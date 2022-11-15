International Cybersecurity Experts Sherri Davidoff, Karen Sprenger & Matt Durrin Debut the Ultimate New Guide, Ransomware and Cyber Extortion: Response and Prevention

MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMG Security, a full-service cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced the debut of a new book, Ransomware and Cyber Extortion: Response and Prevention, written by LMG Security's cybersecurity experts Sherri Davidoff, founder and CEO, Matt Durrin, director of training and research, and Karen Sprenger, COO and chief ransomware negotiator. Ransomware and other cyber extortion crimes have reached epidemic proportions, and the secrecy surrounding them has left many organizations unprepared to respond. Drawing heavily on their own unpublished case library, Davidoff, Durrin, and Sprenger guide the reader through the process of responding to ransomware and cyber extortion, minimizing damage, investigating more effectively, and expediting recovery. Readers will also receive practical prevention tips, as well as valuable checklists.

Sherri Davidoff, Matt Durrin, and Karen Sprenger announce their new book, Ransomware and Cyber Extortion: Response and Prevention.

"Ransomware and cyber extortion can be devastating. Every organization needs to know how to minimize the risk of these attacks through effective prevention and response," said Davidoff. "We are excited to share our experience and advice on ransomware and cyber extortion, including real-world case studies, in this practical and actionable guide."

Ransomware and Cyber Extortion: Response and Prevention provides actionable steps and checklists to help security teams act swiftly and effectively together, throughout the entire lifecycle—whatever the attack and whatever the source. The book is a must-read for everyone involved in prevention, response, planning, or policy: CIOs, CISOs, cybersecurity professionals, IT staff, incident responders, investigators, negotiators, executives, legislators, regulators, law enforcement professionals, and more.

Ransomware and Cyber Extortion: Response and Prevention is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, InformIT, and other book sellers in print and eBook formats. For more information and author biographies, visit https://www.LMGsecurity.com/ransomwarebook.

ABOUT LMG SECURITY

LMG Security is an internationally recognized leader in the cybersecurity consulting industry. This full-service cybersecurity firm is a one-stop shop for a wide array of cybersecurity solutions, advisory and compliance services, technical and penetration testing, and training. The LMG Security team speaks and trains at major global conferences including Black Hat and RSA, and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Today Show, New York Times, and others. The team has published cutting-edge research on cell phone intrusion detection and banking Trojans and written books on network forensics, data breaches, and ransomware and cyber extortion. LMG Security is a privately held, women-owned business that is headquartered in Missoula, Montana, with clients around the world. For more information visit LMGsecurity.com.

