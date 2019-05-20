International Burger Joint Black Tap Celebrates Grand Opening At The Downtown Disney® District At Disneyland Resort With Actress Vanessa Hudgens

Known for its award-winning burgers and famous CrazyShake ® milkshakes, Black Tap created a unique concept for its Downtown Disney ® District location, debuting an enhanced fast-casual service style that is a first for the brand. The burger, shake and beer joint offers a casual vibe reminiscent of a classic American luncheonette with a distinctly New York feel, but for the first time, orders are taken at a counter. Guests are able to seat themselves, and their orders will be delivered to their table. Diners will be able to order additional menu items, drinks and CrazyShake ® milkshakes from a Black Tap team member once seated.

"We have been completely thrilled to see the excitement and warm welcome we've received since opening our doors here at the Downtown Disney District," says Black Tap owner, Chris Barish. "Black Tap Anaheim is truly the first of its kind with restaurant features never seen before, and a completely different dining experience, all within the magic of the Downtown Disney District."

The gastronomically-crafted menu features Black Tap's craft burgers including the All-American Burger and the award-winning Greg Norman Burger, with wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill dressing, blue cheese and arugula; Black Tap's signature chicken items like the Baja Chicken Sandwich and award-winning Spicy Korean BBQ wings with sesame seed and scallion and served with buttermilk-dill dressing; and a variety of sides including French fries and crispy Brussel sprouts.

Marking another first for the brand, Black Tap Anaheim features an all new "Shake Window" where guests can order CrazyShake™ and classic milkshakes to go. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake™ menu includes the original flavors like Cotton Candy, Sweet n' Salty, and Brooklyn Blackout, with the addition of the latest CrazyShake® flavor available at the Anaheim location only, the Strawberry Shortcake Shake. This new addition starts off as a strawberry shake, vanilla frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and a cherry on top.

"Disneyland Resort Guests are going to lose their minds over Black Tap and their CrazyShake milkshakes," said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney District. "They've created a dining experience that is both incredibly delicious and stunningly photogenic."

Black Tap Anaheim is located near The VOID and has an outdoor seating area. The burger, shake and beer joint features its signature modern twist on a classic luncheonette, custom street art designed by local street artist Jason Woodside, and throwback neon signage. In addition, Black Tap's signature Crazyshake® Bar will give customers an up-close view of Black Tap's famous milkshakes in the making. A nod to Black Tap's SoHo roots, the restaurant combines a black and white palette with blonde wood. The restaurant has 125 seats inside and 60 outdoor dining seats.

For more information on Black Tap, please visit www.blacktap.com or follow Black Tap on Facebook and Instagram at @blacktapanaheim.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bullfrog + Baum

Kelly Fordham / Gwendolyn Corner

212.255.6717 / blacktap@bullfrogandbaum.com

SOURCE Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Related Links

http://www.blacktap.com

