International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners Collaborates with Center for Applied Research in Dementia for a New Global Certification

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners global headquarters based in NJ, United States of America has partnered with Center for Applied Research in Dementia (CARD) to provide a global Montessori Dementia course and CMDCP™ certification for our international health care professionals but also for health care professionals working in the United States of America. The course title is "Montessori Dementia Care Professional" and is presented by CARD. The ICCDP certification is called Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional ™ CMDCP ™. The CARD online course is 6 - hours and upon passing the test, the qualified professional will be issued a CMDCP™ certification.

Worldwide, Dementia is the number one diagnosis in the elder adult and it is imperative that all health care professionals and front line staff are offered the opportunity to complete a comprehensive Montessori Dementia focused curriculum and the opportunity to receive a Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional certification. This type of comprehensive education and CMDCP™ certification provides health care professionals the tools to provide compassionate and knowledgeable care to the most vulnerable people," said Sandra Stimson, CEO and Founder of the ICCDP and their sister company the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Mrs. Stimson went on to say, "Most countries do not have national standards regarding Dementia education and that is unacceptable. Health Care professionals can now obtain the Montessori Dementia Care Professional 6-hour seminar from the comfort and privacy of their home or office. ICCDP sister company, The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners NCCDP has been providing Dementia education and Dementia CDP®, CADDCT®, CDCM®, CFRDT® and CDSGF® certifications to thousands of health care professionals worldwide for over a decade.

The Center for Applied Research in Dementia developed a globally recognized course and now offers the online course titled; "Montessori Dementia Care Professional". The curriculum focuses on an innovative method of working with persons living with cognitive and /or physical impairments based on the method and philosophy of famed educator Maria Montessori. This approach focuses on using the remaining capacities of persons with dementia, including their ability to learn new information and procedures. Most importantly, the course will focus on creating resident-driven communities within supportive physical and social environments. This is done by emphasizing the values of respect, dignity, and equality along with providing principles and realistic approaches for implementing this approach. Use of the Montessori Method in memory care has been shown to increase levels of activity, independence, and quality of life while reducing common challenges, such as responsive behaviors, use of psychotropic medication, and staff turnover. Participants in this workshop will have the benefit of learning from professional experiences and practical examples of peers from around the world.

Founded in 2011, the Center for Applied Research in Dementia specializes in translating research into practice, creating effective memory interventions. At the Center, we envision a new paradigm of memory care in which persons diagnosed with dementia are viewed as individuals with lives worth living. Within this new paradigm, abilities, interests, and preferences will be respected, encouraged and maximized. Our interventions and products have been translated into many languages, including French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Greek, Portuguese, Slovenian, Polish, Mandarin, and Japanese thus far. Our interventions take many forms and address the needs of all persons working with individuals with memory impairment.

Use of the Montessori Method for persons with dementia was developed by Dr. Cameron Camp, an international and revered speaker, and has continually practiced, studied and updated these methods and techniques for more than 30 years. He is a noted psychologist specializing in translating research into practice. Dr. Camp is Owner and Director of Research and Development of the Center for Applied Research in Dementia, in Solon, Ohio. Previously he served as Director of Research and Product Development for Hearthstone Alzheimer Care and Director of the Myers Research Institute of the Menorah Park Center for Senior Living. Dr. Camp gives workshops on designing cognitive and behavioral interventions for dementia internationally. He received his doctorate in experimental psychology from the University of Houston in 1979. For 16 years Dr. Camp served in academic settings, teaching coursework in adult development and aging and rising to the position of Research Professor of Psychology. He has co-authored three academic textbooks and published over 150 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He is a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, a Charter Member of the Association for Psychological Science and past president of Division 20 (Adult Development and Aging) of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Camp received the 2017 American Psychological Association award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Applied Research. His work has been funded by grants from the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Mental Health, the Retirement Research Foundation, and the national Alzheimer's Association.

International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners is open to health care professionals and frontline staff who qualify for certification, value certification, interested in comprehensive Dementia education and who are committed to ending abuse and neglect of our most vulnerable elders. ICCDP also offers the CDP® certification. Both the CDP® and CMDCP™ are resume worthy certifications for the individual but also a huge marketing advantage for corporations looking for a competitive edge.

International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners was formed to promote standards of excellence in Dementia and Alzheimer's disease education and Dementia certifications. As the number of dementia cases continues to increase worldwide, there is a greater necessity to ensure that front line staff and health care professionals are well trained to provide appropriate, competent and sensitive direct care and support for the dementia patient.

There are several tracks and qualification to follow for the CMDCP™ certification. ICCDP also offers a grandfather option for those who have already completed a comprehensive Montessori Dementia focused curriculum or have a Dementia Montessori certification from a national, international, CARD or University. For companies interested in investing in their staff education and certifications, both ICCDP and CARD offer corporate group discounts. There is also an option to skip the CMDCP™ certification and only complete the course for those who either do not qualify for CMDCP™ certification or are only interested in the Montessori Dementia Care Professional 6 - hour online course. Everyone will begin the application process at www.iccdp.net and select which option that best fits the customer's needs.

For more information please contact Sandra Stimson CEO at iccdpcorporate@iccdp.net or visit the ICCDP web site at www.iccdp.net.

