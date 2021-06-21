International Companies Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 17th International lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presenting Company Ticker(s) Phoenix Copper Ltd. (OTCQX: PXCLF | AIM: PXC) Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN) Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA) Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY) Mirriad Advertising plc (OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI) Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY | BMV: GFNORTEO | Latibex: XNOR) Pan African Resources PLC (OTCQX: PAFRY, PAFRF | AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN) Cloudcall Group PLC (OTCQX: CLLLF | AIM: CALL) LeoVegas AB (OTCQX: LEOVF | Nasdaq Stockholm: LEO) Oxe Marine AB (OTCQX: CMMCF | Nasdaq Stockholm: OXE ) AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

