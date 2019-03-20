International Coach Federation Now Accepting Prism Award Nominations

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 ICF International Prism Award at coachfederation.org/prism-award.

The Prism Award program recognizes organizations with coaching programs that fulfill rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts.

"At ICF, we are passionate about inspiring and supporting organizations using coaching and stewarding coaching cultures. The Prism Award winners and nominees offer a source of inspiration for all leaders," said 2019 ICF Global Board Chair Jean-Francois Cousin, MCC.

Last year, ICF named Ireland's Health Service Executive the winner of the 2018 International Prism Award during a ceremony at the Human Capital Institute's Learning and Leadership Development Conference in Chicago, Illinois, USA. ICF will announce this year's winner during ICF Converge 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Past Prism honorees include Banner Health, British Broadcasting Corporation, CareSource, IBM, JOEY Restaurant Group, NASA, Sysco Canada and United Nations Secretariat.

To be eligible for consideration, an organization must be nominated by a current ICF Credential-holder who has delivered coaching in the organization as an external or internal coach practitioner. The nomination deadline is April 23, at 2 p.m. (New York).

"Creating a strong coaching culture is not just a choice, it is a business decision. Organizations with strong coaching cultures experience a variety of benefits, including better financial performance and higher employee engagement. The Prism Award recognizes such organizations, and every year we are so excited to welcome remarkable people and programs to the family of applicants and winners. It is a pleasure—and an honor—to learn about and from all the people involved," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

