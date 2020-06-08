International Dental Speaker and Dental Practice Management Consultant Cindy Ishimoto Addresses Generational Diversity in ADA Magazine

WAILUKU, HI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrated International Speaker and Dental Consultant Cindy Ishimoto is excited to announce that she has been invited to contribute multiple articles to the American Dental Association (ADA) Center for Professional Success Dental Practice Success Magazine.

Cindy Ishimoto has over thirty-five years of experience in the dental industry as both a dental speaker and practice management consultant. Cindy's work focuses on establishing systems for dentists and their teams that balance serving patients, profitability and enjoyment of profession.

The first article of Cindy's ADA Magazine series is featured in the Spring 2020 issue. In this article, entitled "Embracing Generational Diversity", Cindy highlights the need to recognize and address the different generations represented on dental teams.

At least half (52%) of workers say they're less likely to get along with someone from another generation than their own. Problems generational differences can lead to include disengagement in the workplace, poor communication, decreased productivity, leadership miscues and more.

According to Cindy, it's time to "think about what different generations can teach and learn from each other, and how those conversations can result in entirely new ways of solving problems together." Dental practices need to "make it a goal to create 'Generation Us' teams."

The full copy of Cindy's Spring 2020 ADA Dental Practice Success Magazine article is featured on the articles page of the Cindy Ishimoto website . Cindy is also available to present her popular course "Gen-Blending: Creating Generation "US" to practice teams or at dental events.

For additional insights from this in-demand International Dental Speaker and Dental Practice Management Advisor subscribe to the Cindy Ishimoto blog .

About Cindy Ishimoto

Cindy Ishimoto has over thirty-five years of experience in the dental industry, initially as an assistant and business auxiliary, then progressing to a management position, and now as an international dental consultant and speaker acknowledged by Dentistry Today as one of the leaders in dental consulting from 2006 through 2020. Her knowledge of all facets of dentistry, people skills, motivation and communication are reflected in her ability to teach and train. Cindy's love of people and dentistry enable her to share her enthusiasm to build successful, people-oriented businesses.

SOURCE Cindy Ishimoto