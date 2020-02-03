International Game Technology PLC Appoints Fabio Celadon as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced that Fabio Celadon will take a new role as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for IGT, effective February 1, 2020. Fabio will continue to report directly to IGT CEO Marco Sala as a member of the Company's senior leadership team.

As EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, Fabio will be responsible for IGT's Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions and Competitive Intelligence functions. Under Fabio's leadership, his group will monitor industry and competitive trends in IGT's core and adjacent markets; develop IGT's portfolio strategy; identify key portfolio initiatives and support the business unit CEOs in the identification and execution of their business unit strategic initiatives; execute the Group's M&A strategy (mergers, acquisitions, JVs and divestitures), managing deal evaluation, structuring and negotiation, and coordinating internal cross-functional teams as well as external advisors. Reporting to Fabio will be the leaders of three functional areas: Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions and Competitive Intelligence.

"Fabio Celadon is an important member of the senior leadership team at IGT," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "I look forward to his continued contributions in this new role."

Fabio brings more than 17 years of global gaming experience working in various senior management capacities at IGT and its legacy companies. Since taking the role of CFO of Lottomatica S.p.A. in 2002, he has gained global strategic and operational experience from roles spanning Strategy and Corporate Development, Operations and Business Development for IGT in Europe, North America and Asia prior to his most recent role as SVP, Gaming Portfolio.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

