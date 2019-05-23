International Biophysics announces renewed commitment to helping grow awareness of Cystic Fibrosis and Mobile HFCWO Airway Clearance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Biophysics Corporation, manufacturer of the AffloVest is committed to raising awareness of Cystic Fibrosis and the importance of airway clearance therapy in the management of the disease. Over 30,000 people in the U.S. and 70,000 worldwide struggle with the effects of cystic fibrosis every day. There is no cure yet, but there are treatment options that can help manage symptoms and help improve day-to-day life.

International Biophysics' commitment to raising awareness of cystic fibrosis includes their work with the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation to provide AffloVests to cystic fibrosis patients around the country. The project entails giving one AffloVest away in every state through the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. The giveaways are often conducted at public events, helping to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis in communities around the nation.

HFCWO Airway Clearance Therapy is a cornerstone technique in managing cystic fibrosis. AffloVest is the first fully mobile during use HFCWO therapy vest and was specifically engineered to mimic the gold standard of hand CPT (Chest Physical Therapy) and to give patients the freedom and mobility to streamline therapy, enhance airway clearance, and help mobilize lung secretions, and promote adherence. The AffloVest is designed to deliver seamless portability and mobility, without the bulky hoses and generators found in other therapies to help improve the quality of life for patients with Cystic Fibrosis, MS, MD, ALS, and other neuromuscular and respiratory diseases.

Recently, International Biophysics was approached by CBS Films for product placement in the movie Five Feet Apart. International Biophysics provided AffloVests to production and they are featured in several scenes in the movie. The film has had tremendous success within and outside of the cystic fibrosis community, helping raise awareness on the challenges of the disease.

More information on cystic fibrosis and the awareness building efforts of International Biophysics can be viewed at:

https://www.afflovest.com/cystic-fibrosis/

International Biophysics brings to market innovative, disruptive medical devices and technologies aimed at improving treatment therapies and patient outcomes. Centered on a precision ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered quality-controlled USA manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. International Biophysics has more than a quarter century pedigree of successful medical product and technology launches around the globe.

For more information, please contact:

David Shockley

International Biophysics Corporation

2101 E. St. Elmo Road #275 | Austin, TX 78744

(512) 326-3244

Or visit: https://www.afflovest.com/cystic-fibrosis/

SOURCE International Biophysics Corporation

Related Links

https://www.afflovest.com/cystic-fibrosis

