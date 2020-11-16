SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Education Week kicks off today around the world, and Sara Cavalieri, an educational consultant and founder of College Apps Abroad, said the week marks an important time for reflection on the value of outward-looking thinking and learning.



"Even though the borders may be closed this year," she said, "International Education Week reminds us that we can learn a lot from others, especially those who are different from us."



The week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education and runs through Nov. 20 with virtual roundtable discussions, presentations and more to encourage more Americans to study overseas as well as attract future leaders from abroad.

"We need to do more to increase awareness and accessibility for our youth to take part in such an essential opportunity to learn and grow."

Nowadays international education, she said, can take many forms and is no longer just about studying for a semester in another country.

"It's anything from a 1-week study trip with your class, to a gap or volunteer experience overseas, to an entire college or graduate degree abroad.

"And one of the more positive aspects of the pandemic is that there are a lot more virtual international experiences available, a more financially viable alternative in which students can participate from the comfort of their own homes."

As a consultant, Cavalieri helps students consider all their options and provides guidance, support and peace of mind throughout the application process.

In addition to an undergraduate study abroad semester in Australia, Cavalieri also completed her master's overseas and has worked for some of the world's top institutions, including The University of Edinburgh and the University of New South Wales.

"Cultural competency is the way forward; the way to make friends, the way to get hired, the way to learn more about oneself even, and there's no better way of achieving this than by engaging in some form of international education."

More information on International Education Week and a list of events can be found here.

College Apps Abroad is an educational consultancy that specializes in helping students apply abroad. For more information, contact Sara Cavalieri.

