:30 am - Elevating Brand Story Telling Through Retail Experiences.

Julien Bouzitat, VP, Head of Brands, Amorepacific US

9:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Best retail experiences that keep customers coming back

Facilitator: - Kelly Kovack ,

, Participants: Aaron Chatterley , Founder, Feelunique.com; Jessica Hanson , US President, Amorepacific,

, Founder, Feelunique.com; , US President, Amorepacific, Hani Jabbour, Chief Operation Officer Beauty, Chalhoub Group, Muffy Clince , Director Emerging Brands, ULTA Beauty

10:30 am - Morning Refreshments Break



11:00 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH Keynote TBC.

Opening presentation by Brandon Ford , Chief Accelerator, Lubrizol Life Science

Most promising new brands to watch!



11:20 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Using Social Media to Create Community & Destigmatize Taboo

Laura Schubert , CEO, Fur

11:35 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Shaping the future of beauty

Grace Choi , Co-Founder and CEO, Mink Beauty

11:50 am - PANEL NEW BRANDS TO WATCH.

Jaleh Bisharat , Co-Founder and CEO, NakedPoppy

, Co-Founder and CEO, NakedPoppy Curated beauty marketplace for wellness junky pushing toward transparency in ingredients and production

12:30 pm - Chairman's closing remarks



3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Tabletop exhibition opened for local consumers, media and influencers.

Speakers



INNOCOS All-Stars

Jennifer Tidy , SVP Partnership, Modiface, L'Oreal Company

, SVP Partnership, Modiface, L'Oreal Company Terry Wang , General Manager, JD Beauty, JD.com

, General Manager, JD Beauty, JD.com Donald Robertson , SVP Creative Director, Estee Lauder

, SVP Creative Director, Jessica Hanson , US President, Amorepacific US

, US President, Amorepacific US Brandon Ford , Chief Accelerator Director - Lubrizol Life Science

, Chief Accelerator Director - Lubrizol Life Science Christopher Gavigan , Founder, Prima & Honest Company

, Founder, Prima & Honest Company Jeannie Jarnot , Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes

, Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes Tina Hedge , Founder, LOLI Beauty

, Founder, Hana Ben-Shabat , Founder, Gen Z Planet.

, Founder, Gen Z Planet. Daniel Langer , Founder, and CEO, quit

More Amazing Speakers

Hani Jabbour, Chief Operation Officer Beauty, Chalhoub Group

Rishi Seth , VP International Business, Nykaa

, VP International Business, Nykaa Muffy Clince , Director Emerging Brands, ULTA Beauty

, Director Emerging Brands, ULTA Beauty Aaron Chatterley , Founder, Feelunique.com

, Founder, Feelunique.com Rachel Goodman , Head of Partnerships, Pinterest

, Head of Partnerships, Pinterest Julien Bouzitat, VP, Head of Brands, Innisfree

Jaleh Bisharat , Co-founder and CEO, NakedPoppy

, Co-founder and CEO, NakedPoppy Grace Choi , Co-Founder, and CEO, Mink Beauty

, Co-Founder, and CEO, Mink Beauty KJ Miller, Co-Founder, and CEO, Mented Cosmetics

Laura Schubert , CEO, Fur

, CEO, Fur Tony Rossi , VP Loop Global Business Development, Loop, (TerraCycle Company)

, VP Loop Global Business Development, Loop, (TerraCycle Company) Catharine Arnston , Founder and CEO, Energybits

