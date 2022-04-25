INTERNATIONAL CHEER UNION (ICU) JUNIOR WORLD AND WORLD CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURNS TO ORLANDO, USA FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE RECEIVING FULL RECOGNITION BY INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (IOC)

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cheer Union (ICU), the international governing body for cheerleading, is pleased to announce its return to Orlando, USA to host the 2022 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships for the first time since 2019. The World Championships took place on April 20-22, 2022, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort and were the first in-person ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships since granting full International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to the ICU.

The ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships are the pinnacle of cheerleading championships globally. The 2022 championships hosted over 2,500 national team athletes from 51 countries. Teams performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events. The ICU's mission is to positively advance cheerleading throughout the world. The organization has steadily built its membership and now has 117 National Cheer Federation members. The ICU has developed educational training programs for athletes, coaches and officials and has been instrumental in creating standardized rules, as well as safety programs and regulations.

"We are thrilled to be back safely hosting this event in person where we can recognize and reward these athletes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to their sport and to their countries," said Jeff Webb, President of the International Cheer Union. "The return of this championship represents an important opportunity to continue working to evolve cheerleading on a global scale."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, the International Cheer Union (ICU) began its journey to be recognized in 2010 when it first applied to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), receiving IOC provisional recognition in 2016. On July 20, 2021, the ICU and Cheerleading became fully eligible in ICU's efforts to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games, as well as inclusion in a variety of Olympic multi-sport Games. This also provides greater support and funding for Cheerleading development in all countries around the world.

World Champions include:

Coed Premier: USA

All Girl Premier: Finland

Coed Elite: Ecuador

All Girl Elite: Austria

Jazz: USA

Hip Hop: USA

Freestyle Pom: USA

Junior Coed Elite: USA

Junior All Girl Elite: USA

Junior Coed Advanced: England

Junior All Girl Advanced: Czech Republic

Junior Freestyle Pom: USA

Junior Hip Hop: USA

Youth All Girl Advanced: USA

Youth Coed Advanced: USA

Youth Coed Median: Mexico

Youth All Girl Median: England

Youth Pom: USA

Youth Hip Hop: USA

Adaptive Abilities Unified Coed Advanced: Wales

Adaptive Abilities Freestyle Pom: Scotland

Adaptive Abilities Unified Median: Canada

Special Abilities Traditional Pom: USA

Special Abilities Unified Pom: USA

Special Abilities Traditional Cheer: USA

Special Abilities Unified Cheer: USA

Doubles Hip Hop: Thailand

Doubles Freestyle Pom: Japan

Learn more about the International Cheer Union, including the 2022 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, event information and full results listings on cheerunion.org

About The International Cheer Union

The International Cheer Union (ICU) was formed as the non-profit international governing entity whose mission is to advance cheerleading on a global scale. With over 100 member nations, the ICU represents all geographical areas where cheerleading exists. The ICU promotes healthy competition, rule development and education for athletes, coaches, and parents. More information can be found on www.cheerunion.org . Photography and b-roll video available upon request.

