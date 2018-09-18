International Facility Maintenance Company Chooses Louisiana for Its U.S. Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Facility Services, specializing in providing safe, eco-friendly professional cleaning, beautification, and external facility improvement, announces its launch in Southeast Louisiana. Newly headquartered in New Orleans, Universal Facility Services is a division of the Canada-based Universal Group, an industry leader in traffic management and other facility related services.

"Universal Facility Services is thrilled to call Louisiana our first home in the United States," says Kobie Brandt, president. "We're dedicated to hiring and training local facility maintenance experts in tune with the unique challenges many local organizations face; including potholes, drainage issues, compliance, and parking stall maintenance. We create value for local organizations through access to international resources and cutting-edge technology, while delivering competitive pricing and southern hospitality."

Although Universal Facility Services is new to Louisiana, its management team is well established in the Greater New Orleans area and says it is looking to create 50 local jobs. The company is already providing services for well-known organizations like Ochsner Health System.

Universal Facility Services uses only top-quality, commercial-grade tools to deliver fast, long-lasting results for its customers. The company is fully licensed and insured, and its list of services include parking equipment maintenance, graffiti removal, minor paving and pothole repair, power sweeping and scrubbing, pressure washing, striping, janitorial (scoop and broom) and other related services for external facilities and public spaces.

The company primarily serves organizations in the healthcare, retail, education, multi-unit residential, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors, with plans to expand across the Southeast U.S.

For more information about Universal Facility Services, visit www.universalfacilityservices.org.

About Universal Facility Services: Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, Universal Facility Services (UFS) is an internationally-backed external facility maintenance company providing safe, eco-friendly professional cleaning, beautification, and external facility improvement. If you are concerned with making a great impression on your visitors, increasing the value of your external spaces, or maintaining the appearance of your buildings, contact Universal Facility Services at 504-405-3007, or visit us online at www.universalfacilityservices.org.

Press Contact:

Sarah Federer

Converge Marketing

985-373-5271

sarah@convergemarketing.co

SOURCE Universal Facility Services