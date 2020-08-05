International Coaching Federation Earns Two Power of a Silver Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has recognized the International Coaching Federation (ICF) with two Silver Awards in its 2020 Power of A Awards program.

ASAE created the Power of A Awards program to bring attention to the association community's valuable contributions to society at the local, national and global levels.

The ICF Foundation was recognized for Ignite: Engaging Humanity Through Education. Ignite is a pro bono coaching initiative that leverages credentialed coaches in ICF Chapters around the globe to make an impact on organizations that are changing the world. Ignite was designed to support social development organizations by offering coaching as a catalyst and amplifier for capacity-building.

In 2018 and 2019, 410 leaders in educational organizations benefited from a total of 1,850 hours of professional coaching donated by ICF-credentialed Members through the Ignite initiative. These leaders reported positive impacts from coaching, including increased operational efficiency, teamwork and engagement. The Foundation estimates that the organizations receiving coaching through Ignite reach more than 16 million people worldwide, signifying a massive ripple effect for the initiative.

ICF was recognized for its robust job analysis process, which incorporated input from more than 1,300 coaches and culminated last year in the release of the updated ICF Core Competencies.

The ICF Core Competencies are the basis of the Association's coach credentialing and program accreditation processes. The updated ICF Core Competency model highlights the collective insights and wisdom that coaches shared through the job analysis work and identifies the common knowledge, skills and abilities that unite the global community through practice.

"ICF Members and Credential-holders are committed to making an impact in their communities, in their industry and in the world. These awards from ASAE celebrate what happens when members of our vibrant global coaching community come together to share their time, talent and input and make a difference. These awards reflect the power of ICF, and they belong to every member of our Association," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 41,000-plus members located in 147 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

Related Links

https://coachfederation.org

