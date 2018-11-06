International election observers in United States to hold press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international observers for the mid-term elections in the United States will present their preliminary post-election statement at a news conference on Wednesday, November 7, in Washington D.C.

The mission is a joint undertaking of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

The statement will be delivered by George Tsereteli, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, followed by Isabel Santos, Head of the OSCE PA delegation, and Tana de Zulueta, Head of the ODIHR limited election observation mission.

The International Election Observation Mission comprises a total of some 140 observers from 35 countries, including 84 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA and 55 long-term observers and election experts deployed by ODIHR.

Journalists are invited to attend the press conference at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, in the Junior Ballroom of the Washington Marriott at Metro Center, 775 12thh Street NW, Washington D.C.

Live stream of the press conference will be available at: www.facebook.com/osce.odihr and www.oscepa.org .

