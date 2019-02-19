International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Announces 2019 Silver Plate Award Recipients

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce the 2019 IFMA Silver Plate Award recipients. Silver Plate winners in nine categories were unveiled today at the 2019 IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) in New Orleans.

IFMA's annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards enable the industry to honor the nation's leading foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time at the 65th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration.

"For 65 years the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have honored the giants in our industry," said IFMA President and CEO, Larry Oberkfell. "The 2019 winners join an honor roll of individuals that demonstrate true excellence in their respective categories."

2019 Silver Plate Class:

Independent Restaurants/Multi-Concept: Sam Facchini & John Arena , Metro Pizza

& , Chain Full Service: Beverly Lynch , Golden Corral

, Chain Limited Service: Peter Cancro , Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc.

, Health Care: Bill Marks , Hennepin Health

, Elementary & Secondary Schools: Rodney Taylor , Fairfax County Public Schools

, Colleges & Universities: Randy Montgomery Lait , North Carolina State University

, Business & Industry/Foodservice Management: Lorna Donatone , Sodexo

, Retail & Specialty: Regynald G. Washington , Hojeij Branded Foods

, Hotels & Lodging: Don Falgoust , RLJ Lodging Trust

The annual celebration continues to be the industry's biggest of the year, as several other individuals and organizations will be honored through the National Restaurant Association "Legends" Award, the Specialty Food Association "sofi" Awards and the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) "Women in Manufacturing" Award.

The 65th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 18, during National Restaurant Association Show Week at the new Marriott Marquis, Chicago at McCormick Place.

For more information on the event and to reserve your table, visit IFMAworld.com/GSP .

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

