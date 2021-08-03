International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Revenue up 74% to over $1.0 billion, fueled by strong increases in all businesses, including 35% Global Lottery same-store sales growth

- Delivered operating income of $244 million, highlighting impressive Global Lottery operating leverage and excellent progress on structural cost savings

- Net income of $365 million comprised of $39 million loss from continuing operations and income from discontinued operations of $404 million, including gain on sale of assets

- Adjusted EBITDA increases 170% to $442 million, among the highest in Company history

- Generated $500 million in cash from continuing operations and a record-level $380 million of free cash flow during the first half of the year

- $1.0 billion net debt reduction in first half; net debt leverage improved from 6.4x to 4.3x, reaching target six months early

- Raising 2021 outlook; now expect to exceed 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

Aug 03, 2021, 06:40 ET

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Impressive second quarter results highlight the vitality of our portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Outstanding Lottery performance, the progressive recovery in land-based Gaming, and strong increase in Digital & Betting activities drove substantial revenue and profit growth, delivering Adjusted EBITDA that is among the highest recorded in a quarterly period. On the strength of the first half performance, we are raising our outlook for the year and now expect to exceed 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year."

"Record free cash flow from continuing operations and proceeds from recent asset sales fueled significant debt reduction in the first half," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our leverage profile improved substantially, reaching pre-pandemic levels well ahead of expectations, and improving our credit profile and overall financial condition."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2021 Results


Quarter Ended

Y/Y
Change
(%)

Constant
Currency
Change (%)

All amounts from continuing operations

June 30,

2021

2020

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)




GAAP Financials:




Revenue




Global Lottery

725

460

58%

50%

Global Gaming

316

140

126%

120%

Total revenue

1,041

600

74%

67%






Operating income (loss)




Global Lottery

300

107

180%

163%

Global Gaming

10

(111)

NA

NA

Corporate support expense

(26)

(26)

—%

11%

Other(1)

(40)

(43)

7%

7%

Total operating income (loss)

244

(72)

NA






Net cash provided by operating activities

249

127

95%






Cash and cash equivalents

639

1,338

(52)%






Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




Adjusted EBITDA




Global Lottery

414

221

87%

76%

Global Gaming

49

(36)

NA

NA

Corporate support expense

(21)

(20)

(2)%

12%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

442

164

170%

157%






Free cash flow

176

73

140%






Net debt(2)

6,312

7,297

(13)%






(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Global Lottery delivers second-highest revenue and profit levels in segment history, driven by strong player demand
  • Achieved approximately two-thirds of $200M+ 2021 OPtiMa savings targets year-to-date
  • Global Gaming returns to profitability as progressive recovery continues; Digital & Betting revenue increases 41% in the quarter
  • Growing adoption of IGT's best-in-class cashless solutions, most recently with Agua Caliente Casinos and Washington's Lottery
  • Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to partially fund full redemption, by make-whole call, of 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
  • Announced 25th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune® Slots; deployed Wheel of Fortune®-themed Historical Horse Racing games at Churchill Downs in Kentucky
  • Signed seven-year systems contract with Maryland Lottery connecting 11,500 Video Lottery Terminals and Electronic Table Games across six casinos
  • Expanded availability of PeakSlant49 cabinet, with high-performing core video content, under purchase model
  • Recently won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 74% from the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue rises 58% to $725 million, driven by 35% growth in same-store sales
  • Global Gaming revenue totals $316 million, up 126% from the prior year and 19% sequentially on continued recovery trends

Operating income of $244 million compared to operating loss of $72 million in the prior year

  • High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
  • Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales
  • Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program

Net interest expense of $91 million compared to $96 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $32 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $3 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability

Net loss of $39 million versus net loss of $268 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by significant increase in revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $442 million compared to $164 million in the prior-year period; Global Lottery delivers near record segment-level Adjusted EBITDA

Net debt of $6.3 billion, down over $1.0 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 4.3x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong financial results, cash flow generation, and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2021; $639 million in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity
  • $748 million in net cash proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses used to fund redemption of 4.750% Euro bonds due 2023
  • Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility in July, increasing liquidity, extending debt maturities, and lowering interest costs

Outlook

  • Second half 2021 revenue and operating income from continuing operations of $2.0 billion and $300 million, respectfully, meaningfully higher than prior year
    • Global Lottery returns to more normal growth rates applied to higher levels of consumption; third quarter-to-date same-store sales up double digits versus 2019
    • Global Gaming progressive recovery continues
  • Second half 2021 compared to first half 2021
    • Revenue, operating income, and cash from operations lower on normalization of lottery growth trends
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $175 million, sequentially accelerating to support growth; full year capital expenditures below 2019 levels
    • Depreciation and amortization stable
  • Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions

Conference Call and Webcast 

August 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Dial-In Numbers

  • US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 866 968-0344
  • Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 873 415-0264
  • Conference ID/confirmation code: 8589154
  • A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
    • US/Canada replay number: +1 800 585-8367
    • Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 416 621-4642
    • ID/Confirmation code: 8589154

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)












Sequential








Constant



Change as


Q2'21


Y/Y Change

(%)

Currency

Reported

GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21

(%)

Revenue










Service










Operating and facilities management contracts

675

416

62%

55%

695

(3)%

Upfront license fee amortization

(53)

(48)

(9)%

—%

(52)

(1)%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net

623

367

70%

62%

643

(3)%

Other

79

70

12%

4%

83

(4)%

Total service revenue

702

438

60%

53%

725

(3)%












Product sales

23

22

6%

3%

23

(1)%

Total revenue

725

460

58%

50%

749

(3)%












Operating income

300

107

180%

163%

337

(11)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

414

221

87%

76%

447

(7)%












Global same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

34.9%

(7.1)%




27.4%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

28.8%

(24.2)%




94.7%

Total


34.5%

(8.5)%




32.4%












North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

20.5%

3.5%




20.9%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

28.8%

(24.2)%




94.7%

Total


21.1%

0.6%




27.8%












Italy same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

115.2%

(40.5)%




52.2%












(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

























Sequential








Constant

Change as


Q2'21


Y/Y Change

(%)

Currency

Reported

GLOBAL GAMING

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21

(%)

Revenue










Service










Terminal

108

25

325%

323%

90

20%

Systems, software, and other

91

59

54%

50%

86

6%

Total service revenue

199

84

136%

132%

175

13%












Product sales










Terminal

86

44

97%

91%

62

40%

Other

31

12

160%

147%

29

7%

Total product sales revenue

117

56

110%

103%

91

29%

Total revenue

316

140

126%

120%

266

19%












Operating income (loss)

10

(111)

NA

NA

(19)

NA

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

49

(36)

NA

NA

19

158%












Installed base units










Casino

47,964

48,704

(2)%


48,230

Casino - L/T lease (2)

1,136

930

22%


1,135

Total installed base units

49,100

49,634

(1)%


49,365












Installed base units (by geography)










US & Canada

33,820

34,800

(3)%


34,138

Rest of world

15,280

14,834

3%


15,227

Total installed base units

49,100

49,634

(1)%


49,365












Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $










US & Canada

$38.41

$8.69

342%


$32.27

Rest of world


$4.03

$0.49

NM


$2.58

Total yields


$27.49

$6.21

343%


$22.93












Global machine units sold










New/expansion

1,167

1,443

(19)%


884

Replacement

5,168

1,538

236%


3,521

Total machine units sold

6,335

2,981

113%


4,405












US & Canada machine units sold










New/expansion

643

1,382

(53)%


620

Replacement

3,485

1,330

162%


2,276

Total machine units sold

4,128

2,712

52%


2,896












(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein


(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases


(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units























Sequential








Constant

Change as


Q2'21


Y/Y Change

(%)

Currency

Reported

GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q2'20

Change (%)(1)

Q1'21

(%)

Rest of world machine units sold










New/expansion

524

61

NM


264

Replacement

1,683

208

NM


1,245

Total machine units sold

2,207

269

NM


1,509












Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $










US & Canada

$13,900

$14,700

(5)%


$13,900

Rest of world

$12,700

$14,000

(9)%


$13,700

Total ASP

$13,400

$14,600

(8)%


$13,800












Gaming Systems Revenue

39

23

66%


30




































CONSOLIDATED










Revenue (by geography)










US & Canada

561

369

52%

51%

542

4%

Italy

353

146

141%

122%

348

1%

Rest of world

127

84

51%

40%

124

2%

Total revenue

1,041

600

74%

67%

1,015

3%












Digital & Betting Revenue (2)

61

44

41%

34%

58

5%












(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein


(2) Included within consolidated revenue














International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service revenue

901

522

1,802

1,178

Product sales

140

78

254

236

Total revenue

1,041

600

2,055

1,414








Cost of services

438

361

880

776

Cost of product sales

88

67

160

160

Selling, general and administrative

207

168

393

332

Research and development

61

31

116

92

Goodwill impairment




296

Restructuring


43


47

Other operating expense

1

1

1

2

Total operating expenses

796

672

1,551

1,704








Operating income (loss)

244

(72)

504

(290)








Interest expense, net

91

96

185

196

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

90

74

(55)

4

Other expense, net

70

28

94

29

Total non-operating expenses

251

198

224

229

(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(7)

(271)

280

(519)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

32

(3)

181

(4)

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(39)

(268)

100

(515)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

13

(15)

24

(1)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

391


391

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

404

(15)

415

(1)

Net income (loss)

365

(282)

514

(516)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

60


119

15

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations


(3)

(2)

(4)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

306

(280)

397

(528)








Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic & diluted

(0.48)

(1.31)

(0.09)

(2.59)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic & diluted

1.49

(1.37)

1.94

(2.58)

Weighted-average shares - basic & diluted

205,096

204,748

204,977

204,591

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited







June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

639

907

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

180

199

Trade and other receivables, net

974

846

Inventories

167

169

Other current assets

627

480

Assets held for sale

4

839

Total current assets

2,591

3,440

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

990

1,068

Property, plant and equipment, net

122

132

Operating lease right-of-use assets

273

288

Goodwill

4,688

4,713

Intangible assets, net

1,499

1,577

Other non-current assets

1,727

1,774

Total non-current assets

9,300

9,552

Total assets

11,891

12,992





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

1,113

1,126

Current portion of long-term debt


393

Other current liabilities

908

847

Liabilities held for sale


250

Total current liabilities

2,021

2,615

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,959

7,857

Deferred income taxes

404

333

Operating lease liabilities

254

266

Other non-current liabilities

322

360

Total non-current liabilities

7,940

8,816

Total liabilities

9,961

11,431

Commitments and contingencies



IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,216

777

Non-controlling interests

714

784

Shareholders' equity

1,930

1,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,891

12,992

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income (loss)

365

(282)

514

(516)

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations

404

(15)

415

(1)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:






Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

90

74

(55)

4

Depreciation

83

88

165

173

Loss on extinguishment of debt

67

28

91

28

Amortization of upfront license fees

55

51

110

101

Amortization

50

52

100

108

Stock-based compensation

7

1

11

(12)

Debt issuance cost amortization

5

5

11

10

Goodwill impairment




296

Deferred income taxes

(18)

(13)

82

(37)

Other non-cash items, net

4

4

5

(1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:






Trade and other receivables

(48)

(192)

(134)

88

Inventories

1

10

5

(6)

Accounts payable

(91)

175

24

(19)

Other assets and liabilities

81

111

(14)

(67)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

249

127

500

153

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations

5

40

(31)

172

Net cash provided by operating activities

254

168

469

325








Cash flows from investing activities






Capital expenditures

(73)

(54)

(121)

(140)

Proceeds from sale of assets

5

(1)

11

5

Other

2


1

11

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(66)

(55)

(108)

(124)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations

743

(6)

734

(20)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

677

(61)

626

(144)








Cash flows from financing activities






Principal payments on long-term debt

(1,035)

(527)

(2,422)

(959)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt

(63)

(25)

(85)

(25)

Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities

(6)

(14)

3

36

Payments of debt issuance costs

(1)

(20)

(7)

(20)

Proceeds from long-term debt


750

750

750

Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings

4

(35)

3

75

Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities

84

(263)

516

725

Dividends paid




(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(20)

(76)

(89)

(91)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(51)


(61)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests

1


11

2

Other

(5)

(4)

(10)

(6)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,091)

(213)

(1,392)

446








Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(160)

(106)

(297)

627

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

23

18

(13)

8

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

956

1,618

1,129

894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

819

1,530

819

1,530

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations


19


19

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations

819

1,511

819

1,511








Supplemental Cash Flow Information






Interest paid

53

49

219

231

Income taxes paid

35

7

39

18

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited







June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022


1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023


1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

591

610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,093

1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

743

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

885

913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

590

608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

743

743

Senior Secured Notes

5,450

6,813





Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

1,014

1,044

Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024

495

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,959

7,857





Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023


393

Current portion of long-term debt


393





Short-term borrowings

4

Total debt

6,963

8,250





Less: Cash and cash equivalents

639

907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

12

24

Net debt

6,312

7,319





Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure



International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited













For the three months ended June 30, 2021






Business





Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC

Loss from continuing operations








(39)

Provision for income taxes








32

Interest expense, net








91

Foreign exchange loss, net








90

Other non-operating expense, net








70

Operating income (loss)

300

10

310

(66)

244

Depreciation

49

35

83


83

Amortization - service revenue (1)

55


55


55

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

1

10

1

11

Amortization - purchase accounting




39

39

Stock-based compensation

2

2

3

4

7

Other (2)




1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

414

49

463

(21)

442











Income from discontinued operations








404

Gain on sale of discontinued operations








(396)

Provision for income taxes








Interest expense, net








Depreciation








Amortization








Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations








9











Adjusted EBITDA - combined








451











Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations








249

Capital expenditures








(73)

Free Cash Flow








176






















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited













For the three months ended June 30, 2020






Business





Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC

Loss from continuing operations








(268)

Benefit from income taxes








(3)

Interest expense, net








96

Foreign exchange loss, net








74

Other non-operating expense, net








28

Operating income (loss)


107

(111)

(4)

(69)

(72)

Depreciation

50

37

87


88

Amortization - service revenue (1)

51


51


51

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

2

9

1

10

Amortization - purchase accounting




42

42

Restructuring

5

35

40

3

43

Stock-based compensation




1

1

Other (2)




1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

221

(36)

184

(20)

164











Loss from discontinued operations








(15)

Benefit from income taxes








(8)

Interest expense, net








Depreciation








12

Amortization








14

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations








4











Adjusted EBITDA - combined








167











Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations








127

Capital expenditures








(54)

Free Cash Flow








73






















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited













For the six months ended June 30, 2021






Business





Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC

Income from continuing operations








100

Provision for income taxes








181

Interest expense, net








185

Foreign exchange gain, net








(55)

Other non-operating expense, net








94

Operating income (loss)

637

(9)

628

(124)

504

Depreciation

96

70

166

(1)

165

Amortization - service revenue (1)

110


110


110

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

17

3

19

2

21

Amortization - purchase accounting




79

79

Restructuring

(1)

1



Stock-based compensation

2

3

5

6

11

Other (2)




1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

862

67

929

(37)

892











Income from discontinued operations








415

Gain on sale of discontinued operations








(396)

Provision for  income taxes








4

Interest expense, net








Depreciation








Amortization








Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations








23











Adjusted EBITDA - combined








915











Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations








500

Capital expenditures








(121)

Free Cash Flow








380






















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited













For the six months ended June 30, 2020






Business





Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

PLC

Loss from continuing operations








(515)

Benefit from income taxes








(4)

Interest expense, net








196

Foreign exchange loss, net








4

Other non-operating expense, net








29

Operating income (loss)


251

(117)

135

(425)

(290)

Goodwill impairment




296

296

Depreciation

96

77

173

1

173

Amortization - service revenue (1)

101


101


101

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

14

3

17

2

19

Amortization - purchase accounting




89

89

Restructuring

5

36

41

6

47

Stock-based compensation

(4)

(5)

(9)

(3)

(12)

Other (2)




2

2

Adjusted EBITDA

464

(6)

458

(33)

425











Loss from discontinued operations








(1)

Benefit from income taxes








(4)

Interest expense, net








Depreciation








25

Amortization








28

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations








48











Adjusted EBITDA - combined








473











Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations








153

Capital expenditures








(140)

Free Cash Flow








13






















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations for the actual period end dates and LTM, and the respective net debt leverage calculations:

($ in millions)


Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Adjusted EBITDA

287

295

450

442

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations

65

26

14

9

Adjusted EBITDA - combined

352

321

464

451















LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,078

1,008

1,196

1,474

LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined (1)(2)

1,260

1,146

1,305

1,588















Net debt


7,243

7,319

7,069

6,312















Net debt leverage











LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3)









4.3x

LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined (4)

5.7x

6.4x

5.4x

4.0x






























(1) Adjusted EBITDA  was $164 million, $261 million, and $365 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations was $4 million, $44 million, and $69 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(3) Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA

(4) Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA - combined

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

Also from this source

International Game Technology PLC Announces Successful Amendment...

IGT to Deploy Next-Generation Cashless Technology for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics