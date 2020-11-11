International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Tomorrow, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"The resilience of our portfolio, particularly in lottery, and benefits from our swift cost reduction initiatives are on full display in our third quarter results," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Strong player demand and a host of compelling new games, systems, and digital solutions led to a sharp, sequential improvement in our most important markets. We continue to monitor the evolution and impact of the pandemic around the world. With a simplified organization firmly in place, we are creating a leaner, stronger IGT."

"Robust cash flow generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods have enabled us to improve our liquidity and reduce net debt," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "We are on track to achieve our 2020 temporary cost-reduction targets and have identified a number of initiatives that will enable us to deliver over $200 million of structural savings over the next two years. As a result, the improvement in our profitability should support our continued focus on reducing debt."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y Constant

September 30, Change Currency

2020

2019 (%) Change (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 570

552 3% 0% Global Gaming 412

601 (31)% (34)% Total revenue 982

1,153 (15)% (17)%











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 196

161 22% 17% Global Gaming (8)

68 NA NA Corporate support expense (18)

(26) 33% 37% Other(1) (42)

(49) 13% 13% Total operating income 129

154 (16)% (22)%











Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (128)

104 NA













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC 54

43 25%













Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 309

270 14% 10% Global Gaming 58

156 (63)% (65)% Corporate support expense (13)

(20) 32% 36% Total Adjusted EBITDA 354

407 (13)% (17)%











Net debt 7,243

7,354 (2)%













(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Delivered $220 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter; generated $610 million in cash from operations and $384 million in free cash flow year-to-date

in positive free cash flow in the quarter; generated in cash from operations and in free cash flow year-to-date Robust player demand drives highest Global Lottery same-store sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters

Signed 2-year contract extension with New York Lottery

Recently awarded 7-year contracts with Poland and Nebraska Lotteries following competitive bid processes

and Nebraska Lotteries following competitive bid processes Sharp, sequential improvement in Global Gaming revenue and profit following acute impact of the pandemic in the second quarter

41% increase in Digital & Betting revenue; launched full-service, in-house U.S. sports betting trading team in the third quarter and recently established new partnerships with Boyd Gaming and the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Awarded three spots on Casino Journal's esteemed "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards," the most of any gaming supplier

Cashless solutions gaining traction as Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills

Financial highlights:

Third quarter 2020 results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at a lower level compared to the second quarter

Resilient consolidated revenue of $982 million, down 15% from the prior year

Global Lottery revenue of $570 million , up 3%, driven by double-digit growth in North America same-store sales

, up 3%, driven by double-digit growth in same-store sales Global Gaming revenue totals $412 million , down 31% on pandemic-related closures and restrictions; positive sequential trends as casinos re-open and installed base is gradually reactivated

Operating income of $129 million, compared to $154 million in the prior year

Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions

Global Lottery same-store sales growth translates into high profit flow-through

Contribution from Global Gaming impacted by $36 million higher bad debt and obsolescence charges, primarily due to the protracted pandemic slow-down in business activities

Net interest expense of $101 million compared to $103 million in the prior year

Benefit from income taxes of $27 million, compared to a provision for income taxes of $45 million, driven by lower pre-tax income and the tax impact of significant foreign exchange losses in the third quarter of 2020 versus significant foreign exchange gains in the prior-year period

Net loss attributable to IGT was $128 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT of $54 million compared to adjusted net income of $43 million in the prior year

Net loss includes $149 million in non-cash foreign exchange loss, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments

Net loss per diluted share of $0.62; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.26 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.21 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $354 million compared to $407 million in the prior-year period

Benefit from previously mentioned cost-saving actions

Global Lottery achieves highest segment-level Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters

Net debt of $7.24 billion compared to $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.72x up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, due to pandemic's impact on EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020

Cash and Liquidity Update

At September 30, 2020 , liquidity totaled $2.55 billion , an improvement from the second quarter level on strong cash flow generation; comprised of $943 million in unrestricted cash and $1.61 billion available under revolving credit facilities

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EST

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Comparability of Results

Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period.

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)



Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change As Reported

% Change GLOBAL LOTTERY



At Constant FX Revenue















Service















Operating and facilities management contracts

525

502

5%

1% Upfront license fee amortization

(52)

(48)

(7)%

0% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

474

454

4%

2% Other

76

66

15%

9% Total service revenue

549

520

6%

3%

















Product sales

20

33

(38)%

(38)% Total revenue

570

552

3%

0%

















Operating income

196

161

22%

17% Adjusted EBITDA

309

270

14%

10%

















Global same-store sales growth (%)















Instant ticket & draw games













10.6% Multi-jurisdiction jackpots













(14.3)% Total













8.7%

















North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)















Instant ticket & draw games













15.0% Multi-jurisdiction jackpots













(14.3)% Total













12.1%

















Italy same-store sales growth (%)















Instant ticket & draw games













(3.5)%

























Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change As Reported

% Change GLOBAL GAMING



At Constant FX Revenue















Service















Terminal

193

276

(30)%

(33)% Systems, software, and other

138

126

10%

6% Total service revenue

331

402

(18)%

(21)%

















Product sales















Terminal

49

139

(64)%

(65)% Other

32

60

(47)%

(48)% Total product sales revenue

81

199

(59)%

(60)% Total revenue

412

601

(31)%

(34)%

















Operating (loss) income

(8)

68

NA

NA Adjusted EBITDA

58

156

(63)%

(65)%

















Installed base units















Casino

48,280

51,592

(6)%



Casino - L/T lease (1)

1,102

—

NA



Italy VLT - Operator (B2C)

10,845

10,984

(1)%



Italy VLT - Supplier (B2B)

7,112

7,514

(5)%



Italy AWP

36,279

41,129

(12)%



Total installed base units

103,618

111,219

(7)%





















Installed base units (by geography)















US & Canada

34,584

37,260

(7)%



Rest of world

14,798

14,332

3%



Subtotal

49,382

51,592

(4)%



Italy

54,236

59,627

(9)%



Total installed base units

103,618

111,219

(7)%





















Yields (by geography)(2), in absolute $















US & Canada

$26.79

$41.31

(35)%



Rest of world (ex-Italy)

$4.31

$8.04

(46)%



Total yields (ex-Italy)

$19.88

$32.06

(38)%





















Global machine units sold















New/expansion

818

1,001

(18)%



Replacement

2,853

9,190

(69)%



Total machine units sold

3,671

10,191

(64)%





















US & Canada machine units sold















New/expansion

667

791

(16)%



Replacement

2,007

4,150

(52)%



Total machine units sold

2,674

4,941

(46)%





















(1) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (2) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases



Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change As Reported

% Change GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)



At Constant FX Rest of world machine units sold















New/expansion

151

210

(28)%



Replacement

846

5,040

(83)%



Total machine units sold

997

5,250

(81)%





















Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $















US & Canada

13,800

14,800

(7)%



Rest of world

12,100

11,800

3%



Total ASP

13,300

13,300

0%





















Gaming Systems Revenue

32

53

(41)%





















Italy Wagers (€)















VLT (B2C)

940

1,324





(29)% AWP

711

877





(19)%

















Italy sports betting wagers (€)

237

227





5% Italy sports betting payout (%)

83.0%

83.4%





0%





























































































Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change As Reported

% Change CONSOLIDATED



At Constant FX Revenue (by geography)















US & Canada

443

538

(18)%

(18)% Italy

416

402

3%

(4)% Rest of world

123

213

(42)%

(43)% Total revenue

982

1,153

(15)%

(17)%

















Digital & Betting Revenue (1)

104

74

41%

35%

















(1) Included within consolidated revenue

















International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Service revenue 880,133



921,712



2,223,772



2,892,774

Product sales 101,377



231,535



335,417



639,642

Total revenue 981,510



1,153,247



2,559,189



3,532,416

















Cost of services 541,118



575,594



1,479,605



1,765,519

Cost of product sales 81,516



136,246



239,822



397,217

Selling, general and administrative 180,315



201,416



515,858



616,516

Research and development 48,039



68,804



140,111



200,305

Restructuring (98)



16,152



46,955



21,853

Goodwill impairment —



—



296,000



—

Other operating expense (income), net 2,118



1,153



3,721



(24,743)

Total operating expenses 853,008



999,365



2,722,072



2,976,667

















Operating income (loss) 128,502



153,882



(162,883)



555,749

















Interest expense, net (101,023)



(102,551)



(297,284)



(309,480)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (149,403)



124,068



(153,427)



141,609

Other (expense) income, net (7,031)



(308)



(39,791)



22,687

Total non-operating (expenses) income (257,457)



21,209



(490,502)



(145,184)

















(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (128,955)



175,091



(653,385)



410,565

















(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (26,617)



44,530



(34,806)



160,522

















Net (loss) income (102,338)



130,561



(618,579)



250,043

















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 25,652



26,998



37,315



101,370

















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (127,990)



103,563



(655,894)



148,673

















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.62)



0.51



(3.20)



0.73

Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.62)



0.51



(3.20)



0.73

















Weighted-average shares - basic 204,857



204,435



204,680



204,352

Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,857



204,528



204,680



204,532



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 943,346



662,934

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 196,252



231,317

Trade and other receivables, net 828,459



1,006,127

Inventories 183,220



161,790

Other current assets 556,607



571,869

Total current assets 2,707,884



2,634,037

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,180,511



1,307,940

Property, plant and equipment, net 129,636



146,055

Operating lease right-of-use assets 332,121



341,538

Goodwill 5,188,657



5,451,494

Intangible assets, net 1,672,750



1,836,002

Other non-current assets 1,779,807



1,927,524

Total non-current assets 10,283,482



11,010,553

Total assets 12,991,366



13,644,590









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,116,854



1,120,922

Current portion of long-term debt 374,656



462,155

Short-term borrowings 4



3,193

Other current liabilities 1,006,658



882,081

Total current liabilities 2,498,172



2,468,351

Long-term debt, less current portion 7,821,723



7,600,169

Deferred income taxes 272,555



366,822

Operating lease liabilities 305,805



310,721

Other non-current liabilities 372,428



413,549

Total non-current liabilities 8,772,511



8,691,261

Total liabilities 11,270,683



11,159,612

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity 1,720,683



2,484,978

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,991,366



13,644,590



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income (102,338)

130,561

(618,579)

250,043 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 102,578

106,020

300,826

315,291 Goodwill impairment —

—

296,000

— Amortization 65,624

69,960

201,581

207,161 Amortization of upfront license fees 54,229

50,695

155,576

154,630 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 149,403

(124,068)

153,427

(141,609) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (10)

2,336

28,267

11,964 Debt issuance cost amortization 5,451

5,481

15,748

17,004 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 389

(2,085)

455

(65,324) Stock-based compensation 1,103

7,544

(10,703)

20,046 Deferred income taxes (69,815)

(3,925)

(106,520)

2,590 Other non-cash items, net 2,621

17,339

5,125

48,731 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:













Trade and other receivables 58,553

(32,513)

198,131

16,546 Inventories (3,457)

23,073

(9,435)

23,875 Accounts payable (17,984)

57,928

(23,646)

611 Other assets and liabilities 38,867

(111,362)

24,060

(72,854) Net cash provided by operating activities 285,214

196,984

610,313

788,705















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (65,668)

(101,713)

(225,847)

(332,716) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,272

35,314

6,457

100,743 Other 1,540

3,581

12,437

6,126 Net cash used in investing activities (62,856)

(62,818)

(206,953)

(225,847)















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (579,175)

(431,518)

(959,275)

(1,264,647) Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt —

—

(25,000)

(8,598) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,863)

(18,853)

(21,479)

(24,787) Net payments of short-term borrowings (82,537)

(54,092)

(7,610)

(34,519) Proceeds from long-term debt —

550,050

895,896

1,397,025 Net receipts from financial liabilities 59,230

12,148

95,698

753 Dividends paid —

(40,887)

(40,887)

(122,616) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (44,516)

(6,290)

(135,892)

(135,684) Return of capital - non-controlling interests —

(9,985)

—

(80,384) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 1,304

294

3,334

1,369 Other (2,540)

(1,065)

(8,598)

(7,798) Net cash used in financing activities (650,097)

(198)

(203,813)

(279,886)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (427,739)

133,968

199,547

282,972 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 37,575

(27,343)

45,800

(31,091) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,529,762

657,033

894,251

511,777 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,139,598

763,658

1,139,598

763,658















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid (141,263)

(160,256)

(372,127)

(371,847) Income taxes paid (41,637)

(88,232)

(59,432)

(138,009)

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022 1,004,662



1,491,328

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023 989,909



948,382

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023 60,811



60,885

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 581,534



557,331

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 1,091,210



1,089,959

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 871,151



835,105

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 743,958



743,387

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 580,333



556,403

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 743,004



—

Senior Secured Notes 6,666,572



6,282,780









Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023 994,835



1,317,389

U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024 160,316



—

Long-term debt, less current portion 7,821,723



7,600,169









4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020 —



434,789

5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020 —



27,366

Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023 374,656



—

Current portion of long-term debt 374,656



462,155









Short-term borrowings 4



3,193

Total debt 8,196,383



8,065,517









Less: Cash and cash equivalents 943,346



662,934

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024 10,422



20,464









Net debt 7,242,615



7,382,119









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited





















For the three months ended September 30, 2020









Operating









Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net loss















(102,338)

Benefit from income taxes















(26,617)

Interest expense, net















101,023

Foreign exchange loss, net















149,403

Other non-operating expense, net















7,031

Operating income (loss) 195,766



(7,550)



188,216



(59,714)



128,502

Depreciation 51,248



51,007



102,255



323



102,578

Amortization - service revenue (1) 54,229



—



54,229



—



54,229

Amortization - non-purchase accounting 7,926



15,178



23,104



762



23,866

Amortization - purchase accounting —



—



—



41,758



41,758

Restructuring (52)



(428)



(480)



382



(98)

Stock-based compensation 81



71



152



951



1,103

Other (2) —



—



—



2,118



2,118

Adjusted EBITDA 309,198



58,278



367,476



(13,420)



354,056





















Cash flows from operating activities















285,214

Capital expenditures















(65,668)

Free Cash Flow















219,546





















Net loss attributable to IGT PLC















(127,990)

Foreign exchange loss, net















149,403



Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting















42,069

Restructuring















(98)

Gain on extinguishment of debt















(10)

Other (2)















2,118

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)















(11,167)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC















54,325

Weighted-average shares - diluted















204,857

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)















205,013

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















(0.62)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















0.26





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees











(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs











(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (4) Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited





















For the three months ended September 30, 2019









Operating









Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income















130,561

Provision for income taxes















44,530

Interest expense, net















102,551

Foreign exchange gain, net















(124,068)

Other non-operating expense, net















308

Operating income (loss) 160,820



68,025



228,845



(74,963)



153,882

Depreciation 50,099



55,160



105,259



761



106,020

Amortization - service revenue (1) 50,695



—



50,695



—



50,695

Amortization - non-purchase accounting 6,843



14,415



21,258



754



22,012

Amortization - purchase accounting —



—



—



47,948



47,948

Restructuring 211



16,283



16,494



(342)



16,152

Stock-based compensation 1,582



2,126



3,708



3,836



7,544

Other (2) —



432



432



2,391



2,823

Adjusted EBITDA 270,250



156,441



426,691



(19,615)



407,076





















Cash flows from operating activities















196,984

Capital expenditures















(101,713)

Free Cash Flow















95,271





















Net income attributable to IGT PLC















103,563

Foreign exchange gain, net















(124,068)



Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting















48,580

Restructuring















16,152

Loss on extinguishment of debt















2,336

Other (2)















2,823

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)















(6,041)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC















43,345

Weighted-average shares - diluted















204,528

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted















204,528

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















0.51

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















0.21





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees











(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs











(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

























For the nine months ended September 30, 2020











Operating











Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC

Net loss















(618,579)



Benefit from income taxes















(34,806)



Interest expense, net















297,284



Foreign exchange loss, net















153,427



Other non-operating expense, net















39,791



Operating income (loss) 446,965



(124,787)



322,178



(485,061)



(162,883)



Goodwill impairment —



—



—



296,000



296,000



Depreciation 147,055



152,670



299,725



1,101



300,826



Amortization - service revenue (1) 155,576



—



155,576



—



155,576



Amortization - non-purchase accounting 22,006



46,726



68,732



2,341



71,073



Amortization - purchase accounting —



—



—



130,508



130,508



Restructuring 5,332



35,430



40,762



6,193



46,955



Stock-based compensation (3,713)



(5,063)



(8,776)



(1,927)



(10,703)



Other (2) —



—



—



3,623



3,623



Adjusted EBITDA 773,221



104,976



878,197



(47,222)



830,975

























Cash flows from operating activities















610,313



Capital expenditures















(225,847)



Free Cash Flow















384,466

























Net loss attributable to IGT PLC















(655,894)



Foreign exchange loss, net















153,427



Goodwill impairment















296,000





Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting















131,442



Restructuring















46,955



Loss on extinguishment of debt















23,250



Other (2)















3,623



Income tax impact on adjustments (3)















(49,430)



Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC















(50,627)



Weighted-average shares - diluted















204,680



Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted















204,680



Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















(3.20)



Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















(0.25)

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees













(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs













(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited





















For the nine months ended September 30, 2019









Operating









Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income















250,043

Provision for income taxes















160,522

Interest expense, net















309,480

Foreign exchange gain, net















(141,609)

Other non-operating income, net















(22,687)

Operating income (loss) 542,913



239,940



782,853



(227,104)



555,749

Depreciation 147,461



165,490



312,951



2,340



315,291

Amortization - service revenue (1) 154,629



—



154,629



—



154,629

Amortization - non-purchase accounting 18,175



43,090



61,265



2,231



63,496

Amortization - purchase accounting —



—



—



143,666



143,666

Restructuring 1,003



16,959



17,962



3,891



21,853

Stock-based compensation 3,854



5,088



8,942



11,104



20,046

Other (2) —



432



432



2,296



2,728

Adjusted EBITDA 868,035



470,999



1,339,034



(61,576)



1,277,458





















Cash flows from operating activities















788,705

Capital expenditures















(332,716)

Free Cash Flow















455,989





















Net income attributable to IGT PLC















148,673

Foreign exchange gain, net















(141,609)



Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting















145,562

Restructuring















21,853

Loss on extinguishment of debt















11,964

Other (2)















2,728

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)















(30,819)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC















158,352

Weighted-average shares - diluted















204,532

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted















204,532

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















0.73

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted















0.77





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees











(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs











(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated



