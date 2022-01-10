INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO BRING COFFEE LOVERS TO A WORLD OF PURE IMAGINATION WITH NEW, LIMITED-EDITION WILLY WONKA-INSPIRED CREAMERS

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step right up! International Delight, one of the leading coffee creamer brands at the forefront of innovation known for its limitless flavorful creations and inspired mashups, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is bringing morning magic to coffee cups everywhere with the launch of new Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamers – say that ten times fast!

New International Delight® Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamers Golden Ticket Kits

International Delight's Willy Wonka-inspired flavor creation is as magical as its muse. A splash of the scrumdiddlyumptious creamer will transform your brew into a flavorful river of fudgy, cara-melty goodness that turns coffee time into party time. International Delight is also bringing the magic of Willy Wonka in a Zero Sugar offering, delivering on the number one thing sugar-free coffee creamer drinkers always look for: more flavor variety.* With Zero Sugar Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamer, there's simply no reason to miss out on International Delight's latest winning innovation.

"At International Delight, we exist to transform the room we leave in our coffee cups into moments of celebration, self-expression, and joy," said Olivia Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. "We're on a relentless mission to create delicious creamers that offer unparalleled delight in every drop, brought to life through bold flavors and iconic partnerships – and when consumers get this excited about our unique flavor collaborations, we know we're doing something right! With our new Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamers, we're bringing a world of pure imagination to our flavor-obsessed Creamer Nation fans, delivering the magic of Willy Wonka's iconic Chocolate Factory."

In true Willy Wonka fashion, International Delight has hidden 10 coveted Golden Tickets** on bottles of the new limited-edition creamers, and fans are encouraged to hunt them down! The 10 lucky consumers who get their hands on a Golden Ticket should visit InternationalDelight.com to collect a host of marvelous surprises, including a year's supply of International Delight coffee creamer and limited-edition, Willy Wonka-themed swag: Alex + Ani bracelets with signature Willy Wonka charms, a coffee tumbler to fill your room with scrumdiddlyumptious flavor, and Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory on 4K Ultra HD™.

International Delight's Willy Wonka-inspired creamer is just the latest creative innovation in its ever-expanding portfolio. The brand continues to give flavor-obsessed consumers a voice through endless, can't-have-enough creamers that fuel celebration with every pour. The Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamer is the latest in the brand's line-up of bold, limited-time creations that include the recent releases of Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ as well as Buddy the Elf Peppermint Mocha and Buddy the Elf Frosted Sugar Cookie.

In the year ahead, International Delight will continue its evolution and modernize its line of creamers with a bold new look to help welcome the next generation of coffee drinkers. Following the release of its "Room to Party" campaign in 2021, which celebrates self-expression through flavor and inspires people to turn everyday moments into reasons to party, International Delight will release new packaging with dynamic flavor-forward photography and a sleek logo upgrade that is first debuting on the Willy Wonka-inspired creamers before rolling out across the entire portfolio in 2022.

The new Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Creamers are available now for a limited time at major retailers nationwide in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.79.

*Source: 5LRWTonic survey of sugar free traditional creamer users (T6M), July 2019

**No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. The International Delight Golden Ticket Instant Win Game is sponsored by Danone US, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 12/21/21 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/31/22.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia's biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WILY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. [s22]

©2022 WhiteWave Services, Inc.

