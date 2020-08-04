International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
- Results highlight value of diverse business portfolio, global reach, resilience of lottery, and swift response to unprecedented conditions
- Liquidity and net debt improved on positive cash flow performance; generated $168 million in cash from operating activities and $107 million in free cash flow during the second quarter
- Net loss of $280 million; adjusted net loss of $121 million
- Delivered $168 million in adjusted EBITDA with important contribution from strict cost discipline
- On track to achieve $500 million in 2020 cost reduction/avoidance; identified over $200 million in longer-term, structural and discretionary cost savings
Aug 04, 2020, 06:45 ET
LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Our second quarter results reflect the intense impact of global lockdowns caused by the pandemic," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "That said, thanks to strong North America Lottery performance and our swift adoption of cost-saving and avoidance measures, we delivered better cash flow than we expected back in May. Our resilience is a direct consequence of the diversity of our global portfolio of products and solutions. The improving trends we are currently seeing are encouraging, but we remain prudent with our planning. Our new organizational structure enhances our readiness to adapt to changes in market conditions."
"Cash generation and liquidity remain our top financial priority," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The proactive efficiency initiatives and focused capital markets activity we executed in the quarter have us tracking ahead of plan on all key measures and we expect to deliver positive free cash flow this fiscal year. We have the resources we need to navigate the impact COVID-19 is having on our business and we are making important, strategic decisions to enhance our operational flexibility. This includes over $200 million in structural and discretionary cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2020 Results
|
Quarter Ended
|
Y/Y
|
Constant
|
2020
|
2019
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
|
Revenue
|
637
|
1,234
|
-48%
|
-48%
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
(94)
|
224
|
NM
|
Net (loss)/income per diluted share
|
($1.37)
|
$0.02
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
168
|
454
|
-63%
|
-63%
|
Adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share
|
($0.59)
|
$0.44
|
NM
|
Net debt
|
7,289
|
7,637
|
-5%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.
Second quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue was down across all business segments and all primary revenue streams except for digital activities, where revenue increased 35%. Progressive easing of restrictions during the quarter and cost-saving initiatives helped mitigate impact.
Financial highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $637 million, down 48% from the prior year
- Global gaming revenue declined 72%, driven by the closure of casinos and gaming halls, fewer unit shipments, and lower systems and software sales compared to the prior year
- Global lottery revenue down 26% on reduced traffic to points of sale and temporary game shutdowns in Italy
- Gaming and lottery trends improved each month as venues re-opened and restrictions eased
Operating loss of $94 million, down from income of $224 million in the prior year
- Lower profit contribution from reduced business volumes
- Includes $43 million in restructuring expense
- Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales embedded in the prior year
- Accelerating benefit from actions taken to reduce costs
Net interest expense of $96 million compared to $104 million in the prior year
- Capital market transactions drive lower cost of debt
Benefit from income taxes of $11 million, compared to a provision of $63 million, driven by lower pre-tax income
Net loss attributable to IGT was $280 million; adjusted net loss attributable to IGT of $121 million versus adjusted net income of $91 million in the prior year
- Reflects operating loss and higher foreign exchange and debt extinguishment losses in the current year
Net loss per diluted share of $1.37; adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.59 compared to adjusted net income of $0.44 in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $168 million compared to $454 million in the prior-year period
Net debt of $7.29 billion improved $93 million from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.52x, up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower EBITDA in the first half of 2020
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Preserving cash and liquidity is the top financial priority
- At June 30, 2020, liquidity totalled $2.3 billion, comprised of $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.0 billion available under revolving credit facilities
Other Developments
- In an effort to accelerate the Company's response to market conditions, over $200 million has been identified in structural cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels. These savings are mostly expected in 2021 and to come from:
- Eliminating duplicative functions and streamlining back-office activities
- Optimizing the global investment in technology to focus on value-accretive know-how
- Rationalizing R&D based on disciplined risk/return priorities
- Optimizing our supply chain for maximum cost efficiency
- Issuance of $750 million 5.25% Notes due 2029, as previously announced
- $500 million of net proceeds used to fund a partial tender of 6.25% Notes due 2022
- Lowest USD-denominated coupon ever issued by the Company
- Longest duration issuance since 2015
Comparability of Results
About IGT
Second Quarter Operating Segment Review
North America Gaming & Interactive
|
Select Financial Data
|
As
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Reported
|
FX
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
92
|
268
|
-66%
|
-66%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
47
|
165
|
-72%
|
-72%
|
Casino
|
18,410
|
21,073
|
-12.6%
|
Terminal
|
22
|
106
|
-79%
|
-79%
|
Casino - L/T lease (1)
|
930
|
-
|
Other
|
25
|
59
|
-58%
|
-58%
|
Total Installed base units
|
19,340
|
21,073
|
-8.2%
|
Product sales
|
45
|
104
|
-56%
|
-56%
|
(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to
|
Terminal
|
40
|
73
|
-45%
|
-45%
|
accounting treatment as sales-type leases
|
Other
|
5
|
30
|
-84%
|
-84%
|
Machine units shipped
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
4
|
6
|
-30%
|
-30%
|
New/expansion
|
1,382
|
438
|
215.5%
|
Service revenue
|
4
|
6
|
-35%
|
-35%
|
Replacement
|
1,344
|
4,223
|
-68.2%
|
Product revenue
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
0%
|
Total machines shipped
|
2,726
|
4,661
|
-41.5%
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
96
|
274
|
-65%
|
-65%
|
Operating (Loss)/Income
|
(20)
|
85
|
NM
|
NM
Revenue of $96 million, down from $274 million in the prior-year period
- Gaming service revenue of $47 million
- Casino closures impact terminal revenue
- Drop in other revenue reflects multi-year poker license in the prior year
- Gaming product sales revenue of $45 million
- New/expansion shipments driven by 977 historical horse racing units
- Shipped 1,344 replacement units
- Systems revenue down from high level in the prior year
Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $85 million in the prior year
- Impact of casino closures
- Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales in the prior year
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
North America Lottery
|
Select Financial Data
|
As
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Reported
|
FX
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
20
|
37
|
-47%
|
-46%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
19
|
37
|
-48%
|
-47%
|
VLT - Government sponsored
|
13,559
|
14,215
|
-4.6%
|
Terminal
|
1
|
25
|
-94%
|
-94%
|
Other
|
18
|
12
|
45%
|
48%
|
Lottery same-store revenue growth
|
Product sales
|
1
|
1
|
17%
|
17%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
10.5%
|
Multistate jackpots
|
-28.0%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
254
|
270
|
-6%
|
-6%
|
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
|
6.2%
|
Lottery services
|
234
|
238
|
-2%
|
-2%
|
FMC
|
214
|
202
|
6%
|
6%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
184
|
168
|
9%
|
9%
|
Other services
|
29
|
34
|
-13%
|
-13%
|
LMA
|
20
|
36
|
-43%
|
-43%
|
Product sales
|
19
|
32
|
-40%
|
-40%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
0
|
1
|
-87%
|
-87%
|
Service revenue
|
0
|
1
|
-87%
|
-87%
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
273
|
309
|
-12%
|
-11%
|
Operating income
|
75
|
78
|
-4%
|
-3%
Revenue of $273 million, down from $309 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue of $234 million, down 2%
- Strong double-digit same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games nearly offsets impact of mobility restrictions and lower jackpot activity
- LMA revenue reflects reduced play levels in NJ and lower pass-through revenue
- Gaming service revenue impacted by closure of VLT venues, partly offset by growth in Canada iGaming
- Product sales revenue reflects lower systems revenue
Operating income of $75 million compared to $78 million in the prior year
- Same-store revenue growth and cost-saving initiatives mostly offset lower gaming and LMA contributions
International
|
Select Financial Data
|
As
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Reported
|
FX
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
21
|
142
|
-85%
|
-85%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
12
|
28
|
-57%
|
-56%
|
Casino
|
9,724
|
10,039
|
-3.1%
|
Terminal
|
1
|
12
|
-95%
|
-94%
|
VLT - Government sponsored
|
5,110
|
4,436
|
15.2%
|
Other
|
11
|
16
|
-28%
|
-25%
|
Total installed base units
|
14,834
|
14,475
|
2.5%
|
Product sales
|
9
|
114
|
-92%
|
-92%
|
Terminal
|
4
|
82
|
-95%
|
-95%
|
Machine units shipped
|
Other
|
6
|
33
|
-83%
|
-83%
|
New/expansion
|
61
|
700
|
-91.3%
|
Replacement
|
208
|
5,863
|
-96.5%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
55
|
70
|
-22%
|
-19%
|
Total machines shipped
|
269
|
6,563
|
-95.9%
|
Lottery services
|
52
|
67
|
-22%
|
-19%
|
FMC
|
52
|
67
|
-22%
|
-19%
|
Lottery same-store revenue growth
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
34
|
53
|
-35%
|
-33%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
-28.2%
|
Other services
|
18
|
14
|
27%
|
34%
|
Multistate jackpots
|
-7.8%
|
Product sales
|
2
|
3
|
-22%
|
-21%
|
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
|
-27.1%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
7
|
17
|
-55%
|
-48%
|
Service revenue
|
7
|
16
|
-55%
|
-48%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
-65%
|
-64%
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
84
|
229
|
-64%
|
-62%
|
Operating (Loss)/Income
|
(20)
|
30
|
NM
|
NM
Revenue of $84 million, down from $229 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue of $52 million
- Same-store revenue growth impacted by mobility restrictions and shutdown of games in certain markets; trends progressively improving as restrictions ease
- Gaming product sales of $9 million
- Fewer unit shipments, primarily in Latin America, impact terminal revenue; VLT shipments to Sweden in prior year
- Other product sales reflect Italy AWP upgrades in the prior year
- Gaming service revenue lower on casino closures; installed base stable
Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $30 million in the prior year
- Impact of lower unit volume and revenue mix
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
Italy
|
Select Financial Data
|
As
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Reported
|
FX
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
33
|
153
|
-78%
|
-78%
|
(In € millions, except machines)
|
Gaming services
|
33
|
153
|
-78%
|
-78%
|
Lottery
|
Terminal
|
12
|
136
|
-91%
|
-91%
|
Lotto wagers
|
914
|
2,064
|
-55.7%
|
Other
|
21
|
17
|
25%
|
27%
|
10eLotto
|
610
|
1,507
|
-59.5%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
-98%
|
-98%
|
Core
|
256
|
479
|
-46.5%
|
Late numbers
|
21
|
31
|
-32.4%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
86
|
190
|
-55%
|
-55%
|
MillionDAY
|
26
|
47
|
-43.6%
|
Lottery services
|
86
|
190
|
-55%
|
-55%
|
FMC
|
86
|
190
|
-55%
|
-55%
|
Scratch & Win wagers
|
1,649
|
2,257
|
-27.0%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
133
|
238
|
-44%
|
-44%
|
Other services
|
(47)
|
(48)
|
-1%
|
0%
|
Italy lottery revenue growth
|
-54.8%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
0%
|
Gaming
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
66
|
79
|
-17%
|
-15%
|
Installed base (end of period)
|
Service revenue
|
66
|
79
|
-17%
|
-15%
|
VLT - Operator (B2C)
|
10,844
|
10,929
|
-0.8%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
0%
|
VLT - Supplier (B2B)
|
7,253
|
7,524
|
-3.6%
|
AWP
|
37,138
|
40,268
|
-7.8%
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
184
|
422
|
-56%
|
-56%
|
Total installed base
|
55,235
|
58,721
|
-5.9%
|
Operating (Loss)/Income
|
(7)
|
133
|
NM
|
NM
|
Wagers
|
VLT - Operator (B2C)
|
150
|
1,427
|
-89.5%
|
AWP
|
83
|
916
|
-90.9%
|
Interactive wagers (gaming)
|
729
|
508
|
43.7%
|
Other
|
Sports betting wagers (1)
|
79
|
252
|
-68.5%
|
Sports betting payout (%) (1)
|
88.1%
|
82.2%
|
5.9 pp
|
(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses
Revenue of $184 million, down from $422 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue reflects timing of game reopening and points of sale restrictions; trends improve each month in the quarter
- Gaming service revenue reflects closure of gaming halls
- Interactive wagers rise 44%
- Commercial services revenue higher, more than offset by lower sports betting activity
Operating loss of $7 million compared to operating income of $133 million in the prior year
- Impact of COVID-19 restrictions
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Service revenue
|
560,338
|
980,031
|
Product sales
|
77,146
|
254,222
|
Total revenue
|
637,484
|
1,234,253
|
Cost of services
|
416,660
|
594,598
|
Cost of product sales
|
67,207
|
160,786
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
171,950
|
213,263
|
Research and development
|
31,335
|
65,383
|
Restructuring expense
|
43,429
|
2,412
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
1,009
|
(25,904)
|
Total operating expenses
|
731,590
|
1,010,538
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(94,106)
|
223,715
|
Interest expense, net
|
(95,599)
|
(103,860)
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
(74,384)
|
(41,061)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(29,374)
|
23,493
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
(199,357)
|
(121,428)
|
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(293,463)
|
102,287
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(11,321)
|
63,300
|
Net (loss) income
|
(282,142)
|
38,987
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(2,526)
|
34,131
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(279,616)
|
4,856
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
|
(1.37)
|
0.02
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(1.37)
|
0.02
|
Weighted-average shares - basic
|
204,748
|
204,407
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,748
|
204,412
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Service revenue
|
1,343,639
|
1,971,062
|
Product sales
|
234,040
|
408,107
|
Total revenue
|
1,577,679
|
2,379,169
|
Cost of services
|
938,487
|
1,189,925
|
Cost of product sales
|
158,306
|
260,971
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
335,543
|
415,100
|
Research and development
|
92,072
|
131,501
|
Restructuring expense
|
47,053
|
5,701
|
Goodwill impairment (1)
|
296,000
|
-
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
1,603
|
(25,896)
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,869,064
|
1,977,302
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(291,385)
|
401,867
|
Interest expense, net
|
(196,261)
|
(206,929)
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(4,024)
|
17,541
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(32,760)
|
22,995
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
(233,045)
|
(166,393)
|
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(524,430)
|
235,474
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(8,189)
|
115,992
|
Net (loss) income
|
(516,241)
|
119,482
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
11,663
|
74,372
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(527,904)
|
45,110
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
|
(2.58)
|
0.22
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(2.58)
|
0.22
|
Weighted-average shares - basic
|
204,591
|
204,309
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,591
|
204,532
|
(1) Reduces the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments by $193 million and $103 million, respectively
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,346,741
|
662,934
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
183,021
|
231,317
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
860,351
|
1,006,127
|
Inventories
|
173,022
|
161,790
|
Other current assets
|
574,549
|
571,869
|
Total current assets
|
3,137,684
|
2,634,037
|
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
|
1,214,903
|
1,307,940
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
139,634
|
146,055
|
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
|
336,561
|
341,538
|
Goodwill
|
5,150,931
|
5,451,494
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,722,325
|
1,836,002
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,791,246
|
1,927,524
|
Total non-current assets
|
10,355,600
|
11,010,553
|
Total assets
|
13,493,284
|
13,644,590
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
1,103,975
|
1,120,922
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
358,336
|
462,155
|
Short-term borrowings
|
79,291
|
3,193
|
Other current liabilities
|
939,440
|
882,081
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,481,042
|
2,468,351
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
8,198,124
|
7,600,169
|
Deferred income taxes
|
331,919
|
366,822
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
309,556
|
310,721
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
378,515
|
413,549
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
9,218,114
|
8,691,261
|
Total liabilities
|
11,699,156
|
11,159,612
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,794,128
|
2,484,978
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
13,493,284
|
13,644,590
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net (loss) income
|
(516,241)
|
119,482
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Goodwill impairment
|
296,000
|
-
|
Depreciation
|
198,248
|
209,271
|
Amortization
|
135,957
|
137,201
|
Amortization of upfront license fees
|
101,347
|
103,935
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
28,277
|
9,628
|
Debt issuance cost amortization
|
10,297
|
11,523
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|
4,024
|
(17,541)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
66
|
(63,239)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(11,806)
|
12,502
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(36,705)
|
6,515
|
Other non-cash items, net
|
2,504
|
31,392
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
139,578
|
49,059
|
Inventories
|
(5,978)
|
802
|
Accounts payable
|
(5,662)
|
(57,317)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(14,807)
|
38,508
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
325,099
|
591,721
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(160,179)
|
(231,003)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
5,185
|
65,429
|
Other
|
10,897
|
2,545
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(144,097)
|
(163,029)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
1,475,071
|
846,975
|
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
74,927
|
19,573
|
Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities
|
36,468
|
(11,395)
|
Debt issuance costs paid
|
(19,616)
|
(5,934)
|
Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt
|
(25,000)
|
(8,598)
|
Dividends paid
|
(40,887)
|
(81,729)
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(959,275)
|
(833,129)
|
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
|
2,030
|
1,075
|
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(70,399)
|
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
|
(91,376)
|
(129,394)
|
Other
|
(6,058)
|
(6,733)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
446,284
|
(279,688)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
627,286
|
149,004
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
8,225
|
(3,748)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
894,251
|
511,777
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
1,529,762
|
657,033
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|
Interest paid
|
(230,864)
|
(211,591)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(17,795)
|
(49,777)
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Net Debt
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)
|
1,005,593
|
1,491,328
|
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)
|
946,301
|
948,382
|
5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)
|
60,836
|
60,885
|
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)
|
555,981
|
557,331
|
6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)
|
1,090,786
|
1,089,959
|
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)
|
832,943
|
835,105
|
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)
|
743,765
|
743,387
|
2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2)
|
554,908
|
556,403
|
5.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029 (1)
|
742,827
|
-
|
Senior Secured Notes, long-term
|
6,533,940
|
6,282,780
|
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
|
950,265
|
1,317,389
|
Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2)
|
713,919
|
-
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
8,198,124
|
7,600,169
|
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)
|
-
|
434,789
|
5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)
|
-
|
27,366
|
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
|
358,336
|
-
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
358,336
|
462,155
|
Short-term borrowings
|
79,291
|
3,193
|
Total debt
|
8,635,751
|
8,065,517
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,346,741
|
662,934
|
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
|
-
|
20,464
|
Net debt
|
7,289,010
|
7,382,119
|
(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt
|
(2) Euro-denominated debt
|
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (loss) income
|
(282,142)
|
38,987
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(11,321)
|
63,300
|
Interest expense, net
|
95,599
|
103,860
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
74,384
|
41,061
|
Other non-operating expense (income), net
|
29,374
|
(23,493)
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(94,106)
|
223,715
|
Depreciation
|
100,228
|
103,940
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
42,080
|
47,514
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)
|
74,602
|
73,249
|
Restructuring expense
|
43,429
|
2,412
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,162
|
2,912
|
Other (2)
|
1,011
|
(33)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
168,406
|
453,709
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
167,831
|
445,107
|
Capital expenditures
|
(60,481)
|
(111,818)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
107,350
|
333,289
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(279,616)
|
4,856
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
74,384
|
41,061
|
Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting
|
42,391
|
48,146
|
Restructuring expense
|
43,429
|
2,412
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
23,260
|
9,628
|
Other (2)
|
1,011
|
(33)
|
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
|
(26,339)
|
(15,374)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(121,480)
|
90,696
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,748
|
204,412
|
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
|
204,748
|
204,412
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(1.37)
|
0.02
|
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(0.59)
|
0.44
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
|
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
|
(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (loss) income
|
(516,241)
|
119,482
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(8,189)
|
115,992
|
Interest expense, net
|
196,261
|
206,929
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|
4,024
|
(17,541)
|
Other non-operating expense (income), net
|
32,760
|
(22,995)
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(291,385)
|
401,867
|
Goodwill impairment
|
296,000
|
-
|
Depreciation
|
198,248
|
209,271
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
88,750
|
95,718
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)
|
148,554
|
145,418
|
Restructuring expense
|
47,053
|
5,701
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(11,806)
|
12,502
|
Other (2)
|
1,505
|
(95)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
476,919
|
870,382
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
325,099
|
591,721
|
Capital expenditures
|
(160,179)
|
(231,003)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
164,920
|
360,718
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(527,904)
|
45,110
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|
4,024
|
(17,541)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
296,000
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting
|
89,373
|
96,982
|
Restructuring expense
|
47,053
|
5,701
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
23,260
|
9,628
|
Other (2)
|
1,505
|
(95)
|
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
|
(38,263)
|
(24,778)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
|
(104,952)
|
115,007
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,591
|
204,532
|
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
|
204,591
|
204,532
|
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(2.58)
|
0.22
|
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
(0.51)
|
0.56
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
|
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
|
(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
|
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
|
Select Financial Data
|
As
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Reported
|
FX
|
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
|
Q2 '20
|
Q2 '19
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
166
|
601
|
-72%
|
-72%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
111
|
382
|
-71%
|
-71%
|
Casino
|
28,134
|
31,112
|
-9.6%
|
Terminal
|
37
|
279
|
-87%
|
-87%
|
Casino - L/T lease (1)
|
930
|
-
|
NM
|
Other
|
75
|
103
|
-28%
|
-27%
|
VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy)
|
18,669
|
18,651
|
0.1%
|
Product sales
|
55
|
219
|
-75%
|
-75%
|
VLT - Italy supplier (B2B)
|
7,253
|
7,524
|
-3.6%
|
Terminal
|
44
|
155
|
-72%
|
-72%
|
Total installed base units
|
54,986
|
57,287
|
-4.0%
|
Other
|
11
|
64
|
-82%
|
-82%
|
Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day)
|
$ 5.41
|
$ 27.96
|
-80.7%
|
(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
394
|
531
|
-26%
|
-25%
|
accounting treatment as sales-type leases
|
Lottery services
|
372
|
495
|
-25%
|
-24%
|
FMC
|
352
|
460
|
-23%
|
-23%
|
Additional Italian network details:
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
352
|
460
|
-24%
|
-23%
|
VLT - Operator (B2C)
|
10,844
|
10,929
|
-0.8%
|
Other services
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
0%
|
AWP
|
37,138
|
40,268
|
-7.8%
|
LMA
|
20
|
36
|
-43%
|
-43%
|
Product sales
|
22
|
35
|
-39%
|
-38%
|
Machine units shipped
|
New/expansion
|
1,443
|
1,138
|
26.8%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
77
|
102
|
-25%
|
-22%
|
Replacement
|
1,552
|
10,086
|
-84.6%
|
Service revenue
|
77
|
102
|
-25%
|
-23%
|
Total machines shipped
|
2,995
|
11,224
|
-73.3%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
186%
|
186%
|
Global lottery same-store revenue growth
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
637
|
1,234
|
-48%
|
-48%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
0.9%
|
Operating (Loss)/Income:
|
Multistate jackpots
|
-25.5%
|
Segment total
|
29
|
327
|
-91%
|
-91%
|
Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy)
|
-1.7%
|
Purchase accounting
|
(42)
|
(48)
|
-12%
|
-12%
|
Italy lottery revenue growth
|
-54.8%
|
Corporate support
|
(80)
|
(55)
|
-46%
|
-47%
|
Total
|
(94)
|
224
|
NM
|
NM
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC