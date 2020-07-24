International emergency departments among 25 recipients of 2020 ENA Lantern Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association announced 25 ENA Lantern Award recipients on Friday. This year, for the first time, two international emergency departments received the prestigious accolade.

"This is truly a historic year with the first two international emergency departments earning this uniquely special award," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "With ENA continuing to expand its worldwide reach, this is one of many big steps for emergency nurses and the association."

The award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. EDs are encouraged to share their stories when submitting an application which highlight their commitment to care of patients, as well as the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

"The ENA Lantern Award is named in honor of Florence Nightingale, who worked to improve and change nursing in the 19th century. It's particularly exciting for these 25 emergency departments to receive this award during her 200th anniversary," said Hastings. "Each of these emergency department's staff should be proud of the power they hold. They've made such positive impacts on the profession and the lives of their patients."

A few examples of the outstanding work from these Lantern recipients include decreasing mislabeled specimens, mock delivery simulations and patient-specific safety care plans. Each emergency department's award-winning efforts will be highlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection.

The 2020 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Ascension St. John Hospital Emergency Department – Detroit, Michigan

Bethesda Arrow Springs Emergency Department – Lebanon, Ohio

Carson Tahoe Health Emergency Department – Carson City, Nevada

CHOC Children's Hospital – Julia and George Argyros Emergency Department – Orange, California

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Cleveland Clinic Emergency Department – Weston – Weston, Florida

Edward Hospital Emergency Department – Naperville, Illinois

Elmhurst Hospital Emergency Department – Elmhurst, Illinois

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center – Fountain Valley, California

Good Samaritan Hospital Western Ridge Emergency Department – Cincinnati, Ohio

Inova Loudoun Hospital Children's Emergency Room – Leesburg, Virginia

Ohio State East Hospital Emergency Department – Columbus, Ohio

Overlook Medical Center Emergency Services, Union Campus, Atlantic Health System – Union, New Jersey

Paoli Hospital Emergency Department – Main Line Health – Paoli, Pennsylvania

Princess Alexandra Hospital Emergency Department – Brisbane, Australia

Sharp Memorial Emergency Department – San Diego, California

Southwest General Brunswick Emergency Department – Brunswick, Ohio

Southwest General Health Center Emergency Department – Middleburg Heights, Ohio

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Grant County Emergency Department – Williamstown, Kentucky

Stanford Health Care – The Marc and Laura Andreessen Emergency Department – Stanford, California

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Emergency Department – San Antonio, Texas

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Emergency Department – Penn Medicine – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

UCLA Santa Monica Nethercutt Emergency Department – Santa Monica, California

UF Health Jacksonville Emergency Department – Jacksonville, Florida

UPMC Hamot – Erie, Pennsylvania

Learn more about the Lantern Award here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

