International Coaching Federation Launches Second Season of #ExperienceCoaching

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second season of #ExperienceCoaching, a web series produced by the International Coaching Federation, launched this week. The season premiere is available online at ExperienceCoaching.com.

Because of coaching, people from around the world have been able to surpass their limitations and achieve their personal and professional goals. At a turning point in their personal or professional lives, the clients in season 2 of #ExperienceCoaching turned to ICF-credentialed coaches to help them find clarity and take the next step forward on their journey.

The second season of #ExperienceCoaching, a web series produced by the International Coaching Federation, launched this week at ExperienceCoaching.com. The season two premiere features Singapore-based coaching client Sher Han Lim.

"For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the fact that our personal and professional lives are intertwined," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said. "In this season of #ExperienceCoaching, we see firsthand how partnering with ICF-credentialed coaches helped clients around the world design lives full of meaning, fulfilment and potential. We are proud and excited to share these impactful stories with the world."

The season two premiere of #ExperienceCoaching features Singapore-based coaching client Sher Han Lim and her coach, Chuen Chuen Yeo, PCC.

Season two of #ExperienceCoaching will continue through November 17, 2020, with a new episode released every month.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

Media contact:

Abby Tripp Heverin

Assistant Director of Communications and Awards, ICF

+1.859.219.3529

[email protected]

SOURCE International Coaching Federation