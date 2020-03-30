International eDiscovery Provider HaystackID Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation, today announced it has appointed Evan Craghead as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Craghead will be responsible for leading HaystackID's international technology strategy and development, including all aspects of infrastructure, applications, and architecture.

An expert data management and legal discovery technologist, Craghead brings more than 20 years of services, systems, and product development leadership experience to HaystackID, including eDiscovery-centric applications engineering, product management, and technical support expertise. Craghead joins HaystackID from Consilio, where he served as Senior Vice President of Technology for Global Application Services, responsible for optimizing global application capability and availability to meet performance and business objectives.



"As a highly successful and well-respected expert at developing, delivering, and supporting innovative eDiscovery products and services, Evan is a welcome addition to our team as we continue to aggressively expand the depth and breadth of our offering portfolio," shared Hal Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of HaystackID. "His experience in supporting international information technology requirements coupled with domain expertise in legal discovery makes him an excellent fit for HaystackID, and we look forward to him driving our technology strategy and development."



Driven by a rapidly expanding remote eDiscovery customer base coupled with increasing legal and regulatory privacy and data protection requirements, HaystackID's remote secure connectivity infrastructure and worldwide data center investments, managed by CTO Evan Craghead, continue to help clients by supporting remote, on-premise, and hybrid eDiscovery operations with benefits that include:

+ Secure Remote Domestic and International Reach (Ability to Support Worldwide Requirements)

+ Proven Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity (Supported by Leading Data Center Providers including Equinix and the World's Largest Data Center Footprint)

+ Consolidation and Scale Advantages (Increased Performance and Capacity without Corresponding Increases in Cost)

+ Increased Control and Flexibility (One Point of Contact for All Key Infrastructure Requirements and Requests)

+ Standardized and Optimized Processes (Focus on Legal, Regulatory, and Best Practice Requirements)

+ Enhanced Data Encryption and Data Encryption Management (Protected Data in Transit, at Rest, and in Memory)

Additionally, HaystackID's first-to-market remote review infrastructure has been leveraged by AmLaw 100 and Fortune 500 clients for more than six years, with more than 425 projects completed to date. With more than 16,000 qualified reviewers available to support secure legal document reviews, HaystackID's ReviewRight services continue to be the first choice and best choice for secure remote review for data and legal discovery professionals.

"Joining HaystackID at this important time in its growth is exciting as it provides a unique opportunity to directly contribute to enriching the professional lives of our clients by empowering them with innovative services supported with robust and secure technology," highlighted Evan Craghead, CTO of HaystackID. "I see tremendous opportunity for HaystackID and am grateful to be part of its highly-talented team."

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. With an earned reputation for mobilizing industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts, our Forensics First, Early Case Insight, and ReviewRight services accelerate and deliver quality outcomes at a fair and predictable price.

HaystackID serves more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms from North American and European locations. Our combination of expertise and technical excellence, coupled with a culture of white glove customer service, makes us the alternative legal services provider that is big enough to matter but small enough to care. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

