International Complimentary Virtual Diabetes Conference Experience August 1

WHERE: This event will be held online with complimentary registration. You can register at tcoyd.org/omaha20

WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT | Additional Q&A and Networking 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. CDT.

WHO: Type 1s, Type 2s, family members/caretakers, and medical professionals. Speakers include TCOYD founder Dr. Steven Edelman (endocrinologist with T1D) and award-winning diabetes specialists

EXTRAS: Live Q&A Segments, Networking with Attendees and Experts, Cooking Demos, Fitness Classes, Interactive Online Exhibits and more

"We're excited to provide access to cutting-edge education to people anywhere they are in the world," said TCOYD Founder and Director, Dr. Steve Edelman. "This virtual conference is a great way to help people in areas where healthcare resources are sparse and connect them with the worldwide diabetes community."

About Taking Control Of Your Diabetes®Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. Taking Control Of Your Diabetes is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization.

