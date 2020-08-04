International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our second quarter results reflect the intense impact of global lockdowns caused by the pandemic," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "That said, thanks to strong North America Lottery performance and our swift adoption of cost-saving and avoidance measures, we delivered better cash flow than we expected back in May. Our resilience is a direct consequence of the diversity of our global portfolio of products and solutions. The improving trends we are currently seeing are encouraging, but we remain prudent with our planning. Our new organizational structure enhances our readiness to adapt to changes in market conditions."

"Cash generation and liquidity remain our top financial priority," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The proactive efficiency initiatives and focused capital markets activity we executed in the quarter have us tracking ahead of plan on all key measures and we expect to deliver positive free cash flow this fiscal year. We have the resources we need to navigate the impact COVID-19 is having on our business and we are making important, strategic decisions to enhance our operational flexibility. This includes over $200 million in structural and discretionary cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2020 Results



Quarter Ended

June 30, Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

2020 2019 (%) (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)







Revenue 637 1,234 -48% -48% Operating (loss)/income (94) 224 NM

Net (loss)/income per diluted share ($1.37) $0.02 NM

Adjusted EBITDA 168 454 -63% -63% Adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share ($0.59) $0.44 NM

Net debt 7,289 7,637 -5%



Note: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Second quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue was down across all business segments and all primary revenue streams except for digital activities, where revenue increased 35%. Progressive easing of restrictions during the quarter and cost-saving initiatives helped mitigate impact.

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $637 million, down 48% from the prior year

Global gaming revenue declined 72%, driven by the closure of casinos and gaming halls, fewer unit shipments, and lower systems and software sales compared to the prior year

Global lottery revenue down 26% on reduced traffic to points of sale and temporary game shutdowns in Italy

Gaming and lottery trends improved each month as venues re-opened and restrictions eased

Operating loss of $94 million, down from income of $224 million in the prior year

Lower profit contribution from reduced business volumes

Includes $43 million in restructuring expense

in restructuring expense Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales embedded in the prior year

strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales embedded in the prior year Accelerating benefit from actions taken to reduce costs

Net interest expense of $96 million compared to $104 million in the prior year

Capital market transactions drive lower cost of debt

Benefit from income taxes of $11 million, compared to a provision of $63 million, driven by lower pre-tax income

Net loss attributable to IGT was $280 million; adjusted net loss attributable to IGT of $121 million versus adjusted net income of $91 million in the prior year

Reflects operating loss and higher foreign exchange and debt extinguishment losses in the current year

Net loss per diluted share of $1.37; adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.59 compared to adjusted net income of $0.44 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $168 million compared to $454 million in the prior-year period

Net debt of $7.29 billion improved $93 million from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.52x, up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower EBITDA in the first half of 2020

Cash and Liquidity Update

Preserving cash and liquidity is the top financial priority

At June 30, 2020 , liquidity totalled $2.3 billion , comprised of $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.0 billion available under revolving credit facilities

Other Developments

In an effort to accelerate the Company's response to market conditions, over $200 million has been identified in structural cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels. These savings are mostly expected in 2021 and to come from:

has been identified in structural cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels. These savings are mostly expected in 2021 and to come from: Eliminating duplicative functions and streamlining back-office activities



Optimizing the global investment in technology to focus on value-accretive know-how



Rationalizing R&D based on disciplined risk/return priorities



Optimizing our supply chain for maximum cost efficiency



Issuance of $750 million 5.25% Notes due 2029, as previously announced

5.25% Notes due 2029, as previously announced $500 million of net proceeds used to fund a partial tender of 6.25% Notes due 2022

of net proceeds used to fund a partial tender of 6.25% Notes due 2022

Lowest USD-denominated coupon ever issued by the Company



Longest duration issuance since 2015

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Second Quarter Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data



As Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% 3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Reported FX

3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Change Gaming

Total revenue 92 268 -66% -66%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 47 165 -72% -72%

Casino 18,410 21,073 -12.6%



Terminal 22 106 -79% -79%

Casino - L/T lease (1) 930 -





Other 25 59 -58% -58%

Total Installed base units 19,340 21,073 -8.2%

Product sales 45 104 -56% -56%

(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to





Terminal 40 73 -45% -45%

accounting treatment as sales-type leases





Other 5 30 -84% -84%



























Machine units shipped





Other

Total revenue 4 6 -30% -30%

New/expansion 1,382 438 215.5%

Service revenue 4 6 -35% -35%

Replacement 1,344 4,223 -68.2%

Product revenue 0 0 0% 0%

Total machines shipped 2,726 4,661 -41.5%

























Total

Revenue 96 274 -65% -65%











Operating (Loss)/Income (20) 85 NM NM











Revenue of $96 million, down from $274 million in the prior-year period

Gaming service revenue of $47 million

Casino closures impact terminal revenue



Drop in other revenue reflects multi-year poker license in the prior year

Gaming product sales revenue of $45 million

New/expansion shipments driven by 977 historical horse racing units



Shipped 1,344 replacement units



Systems revenue down from high level in the prior year

Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $85 million in the prior year

Impact of casino closures

Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales in the prior year

strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales in the prior year Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data



As Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% 3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Reported FX

3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Change Gaming

Total revenue 20 37 -47% -46%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 19 37 -48% -47%

VLT - Government sponsored 13,559 14,215 -4.6%



Terminal 1 25 -94% -94%













Other 18 12 45% 48%

Lottery same-store revenue growth







Product sales 1 1 17% 17%

Instant ticket & draw games



10.5%

















Multistate jackpots



-28.0% Lottery

Total revenue 254 270 -6% -6%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

6.2%

Lottery services 234 238 -2% -2%













FMC 214 202 6% 6%













Instant ticket & draw games 184 168 9% 9%













Other services 29 34 -13% -13%













LMA 20 36 -43% -43%











Product sales 19 32 -40% -40%



































Other

Total revenue 0 1 -87% -87%











Service revenue 0 1 -87% -87%



































Total

Revenue 273 309 -12% -11%











Operating income 75 78 -4% -3%











Revenue of $273 million, down from $309 million in the prior-year period

Lottery service revenue of $234 million , down 2%

, down 2% Strong double-digit same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games nearly offsets impact of mobility restrictions and lower jackpot activity



LMA revenue reflects reduced play levels in NJ and lower pass-through revenue

Gaming service revenue impacted by closure of VLT venues, partly offset by growth in Canada iGaming

iGaming Product sales revenue reflects lower systems revenue

Operating income of $75 million compared to $78 million in the prior year

Same-store revenue growth and cost-saving initiatives mostly offset lower gaming and LMA contributions

International

Select Financial Data



As Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% 3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Reported FX

3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Change Gaming

Total revenue 21 142 -85% -85%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 12 28 -57% -56%

Casino 9,724 10,039 -3.1%



Terminal 1 12 -95% -94%

VLT - Government sponsored 5,110 4,436 15.2%



Other 11 16 -28% -25%

Total installed base units 14,834 14,475 2.5%

Product sales 9 114 -92% -92%













Terminal 4 82 -95% -95%

Machine units shipped









Other 6 33 -83% -83%

New/expansion 61 700 -91.3%

















Replacement 208 5,863 -96.5% Lottery

Total revenue 55 70 -22% -19%

Total machines shipped 269 6,563 -95.9%

Lottery services 52 67 -22% -19%













FMC 52 67 -22% -19%

Lottery same-store revenue growth









Instant ticket & draw games 34 53 -35% -33%

Instant ticket & draw games



-28.2%



Other services 18 14 27% 34%

Multistate jackpots



-7.8%

Product sales 2 3 -22% -21%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

-27.1%

























Other

Total revenue 7 17 -55% -48%











Service revenue 7 16 -55% -48%











Product sales 0 0 -65% -64%



































Total

Revenue 84 229 -64% -62%











Operating (Loss)/Income (20) 30 NM NM











Revenue of $84 million, down from $229 million in the prior-year period

Lottery service revenue of $52 million

Same-store revenue growth impacted by mobility restrictions and shutdown of games in certain markets; trends progressively improving as restrictions ease

Gaming product sales of $9 million

Fewer unit shipments, primarily in Latin America , impact terminal revenue; VLT shipments to Sweden in prior year

, impact terminal revenue; VLT shipments to in prior year

Other product sales reflect Italy AWP upgrades in the prior year

Gaming service revenue lower on casino closures; installed base stable

Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $30 million in the prior year

Impact of lower unit volume and revenue mix

Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives

Italy

Select Financial Data



As Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% 3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Reported FX

3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Change Gaming

Total revenue 33 153 -78% -78%

(In € millions, except machines)







Gaming services 33 153 -78% -78%

Lottery









Terminal 12 136 -91% -91%

Lotto wagers 914 2,064 -55.7%



Other 21 17 25% 27%

10eLotto 610 1,507 -59.5%

Product sales 0 0 -98% -98%

Core 256 479 -46.5%

















Late numbers 21 31 -32.4% Lottery

Total revenue 86 190 -55% -55%

MillionDAY 26 47 -43.6%

Lottery services 86 190 -55% -55%













FMC 86 190 -55% -55%

Scratch & Win wagers 1,649 2,257 -27.0%



Instant ticket & draw games 133 238 -44% -44%













Other services (47) (48) -1% 0%

Italy lottery revenue growth



-54.8%

Product sales 0 0 0% 0%



























Gaming





Other

Total revenue 66 79 -17% -15%

Installed base (end of period)







Service revenue 66 79 -17% -15%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,844 10,929 -0.8%

Product sales 0 0 0% 0%

VLT - Supplier (B2B) 7,253 7,524 -3.6%

















AWP 37,138 40,268 -7.8% Total

Revenue 184 422 -56% -56%

Total installed base 55,235 58,721 -5.9%

Operating (Loss)/Income (7) 133 NM NM



























Wagers























VLT - Operator (B2C) 150 1,427 -89.5%

















AWP 83 916 -90.9%

















Interactive wagers (gaming) 729 508 43.7%











































Other























Sports betting wagers (1) 79 252 -68.5%

















Sports betting payout (%) (1) 88.1% 82.2% 5.9 pp











































(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses





Revenue of $184 million, down from $422 million in the prior-year period

Lottery service revenue reflects timing of game reopening and points of sale restrictions; trends improve each month in the quarter

Gaming service revenue reflects closure of gaming halls

Interactive wagers rise 44%

Commercial services revenue higher, more than offset by lower sports betting activity

Operating loss of $7 million compared to operating income of $133 million in the prior year

Impact of COVID-19 restrictions

Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

June 30,

2020

2019







Service revenue 560,338

980,031 Product sales 77,146

254,222 Total revenue 637,484

1,234,253







Cost of services 416,660

594,598 Cost of product sales 67,207

160,786 Selling, general and administrative 171,950

213,263 Research and development 31,335

65,383 Restructuring expense 43,429

2,412 Other operating expense (income), net 1,009

(25,904) Total operating expenses 731,590

1,010,538







Operating (loss) income (94,106)

223,715







Interest expense, net (95,599)

(103,860) Foreign exchange loss, net (74,384)

(41,061) Other (expense) income, net (29,374)

23,493 Total non-operating expenses (199,357)

(121,428)







(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (293,463)

102,287







(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (11,321)

63,300







Net (loss) income (282,142)

38,987







Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,526)

34,131







Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (279,616)

4,856















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (1.37)

0.02 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (1.37)

0.02







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,748

204,407 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,748

204,412

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the six months ended

June 30,

2020

2019







Service revenue 1,343,639

1,971,062 Product sales 234,040

408,107 Total revenue 1,577,679

2,379,169







Cost of services 938,487

1,189,925 Cost of product sales 158,306

260,971 Selling, general and administrative 335,543

415,100 Research and development 92,072

131,501 Restructuring expense 47,053

5,701 Goodwill impairment (1) 296,000

- Other operating expense (income), net 1,603

(25,896) Total operating expenses 1,869,064

1,977,302







Operating (loss) income (291,385)

401,867







Interest expense, net (196,261)

(206,929) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (4,024)

17,541 Other (expense) income, net (32,760)

22,995 Total non-operating expenses (233,045)

(166,393)







(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (524,430)

235,474







(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8,189)

115,992







Net (loss) income (516,241)

119,482







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,663

74,372







Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (527,904)

45,110















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (2.58)

0.22 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (2.58)

0.22







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,591

204,309 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,591

204,532















(1) Reduces the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments by $193 million and $103 million, respectively

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,346,741

662,934 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 183,021

231,317 Trade and other receivables, net 860,351

1,006,127 Inventories 173,022

161,790 Other current assets 574,549

571,869 Total current assets 3,137,684

2,634,037 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,214,903

1,307,940 Property, plant and equipment, net 139,634

146,055 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 336,561

341,538 Goodwill 5,150,931

5,451,494 Intangible assets, net 1,722,325

1,836,002 Other non-current assets 1,791,246

1,927,524 Total non-current assets 10,355,600

11,010,553 Total assets 13,493,284

13,644,590







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,103,975

1,120,922 Current portion of long-term debt 358,336

462,155 Short-term borrowings 79,291

3,193 Other current liabilities 939,440

882,081 Total current liabilities 2,481,042

2,468,351 Long-term debt, less current portion 8,198,124

7,600,169 Deferred income taxes 331,919

366,822 Operating lease liabilities 309,556

310,721 Other non-current liabilities 378,515

413,549 Total non-current liabilities 9,218,114

8,691,261 Total liabilities 11,699,156

11,159,612 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity 1,794,128

2,484,978 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,493,284

13,644,590

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited









For the six months ended



June 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities







Net (loss) income

(516,241)

119,482 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Goodwill impairment

296,000

- Depreciation

198,248

209,271 Amortization

135,957

137,201 Amortization of upfront license fees

101,347

103,935 Loss on extinguishment of debt

28,277

9,628 Debt issuance cost amortization

10,297

11,523 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

4,024

(17,541) Loss (gain) on sale of assets

66

(63,239) Stock-based compensation

(11,806)

12,502 Deferred income taxes

(36,705)

6,515 Other non-cash items, net

2,504

31,392 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:







Trade and other receivables

139,578

49,059 Inventories

(5,978)

802 Accounts payable

(5,662)

(57,317) Other assets and liabilities

(14,807)

38,508 Net cash provided by operating activities

325,099

591,721









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(160,179)

(231,003) Proceeds from sale of assets

5,185

65,429 Other

10,897

2,545 Net cash used in investing activities

(144,097)

(163,029)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from long-term debt

1,475,071

846,975 Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

74,927

19,573 Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities

36,468

(11,395) Debt issuance costs paid

(19,616)

(5,934) Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt

(25,000)

(8,598) Dividends paid

(40,887)

(81,729) Principal payments on long-term debt

(959,275)

(833,129) Capital increase - non-controlling interests

2,030

1,075 Return of capital - non-controlling interests

-

(70,399) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(91,376)

(129,394) Other

(6,058)

(6,733) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

446,284

(279,688)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

627,286

149,004 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

8,225

(3,748) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

894,251

511,777 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,529,762

657,033



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid

(230,864)

(211,591) Income taxes paid

(17,795)

(49,777)

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019









6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)

1,005,593

1,491,328 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)

946,301

948,382 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)

60,836

60,885 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)

555,981

557,331 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)

1,090,786

1,089,959 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)

832,943

835,105 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)

743,765

743,387 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2)

554,908

556,403 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029 (1)

742,827

- Senior Secured Notes, long-term

6,533,940

6,282,780









Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

950,265

1,317,389 Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2)

713,919

- Long-term debt, less current portion

8,198,124

7,600,169









4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

-

434,789 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)

-

27,366 Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

358,336

- Current portion of long-term debt

358,336

462,155









Short-term borrowings

79,291

3,193 Total debt

8,635,751

8,065,517









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

1,346,741

662,934 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

-

20,464









Net debt

7,289,010

7,382,119









(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt







(2) Euro-denominated debt







Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited























For the three months ended



June 30,



2020

2019









Net (loss) income

(282,142)

38,987 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(11,321)

63,300 Interest expense, net

95,599

103,860 Foreign exchange loss, net

74,384

41,061 Other non-operating expense (income), net

29,374

(23,493) Operating (loss) income

(94,106)

223,715 Depreciation

100,228

103,940 Amortization - purchase accounting

42,080

47,514 Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)

74,602

73,249 Restructuring expense

43,429

2,412 Stock-based compensation

1,162

2,912 Other (2)

1,011

(33) Adjusted EBITDA

168,406

453,709



















Cash flows from operating activities

167,831

445,107 Capital expenditures

(60,481)

(111,818) Free Cash Flow

107,350

333,289



















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(279,616)

4,856 Foreign exchange loss, net

74,384

41,061 Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting

42,391

48,146 Restructuring expense

43,429

2,412 Loss on extinguishment of debt

23,260

9,628 Other (2)

1,011

(33) Income tax impact on adjustments (3)

(26,339)

(15,374) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(121,480)

90,696 Weighted-average shares - diluted

204,748

204,412 Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)

204,748

204,412 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(1.37)

0.02 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(0.59)

0.44









(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees







(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs







(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited























For the six months ended



June 30,



2020

2019









Net (loss) income

(516,241)

119,482 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(8,189)

115,992 Interest expense, net

196,261

206,929 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

4,024

(17,541) Other non-operating expense (income), net

32,760

(22,995) Operating (loss) income

(291,385)

401,867 Goodwill impairment

296,000

- Depreciation

198,248

209,271 Amortization - purchase accounting

88,750

95,718 Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)

148,554

145,418 Restructuring expense

47,053

5,701 Stock-based compensation

(11,806)

12,502 Other (2)

1,505

(95) Adjusted EBITDA

476,919

870,382



















Cash flows from operating activities

325,099

591,721 Capital expenditures

(160,179)

(231,003) Free Cash Flow

164,920

360,718



















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(527,904)

45,110 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

4,024

(17,541) Goodwill impairment

296,000

- Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting

89,373

96,982 Restructuring expense

47,053

5,701 Loss on extinguishment of debt

23,260

9,628 Other (2)

1,505

(95) Income tax impact on adjustments (3)

(38,263)

(24,778) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(104,952)

115,007 Weighted-average shares - diluted

204,591

204,532 Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)

204,591

204,532 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(2.58)

0.22 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(0.51)

0.56









(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees







(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs







(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

















Select Financial Data



As Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% 3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Reported FX

3 Month Period Ended June 30th Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Change Gaming

Total revenue 166 601 -72% -72%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 111 382 -71% -71%

Casino 28,134 31,112 -9.6%



Terminal 37 279 -87% -87%

Casino - L/T lease (1) 930 - NM



Other 75 103 -28% -27%

VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy) 18,669 18,651 0.1%

Product sales 55 219 -75% -75%

VLT - Italy supplier (B2B) 7,253 7,524 -3.6%



Terminal 44 155 -72% -72%

Total installed base units 54,986 57,287 -4.0%



Other 11 64 -82% -82%

Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day) $ 5.41 $ 27.96 -80.7%

















(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to

Lottery

Total revenue 394 531 -26% -25%

accounting treatment as sales-type leases



Lottery services 372 495 -25% -24%













FMC 352 460 -23% -23%

Additional Italian network details:









Instant ticket & draw games 352 460 -24% -23%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,844 10,929 -0.8%



Other services 0 0 0% 0%

AWP 37,138 40,268 -7.8%



LMA 20 36 -43% -43%











Product sales 22 35 -39% -38%

Machine units shipped























New/expansion 1,443 1,138 26.8% Other

Total revenue 77 102 -25% -22%

Replacement 1,552 10,086 -84.6%

Service revenue 77 102 -25% -23%

Total machines shipped 2,995 11,224 -73.3%

Product sales 0 0 186% 186%



























Global lottery same-store revenue growth





Consolidated

Revenue 637 1,234 -48% -48%

Instant ticket & draw games



0.9%

Operating (Loss)/Income:









Multistate jackpots



-25.5%



Segment total 29 327 -91% -91%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy) -1.7%



Purchase accounting (42) (48) -12% -12%

Italy lottery revenue growth



-54.8%



Corporate support (80) (55) -46% -47%













Total (94) 224 NM NM











