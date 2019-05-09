International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on May 15th and 16th, 2019

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bank today announced the lineup for its Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference ("dbVIC") on May 15th and 16th, featuring live webcast presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

Representatives from participating companies based in Germany, Norway, Denmark, China, Switzerland, Australia, Brazil and the UK will respond to questions during formal presentations, and will also interact with investors via virtual trade booths. The conference is targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

To register, please use the following link: www.adr.db.com/dbvic

Pre-registration is suggested to save time.

May 15th Agenda (US Eastern Standard Time):

8:30 AM : First Pacific ( Hong Kong : 142, OTC Pink: FPAFY)

: First Pacific ( : 142, OTC Pink: FPAFY) 9:00 AM : Subsea 7 ( Norway : SUBC, OTC Pink: SUBCY)

: Subsea 7 ( : SUBC, OTC Pink: SUBCY) 9:30 AM : Lufthansa ( Germany : LHA,OTCQX: DLAKY)

: Lufthansa ( : LHA,OTCQX: DLAKY) 10:00 AM : Hutchison China MediTech ( LONDON AIM: HCM,NASDAQ: HCM)

May 16th Agenda (US Eastern Standard Time):

8:00 AM : Continental AG ( Germany : CON, OTC Pink: CTTAY)

: Continental AG ( : CON, OTC Pink: CTTAY) 8:30 AM : Swiss Re ( Switzerland : SREN, OTC Pink: SSREY)

: Swiss Re ( : SREN, OTC Pink: SSREY) 9:00 AM : OneSmart (NYSE:ONE)

: OneSmart (NYSE:ONE) 09:30 AM : Telstra ( Australia : TLS, OTC Pink: TLSYY)

: Telstra ( : TLS, OTC Pink: TLSYY) 12:00 PM : Brambles ( Australia : BXB, OTC Pink: BXBLY)

: Brambles ( : BXB, OTC Pink: BXBLY) 12:30 PM : LAIX (NYSE: LAIX)

: LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) 1:00 PM : JSL ( Brazil : JSLG3, OTC Pink: JSLGY)

After the Conference, presentations will be available for replay.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank is sponsoring the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipt Investor Conference solely for informational purposes. Deutsche Bank does not prepare, review, approve or edit any presentations, statements, documents or other information or materials, whether in written, electronic or verbal form, provided by any company participating in such conference, and disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of any such information or materials. Deutsche Bank is not promoting, endorsing or recommending any company participating in the conference.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© May 2019 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

Related Links

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

