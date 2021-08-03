International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Impressive second quarter results highlight the vitality of our portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Outstanding Lottery performance, the progressive recovery in land-based Gaming, and strong increase in Digital & Betting activities drove substantial revenue and profit growth, delivering Adjusted EBITDA that is among the highest recorded in a quarterly period. On the strength of the first half performance, we are raising our outlook for the year and now expect to exceed 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year."

"Record free cash flow from continuing operations and proceeds from recent asset sales fueled significant debt reduction in the first half," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our leverage profile improved substantially, reaching pre-pandemic levels well ahead of expectations, and improving our credit profile and overall financial condition."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2021 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change (%) All amounts from continuing operations June 30,

2021

2020 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 725

460 58% 50% Global Gaming 316

140 126% 120% Total revenue 1,041

600 74% 67%











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 300

107 180% 163% Global Gaming 10

(111) NA NA Corporate support expense (26)

(26) —% 11% Other(1) (40)

(43) 7% 7% Total operating income (loss) 244

(72) NA













Net cash provided by operating activities 249

127 95%













Cash and cash equivalents 639

1,338 (52)%













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 414

221 87% 76% Global Gaming 49

(36) NA NA Corporate support expense (21)

(20) (2)% 12% Total Adjusted EBITDA 442

164 170% 157%











Free cash flow 176

73 140%













Net debt(2) 6,312

7,297 (13)%















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization (2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Global Lottery delivers second-highest revenue and profit levels in segment history, driven by strong player demand

Achieved approximately two-thirds of $200M+ 2021 OPtiMa savings targets year-to-date

Global Gaming returns to profitability as progressive recovery continues; Digital & Betting revenue increases 41% in the quarter

Growing adoption of IGT's best-in-class cashless solutions, most recently with Agua Caliente Casinos and Washington's Lottery

Lottery Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to partially fund full redemption, by make-whole call, of 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to partially fund full redemption, by make-whole call, of 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due Announced 25th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune ® Slots; deployed Wheel of Fortune ® -themed Historical Horse Racing games at Churchill Downs in Kentucky

Slots; deployed Wheel of Fortune -themed Historical Horse Racing games at Churchill Downs in Signed seven-year systems contract with Maryland Lottery connecting 11,500 Video Lottery Terminals and Electronic Table Games across six casinos

Expanded availability of PeakSlant49 ™ cabinet, with high-performing core video content, under purchase model

cabinet, with high-performing core video content, under purchase model Recently won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 74% from the prior year

Global Lottery revenue rises 58% to $725 million , driven by 35% growth in same-store sales

, driven by 35% growth in same-store sales Global Gaming revenue totals $316 million , up 126% from the prior year and 19% sequentially on continued recovery trends

Operating income of $244 million compared to operating loss of $72 million in the prior year

High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth

Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales

lottery sales Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program

Net interest expense of $91 million compared to $96 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $32 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $3 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability

Net loss of $39 million versus net loss of $268 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by significant increase in revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $442 million compared to $164 million in the prior-year period; Global Lottery delivers near record segment-level Adjusted EBITDA

Net debt of $6.3 billion, down over $1.0 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 4.3x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong financial results, cash flow generation, and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2021 ; $639 million in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity

as of ; in unrestricted cash and in additional borrowing capacity $748 million in net cash proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses used to fund redemption of 4.750% Euro bonds due 2023

in net cash proceeds from sale of gaming businesses used to fund redemption of 4.750% Euro bonds due 2023 Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility in July, increasing liquidity, extending debt maturities, and lowering interest costs

Outlook

Second half 2021 revenue and operating income from continuing operations of $2.0 billion and $300 million , respectfully, meaningfully higher than prior year

and , respectfully, meaningfully higher than prior year Global Lottery returns to more normal growth rates applied to higher levels of consumption; third quarter-to-date same-store sales up double digits versus 2019



Global Gaming progressive recovery continues

Second half 2021 compared to first half 2021

Revenue, operating income, and cash from operations lower on normalization of lottery growth trends



Capital expenditures of approximately $175 million , sequentially accelerating to support growth; full year capital expenditures below 2019 levels

, sequentially accelerating to support growth; full year capital expenditures below 2019 levels

Depreciation and amortization stable

Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'21





Y/Y Change (%)

Currency



Reported GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21 (%) Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

675

416

62%

55%

695 (3)% Upfront license fee amortization

(53)

(48)

(9)%

—%

(52) (1)% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

623

367

70%

62%

643 (3)% Other

79

70

12%

4%

83 (4)% Total service revenue

702

438

60%

53%

725 (3)%























Product sales

23

22

6%

3%

23 (1)% Total revenue

725

460

58%

50%

749 (3)%























Operating income

300

107

180%

163%

337 (11)% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

414

221

87%

76%

447 (7)%























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

34.9%

(7.1)%









27.4%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

28.8%

(24.2)%









94.7%

Total

34.5%

(8.5)%









32.4%

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

20.5%

3.5%









20.9%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

28.8%

(24.2)%









94.7%

Total

21.1%

0.6%









27.8%

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

115.2%

(40.5)%









52.2%

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein



















































Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'21





Y/Y Change (%)

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21 (%) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

108

25

325%

323%

90 20% Systems, software, and other

91

59

54%

50%

86 6% Total service revenue

199

84

136%

132%

175 13%























Product sales





















Terminal

86

44

97%

91%

62 40% Other

31

12

160%

147%

29 7% Total product sales revenue

117

56

110%

103%

91 29% Total revenue

316

140

126%

120%

266 19%























Operating income (loss)

10

(111)

NA

NA

(19) NA Adjusted EBITDA(1)

49

(36)

NA

NA

19 158%























Installed base units





















Casino

47,964

48,704

(2)%





48,230

Casino - L/T lease (2)

1,136

930

22%





1,135

Total installed base units

49,100

49,634

(1)%





49,365

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

33,820

34,800

(3)%





34,138

Rest of world

15,280

14,834

3%





15,227

Total installed base units

49,100

49,634

(1)%





49,365

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$38.41

$8.69

342%





$32.27

Rest of world

$4.03

$0.49

NM





$2.58

Total yields

$27.49

$6.21

343%





$22.93

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,167

1,443

(19)%





884

Replacement

5,168

1,538

236%





3,521

Total machine units sold

6,335

2,981

113%





4,405

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

643

1,382

(53)%





620

Replacement

3,485

1,330

162%





2,276

Total machine units sold

4,128

2,712

52%





2,896

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein





(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases





(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units















































Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q2'21





Y/Y Change (%)

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21 (%) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

524

61

NM





264

Replacement

1,683

208

NM





1,245

Total machine units sold

2,207

269

NM





1,509

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$13,900

$14,700

(5)%





$13,900

Rest of world

$12,700

$14,000

(9)%





$13,700

Total ASP

$13,400

$14,600

(8)%





$13,800

























Gaming Systems Revenue

39

23

66%





30









































































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

561

369

52%

51%

542 4% Italy

353

146

141%

122%

348 1% Rest of world

127

84

51%

40%

124 2% Total revenue

1,041

600

74%

67%

1,015 3%























Digital & Betting Revenue (2)

61

44

41%

34%

58 5%























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein





(2) Included within consolidated revenue































International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service revenue 901

522

1,802

1,178 Product sales 140

78

254

236 Total revenue 1,041

600

2,055

1,414















Cost of services 438

361

880

776 Cost of product sales 88

67

160

160 Selling, general and administrative 207

168

393

332 Research and development 61

31

116

92 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

296 Restructuring —

43

—

47 Other operating expense 1

1

1

2 Total operating expenses 796

672

1,551

1,704















Operating income (loss) 244

(72)

504

(290)















Interest expense, net 91

96

185

196 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 90

74

(55)

4 Other expense, net 70

28

94

29 Total non-operating expenses 251

198

224

229 (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7)

(271)

280

(519) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32

(3)

181

(4) (Loss) income from continuing operations (39)

(268)

100

(515) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 13

(15)

24

(1) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 391

—

391

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations 404

(15)

415

(1) Net income (loss) 365

(282)

514

(516) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 60

—

119

15 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations —

(3)

(2)

(4) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC 306

(280)

397

(528)















Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic & diluted (0.48)

(1.31)

(0.09)

(2.59) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic & diluted 1.49

(1.37)

1.94

(2.58) Weighted-average shares - basic & diluted 205,096

204,748

204,977

204,591

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

639

907 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

180

199 Trade and other receivables, net

974

846 Inventories

167

169 Other current assets

627

480 Assets held for sale

4

839 Total current assets

2,591

3,440 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

990

1,068 Property, plant and equipment, net

122

132 Operating lease right-of-use assets

273

288 Goodwill

4,688

4,713 Intangible assets, net

1,499

1,577 Other non-current assets

1,727

1,774 Total non-current assets

9,300

9,552 Total assets

11,891

12,992









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

1,113

1,126 Current portion of long-term debt

—

393 Other current liabilities

908

847 Liabilities held for sale

—

250 Total current liabilities

2,021

2,615 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,959

7,857 Deferred income taxes

404

333 Operating lease liabilities

254

266 Other non-current liabilities

322

360 Total non-current liabilities

7,940

8,816 Total liabilities

9,961

11,431 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,216

777 Non-controlling interests

714

784 Shareholders' equity

1,930

1,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,891

12,992

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) 365

(282)

514

(516) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations 404

(15)

415

(1) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 90

74

(55)

4 Depreciation 83

88

165

173 Loss on extinguishment of debt 67

28

91

28 Amortization of upfront license fees 55

51

110

101 Amortization 50

52

100

108 Stock-based compensation 7

1

11

(12) Debt issuance cost amortization 5

5

11

10 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

296 Deferred income taxes (18)

(13)

82

(37) Other non-cash items, net 4

4

5

(1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (48)

(192)

(134)

88 Inventories 1

10

5

(6) Accounts payable (91)

175

24

(19) Other assets and liabilities 81

111

(14)

(67) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 249

127

500

153 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 5

40

(31)

172 Net cash provided by operating activities 254

168

469

325















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (73)

(54)

(121)

(140) Proceeds from sale of assets 5

(1)

11

5 Other 2

—

1

11 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (66)

(55)

(108)

(124) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 743

(6)

734

(20) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 677

(61)

626

(144)















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (1,035)

(527)

(2,422)

(959) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt (63)

(25)

(85)

(25) Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities (6)

(14)

3

36 Payments of debt issuance costs (1)

(20)

(7)

(20) Proceeds from long-term debt —

750

750

750 Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings 4

(35)

3

75 Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities 84

(263)

516

725 Dividends paid —

—

—

(41) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (20)

(76)

(89)

(91) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (51)

—

(61)

— Capital increase - non-controlling interests 1

—

11

2 Other (5)

(4)

(10)

(6) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,091)

(213)

(1,392)

446















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (160)

(106)

(297)

627 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 23

18

(13)

8 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 956

1,618

1,129

894 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 819

1,530

819

1,530 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —

19

—

19 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations 819

1,511

819

1,511















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 53

49

219

231 Income taxes paid 35

7

39

18

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022

—

1,004 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

—

1,038 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

591

610 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,093

1,092 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

743

— 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

885

913 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

744 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

590

608 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

743

743 Senior Secured Notes

5,450

6,813









Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

1,014

1,044 Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024

495

— Long-term debt, less current portion

6,959

7,857









Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

—

393 Current portion of long-term debt

—

393









Short-term borrowings

4

— Total debt

6,963

8,250









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

639

907 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

12

24 Net debt

6,312

7,319









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited

























For the three months ended June 30, 2021











Business











Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(39) Provision for income taxes

















32 Interest expense, net

















91 Foreign exchange loss, net

















90 Other non-operating expense, net

















70 Operating income (loss)

300

10

310

(66)

244 Depreciation

49

35

83

—

83 Amortization - service revenue (1)

55

—

55

—

55 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

1

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

39

39 Stock-based compensation

2

2

3

4

7 Other (2)

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

414

49

463

(21)

442





















Income from discontinued operations

















404 Gain on sale of discontinued operations

















(396) Provision for income taxes

















— Interest expense, net

















— Depreciation

















— Amortization

















— Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

















9





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















451





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















249 Capital expenditures

















(73) Free Cash Flow

















176











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited

























For the three months ended June 30, 2020











Business











Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(268) Benefit from income taxes

















(3) Interest expense, net

















96 Foreign exchange loss, net

















74 Other non-operating expense, net

















28 Operating income (loss)

107

(111)

(4)

(69)

(72) Depreciation

50

37

87

—

88 Amortization - service revenue (1)

51

—

51

—

51 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

2

9

1

10 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

42

42 Restructuring

5

35

40

3

43 Stock-based compensation

—

—

—

1

1 Other (2)

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

221

(36)

184

(20)

164





















Loss from discontinued operations

















(15) Benefit from income taxes

















(8) Interest expense, net

















— Depreciation

















12 Amortization

















14 Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

















4





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















167





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















127 Capital expenditures

















(54) Free Cash Flow

















73











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited

























For the six months ended June 30, 2021











Business











Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations

















100 Provision for income taxes

















181 Interest expense, net

















185 Foreign exchange gain, net

















(55) Other non-operating expense, net

















94 Operating income (loss)

637

(9)

628

(124)

504 Depreciation

96

70

166

(1)

165 Amortization - service revenue (1)

110

—

110

—

110 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

17

3

19

2

21 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

79

79 Restructuring

(1)

1

—

—

— Stock-based compensation

2

3

5

6

11 Other (2)

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

862

67

929

(37)

892





















Income from discontinued operations

















415 Gain on sale of discontinued operations

















(396) Provision for income taxes

















4 Interest expense, net

















— Depreciation

















— Amortization

















— Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

















23





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















915





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















500 Capital expenditures

















(121) Free Cash Flow

















380











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited

























For the six months ended June 30, 2020











Business











Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(515) Benefit from income taxes

















(4) Interest expense, net

















196 Foreign exchange loss, net

















4 Other non-operating expense, net

















29 Operating income (loss)

251

(117)

135

(425)

(290) Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

296

296 Depreciation

96

77

173

1

173 Amortization - service revenue (1)

101

—

101

—

101 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

14

3

17

2

19 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

89

89 Restructuring

5

36

41

6

47 Stock-based compensation

(4)

(5)

(9)

(3)

(12) Other (2)

—

—

—

2

2 Adjusted EBITDA

464

(6)

458

(33)

425





















Loss from discontinued operations

















(1) Benefit from income taxes

















(4) Interest expense, net

















— Depreciation

















25 Amortization

















28 Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

















48





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















473





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















153 Capital expenditures

















(140) Free Cash Flow

















13











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations for the actual period end dates and LTM, and the respective net debt leverage calculations:

($ in millions)





Q3'20



Q4'20



Q1'21



Q2'21

Adjusted EBITDA

287



295



450



442

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

65



26



14



9

Adjusted EBITDA - combined

352



321



464



451































LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,078



1,008



1,196



1,474

LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined (1)(2)

1,260



1,146



1,305



1,588































Net debt





7,243



7,319



7,069



6,312































Net debt leverage























LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3)



















4.3x

LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined (4)

5.7x



6.4x



5.4x



4.0x































































(1) Adjusted EBITDA was $164 million, $261 million, and $365 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations was $4 million, $44 million, and $69 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4) Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined

