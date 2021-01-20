International Biosciences Company to Digitize Validation Processes for its Clients Across 40 Countries, Driven by ValGenesis VLMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), is pleased to announce that an international biosciences company has selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system. The company provides solutions for the most challenging life sciences problems. Their tools, services, and digital platforms empower scientists and engineers at every stage, helping them deliver breakthrough therapies worldwide. This global bioscience conglomerate plans to digitize the validation processes for its products and solutions through a single instance of ValGenesis VLMS with multilingual support that would be accessed by thousands of life science organizations across 40 countries.

After a prolonged and rigorous hands-on evaluation, the company chose ValGenesis VLMS for its ease of use, depth of functionality, ability to meet the most exacting business needs, and multilingual support. ValGenesis VLMS will digitize the validation service activities this company provides to its clients and the international scientific community for efficient and faster access to validated and safer products. The digitalization of the validation processes for this global biosciences company's client's will first commence across three European countries, followed by a worldwide implementation across 40 countries.

"We are thrilled to work with this biosciences giant in deploying a global, homogenous platform that will be used by thousands of life sciences companies, augmenting true digital transformation in the spirit of Pharma 4.0. ValGenesis VLMS is an end-to-end, digital validation solution that can enable a primary source of truth, thereby ensuring data integrity and adherence to the most stringent global regulatory requirements. We are excited about the journey ahead as we prepare for multiple global rollouts," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

