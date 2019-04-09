International Best-Selling Author Elizabeth Gilbert Christens The New Avalon Envision

"We come from the water, we are made of the water, we are drawn to the water. Our lives are rivers meant to be explored and enjoyed," said Ms. Gilbert, during her blessing. "Let every curious soul who steps foot upon this vessel have a safe and blessed journey. May we all be changed for the better by what we discover along this river. And may this boat herself know that she is loved and revered, and that we are grateful to her for her strength and beauty. Onward! I christen thee the Avalon Envision ."

After reciting her blessing, Ms. Gilbert cut a rope tethered to a bottle of Torley – Hungary's most famous sparkling wine, causing the bottle to smash against the newly named ship's bow. Managing Director of Avalon Waterways Pam Hoffee, Captain Ralf Remus and the ship's crew of 47 – as well as a hundred invited guests that included journalists, travel agents, local dignitaries and tourism boards – cheered the ship's christening in front of a crowd of local onlookers.

"From EAT PRAY LOVE to BIG MAGIC, as an author, Ms. Gilbert has invited her readers to envision something different; a hint of a life or journey outside their comfort zone. She has inspired transformative travel experiences," said Hoffee. "An inspired choice as godmother of the Avalon Envision, she has helped us embrace curiosity each day in search of extraordinary; something we ask our travelers to do with Avalon. And we couldn't be more grateful to her for blessing our new Suite Ship."

The new Avalon Envision welcomes travelers onboard with rich gray, gold and violet décor inspired by Dutch interior designer Liane van Leeuwen, original art in common areas by Dutch artist Eelco Maan and cabin paintings by another Dutch artist, Sofie Fisher.

"With the addition of the Avalon Envision, there's only one point-of-view on an Avalon Waterways cruise – the suite view," said Hoffee. "For the first time, our entire fleet in Europe and Southeast Asia is comprised completely of Suite Ships, each featuring our signature Panorama Suites with the industry's only Open-Air Balcony and an inviting bed facing the ever-changing scenery on two full decks of every ship. Even seasoned travelers have never seen – or experienced – the world like this."

Creating wider openings for the wide-eyed, Avalon Waterways' Open-Air Balconies were designed with views in mind. A Panorama Suite highlight on all of the Suite Ships of Avalon, these wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows open 11-feet wide in Europe and 14-feet wide in Southeast Asia … Wider than any other balconies in the industry. They blur the line between outside and in while forming a comfortable and spacious seating area without compromising room space. As a result, Avalon guests can enjoy 100 percent of their Panorama Suite, 100 percent of the time.

Off its Suite Ships, Avalon Waterways invites guests to dive into new experiences and exploration, each and every day, with its new Avalon Choice program. Avalon Choice offers the widest array of included excursions in river cruising: From classic sightseeing to immersive discoveries and active adventures.

Beginning this week, the new 443-foot, 166-passenger Avalon Envision will cruise the Danube River on such popular cruise vacations as 10-day Danube Dreams, 10-day The Legendary Danube and 12-day The Blue Danube Discovery.

ABOUT GODMOTHER ELIZABETH GILBERT:

Elizabeth Gilbert was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and grew up on a small family Christmas tree farm. She attended New York University where she studied political science by day and worked on short stories by night. After college, she spent several years traveling across the country, working in bars, diners and ranches, collecting experiences to transform into fiction before working as a journalist in New York City.

In 2000, Ms. Gilbert published her first novel, which became a New York Times Notable Book. She received worldwide attention in 2006 for her award-winning memoir EAT PRAY LOVE which chronicled her journey alone around the world, looking for solace after a difficult divorce. The book became an international bestseller, translated into more than 30 languages with over 10 million copies sold worldwide. In 2010, EAT PRAY LOVE became a film starring Julia Roberts, causing Time Magazine to name Ms. Gilbert as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. That year, she also published a follow-up to EAT PRAY LOVE titled, COMMITTED.

Her latest manifesto about creativity, BIG MAGIC, invites readers to live a life guided more by curiosity than by fear. And in June, her new novel, CITY OF GIRLS, will make its debut.

ABOUT AVALON WATERWAYS

Travelers wanting to see the world need only cruise down its legendary rivers. For those interested in seeing more of the world, there's Avalon Waterways®. Our entire fleet of Suite Ships® feature one-of-a-kind Panorama SuitesSM, with the widest opening windows in river cruising, the industry's only Open-Air BalconySM and beds facing the incredible views. Beyond our wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows is a world waiting to be explored – Your Way – with customizable vacation options, from start to finish.

Whether travelers want to enjoy a guided walking tour of one of Europe's great cities, join a cooking class or paddle a canoe, our Avalon Choice® selections of Classic, Discovery and Active excursions offer a wide range of possibilities. When they prefer to explore on their own, we can help with all the recommendations, information and gear travelers need with our Adventure Center and AvalonGO mobile app. And when it's time to refuel, Avalon's FlexDining® program gives guests the choices they crave.

With Avalon Waterways, the possibilities are as wide open as the views. For more information, visit www.avalonwaterways.com ; travel agents can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com.

