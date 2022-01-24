International Coaching Federation Surpasses 50,000 ICF Members Worldwide

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has surpassed 50,000 active ICF Members worldwide.

"The coaching profession has been growing ever since ICF was first founded in 1995. It is such an honor to see the organization soar to 50,000 professionals around the globe, furthering the vision and mission of ICF," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "More importantly, coaching is now accessible and embraced by all sectors of our society, bringing about changes in private sector, governments and social progress organizations. Professional coaches support their clients so they can thrive and reach their full potential, wherever they choose to share their talent and passion."

Steve Weiss, vice president for the family organization ICF Professional Coaches, added, "When associations reach the benchmark of 50,000 members worldwide, it traditionally means they can now see their membership growing and thriving in more than 150 countries, which is definitely the case with ICF." He continued, "With the proper go-forward strategies, these organizations are also generally on a path to 100,000-plus members and that means true, transformational impact for their profession."

ICF exists to advance the coaching profession so that coaching becomes an integral part of society. ICF Members help lead this journey by meeting specific eligibility requirements and committing to an established code of ethics. They live and work in more than 150 countries and territories around the world.

Membership has grown steadily since ICF's founding. In the past 10 years, the total number of members has increased by 160%, and more than 20,000 new members have joined in just the last five years alone. A new ICF record has also been achieved for the highest number of new members in one month: 2,193 individuals joined ICF in December 2021.

ICF Members are invited to celebrate this milestone on social media by sharing their membership badges with the hashtag #ICFproud.

