International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Broad-based momentum across our Lottery, Gaming, and Digital & Betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Revenue grew over 20% and operating income more than doubled, highlighting the strength of our portfolio. Based on our excellent year-to-date results and our solid financial condition, the Board reinstated a quarterly cash dividend, signaling their confidence in the Company's prospects."

"We are supporting strong top-line growth with strategic investments in the business while still making good progress on optimizing our cost structure," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Achieving our goal of reducing net debt leverage below 4.0x was a big accomplishment in the quarter. We look forward to sharing our strategy, long-term growth initiatives, and capital allocation plans during our upcoming investor day on November 16, 2021."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) All amounts from continuing operations September 30,

2021

2020 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 652

570 14% 15% Global Gaming 289

216 34% 34% Digital & Betting 43

31 37% 35% Total revenue 984

816 21% 20%











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 234

196 19% 20% Global Gaming 31

(56) NA NA Digital & Betting 12

6 100% 90% Corporate support expense (26)

(17) (54)% (54)% Other(1) (40)

(42) 5% 5% Total operating income (loss) 212

87 144% 145% Operating Income margin 22%

11%















Net cash provided by operating activities 113

191 (41)%













Cash and cash equivalents 435

936 (53)%













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 347

309 12% 13% Global Gaming 64

(18) NA NA Digital & Betting 15

9 66% 59% Corporate support expense (19)

(13) (46)% (46)% Total Adjusted EBITDA 407

287 42% 42% Adjusted EBITDA margin 41%

35%















Free cash flow 66

126 (48)%













Net debt(2) 6,109

7,250 (16)%

















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization (2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Sustained player demand in Global Lottery propels strong results; profit and related margins remain among the strongest in segment history

Global Gaming achieves highest quarterly revenue and profit levels in seven quarters as progressive recovery continues

Digital & Betting rapidly gaining scale with significantly higher revenue and profit driven by new and existing markets

Strong year-to-date operating cash flow of $613 million and free cash flow of $445 million

and free cash flow of Successfully amended and extended term loan facility, adding an ESG margin adjustment demonstrating IGT's commitment to sustainability

Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation following a competitive procurement

Recently signed seven-year contract with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French National Lottery, to upgrade its lottery central system to IGT's advanced Aurora™ platform featuring enhanced, omnichannel capabilities

Strengthened Digital & Betting leadership with appointment of Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting and Gil Rotem as President of iGaming

as President of Sports Betting and as President of iGaming Announced several turnkey sports betting solutions, including full retail and mobile services for Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Oneida Casino , and Snoqualmie Casino

, and Snoqualmie Casino Extended cashless momentum with agreements to deploy Resort Wallet ™ and IGTPay ™ at Agua Caliente Casino and Indigo Sky properties

and IGTPay at Agua Caliente Casino and Indigo Sky properties Won several industry awards, including:

"Technology Provider of the Year" and "Lottery Product of the Year" at 2021 International Gaming Awards



"Product Innovation of the Year" for Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless technologies at 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas



"Best Consumer-Service Technology" for CrystalFlex sports betting terminal at 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $984 million, up 21% compared to the prior year

Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652 million , as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth

, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth Global Gaming revenue of $289 million , up from $216 million in the prior year and $274 million sequentially as market recovery progresses

, up from in the prior year and sequentially as market recovery progresses Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43 million , with double-digit growth across activities

Operating income of $212 million, up 144% from the prior year

High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth

Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales

lottery sales Strong operating leverage across businesses

Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program

Net interest expense of $79 million compared to $101 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $37 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $41 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability

Net income of $101 million versus net loss of $129 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher revenue and operating profit, and a reduction in foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million compared to $287 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Net debt of $6.1 billion, down $1.2 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 3.8x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong cash flow generation and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses, including €100 million installment received during Q3'21

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2021 ; $435 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity

as of ; in unrestricted cash and in additional borrowing capacity Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility

Enhancing credit profile, increasing liquidity, and extending debt maturities



Includes ESG margin adjustment, highlighting commitment to sustainability; achieved higher ESG rating in Q3'21, lowering borrowing costs

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of November 22, 2021

Record date of November 23, 2021

Payment date of December 7, 2021

Investor Day Details

IGT will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST

Senior management will present an in-depth review of the Company's business strategy, long-term growth prospects, and capital allocation plans

A live webcast is available under "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com

Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance

A replay will also be available on the website following the call

Raising Full-year 2021 Outlook (Continuing operations)

Revenue of ~$4.1 billion

Updating operating income outlook to ~$900 million from ~$800 million

from Depreciation and amortization of ~$700 - $725 million

- Cash from operations of ~$850 - $900 million

- Capital expenditures below $300 million

Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)













































































































































GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Q2'21 Sequential Change as Reported (%) Revenue























Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

590

525

12%

12%

675 (13)% Upfront license fee amortization

(51)

(52)

1%

—%

(53) 2% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

539

474

14%

14%

623 (13)% Other

78

76

4%

5%

79 (1)% Total service revenue

617

549

12%

13%

702 (12)%























Product sales

35

20

71%

70%

23 51% Total revenue

652

570

14%

15%

725 (10)%























Operating income

234

196

19%

20%

300 (22)% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

347

309

12%

13%

414 (16)%























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

7.1%

10.6%









34.9%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

42.2%

(14.3)%









28.8%

Total

9.3%

8.7%









34.5%

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

4.6%

15.0%









20.5%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

42.2%

(14.3)%









28.8%

Total

7.5%

12.1%









21.1%

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

16.3%

(3.5)%









115.2%

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

















































































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%)(1)

Q2'21

GLOBAL GAMING



Sequential Change as Reported (%) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

116

81

44%

43%

108 8% Systems, software, and other

56

51

8%

8%

48 16% Total service revenue

172

133

30%

30%

156 10%























Product sales





















Terminal

81

49

64%

63%

86 (6)% Other

36

34

7%

6%

31 14% Total product sales revenue

117

83

41%

40%

118 (1)% Total revenue

289

216

34%

34%

274 6%























Operating income (loss)

31

(56)

NA

NA

1 NM Adjusted EBITDA(1)

64

(18)

NA

NA

35 80%























Installed base units





















Casino

48,434

48,280

—%





47,964

Casino - L/T lease(2)

1,144

1,102

4%





1,136

Total installed base units

49,578

49,382

—%





49,100

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

34,347

34,584

(1)%





33,820

Rest of world

15,231

14,798

3%





15,280

Total installed base units

49,578

49,382

—%





49,100

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$40.79

$26.79

52%





$38.41

Rest of world

$5.64

$4.31

31%





$4.03

Total yields

$29.67

$19.88

49%





$27.49

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,009

818

23%





1,167

Replacement

4,692

2,853

64%





5,168

Total machine units sold

5,701

3,671

55%





6,335

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

524

667

(21)%





643

Replacement

3,451

2,007

72%





3,485

Total machine units sold

3,975

2,674

49%





4,128

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein





(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases





(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units













































































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change (%)





Q2'21

GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)



Constant Currency Change (%)(1) Sequential Change as Reported (%) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

485

151

221%





524

Replacement

1,241

846

47%





1,683

Total machine units sold

1,726

997

73%





2,207

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$13,900

$13,800

1%





$13,900

Rest of world

$14,400

$12,100

19%





$12,700

Total ASP

$14,100

$13,300

6%





$13,400

























Gaming Systems Revenue

38

31

22%





39





































































































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change (%)





Q2'21

DIGITAL & BETTING



Constant Currency

Change (%)(1) Sequential Change as Reported (%) Revenue





















Service

43

31

39%

36%

43 —% Product sales

—

—

(66)%

(66)%

(0) NA Total revenue

43

31

37%

35%

42 2%























Operating income

12

6

100%

90%

9 35% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

15

9

66%

59%

13 18%















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

556

443

26%

25%

561 (1)% Italy

294

248

18%

19%

353 (17)% Rest of world

134

125

7%

6%

127 5% Total revenue

984

816

21%

20%

1,041 (5)%















































(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein































International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service revenue 832



713



2,634



1,891

Product sales 152



104



406



340

Total revenue 984



816



3,039



2,230

















Cost of services 422



418



1,302



1,194

Cost of product sales 93



83



253



243

Selling, general and administrative 195



179



588



511

Research and development 63



48



179



140

Goodwill impairment —



—



—



296

Restructuring (1)



—



(1)



47

Other operating expense —



1



1



3

Total operating expenses 772



730



2,323



2,434

















Operating income (loss) 212



87



716



(204)

















Interest expense, net 79



101



264



297

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (6)



149



(62)



153

Other expense, net 1



6



96



34

Total non-operating expenses 74



256



298



485

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

provision for (benefit from) income taxes 138



(170)



418



(689)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 37



(41)



217



(45)

Income (loss) from continuing operations 101



(129)



200



(644)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —



26



24



25

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



391



—

Income from discontinued operations —



26



415



25

Net income (loss) 101



(102)



615



(619)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from continuing operations 36



25



155



40

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations —



1



(2)



(3)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC 65



(128)



462



(656)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.32



(0.75)



0.22



(3.34)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.31



(0.75)



0.22



(3.34)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic 0.32



(0.62)



2.25



(3.20)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted 0.31



(0.62)



2.24



(3.20)

Weighted-average shares - basic 205,188



204,857



205,048



204,680

Weighted-average shares - diluted 206,899



204,857



206,728



204,680



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

435



907

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

152



199

Trade and other receivables, net

1,017



846

Inventories

181



169

Other current assets

607



480

Assets held for sale

4



839

Total current assets

2,396



3,440

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

956



1,068

Property, plant and equipment, net

118



132

Operating lease right-of-use assets

283



288

Goodwill

4,670



4,713

Intangible assets, net

1,453



1,577

Other non-current assets

1,500



1,774

Total non-current assets

8,981



9,552

Total assets

11,376



12,992











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

1,003



1,126

Current portion of long-term debt

—



393

Other current liabilities

825



847

Liabilities held for sale

—



250

Total current liabilities

1,828



2,615

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,544



7,857

Deferred income taxes

392



333

Operating lease liabilities

269



266

Other non-current liabilities

322



360

Total non-current liabilities

7,528



8,816

Total liabilities

9,355



11,431

Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,317



777

Non-controlling interests

704



784

Shareholders' equity

2,021



1,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,376



12,992



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) 101

(102)

615

(619) Less: Income from discontinued operations —

26

415

25 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation 81

91

246

265 Amortization of upfront license fees 54

54

164

156 Amortization 51

53

150

160 Stock-based compensation 11

1

22

(11) Debt issuance cost amortization 4

5

15

16 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1

—

92

28 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

296 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (6)

149

(62)

153 Deferred income taxes (27)

(70)

56

(107) Other non-cash items, net (6)

1

(1)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (50)

81

(184)

169 Inventories (17)

(3)

(12)

(9) Accounts payable (101)

(25)

(77)

(45) Other assets and liabilities 18

(18)

4

(85) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 113

191

613

344 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations —

95

(31)

267 Net cash provided by operating activities 113

285

582

610















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (47)

(65)

(168)

(204) Proceeds from sale of assets 3

1

15

6 Other —

2

1

12 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (44)

(62)

(152)

(186) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 118

(1)

852

(21) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 74

(63)

700

(207)















Cash flows from financing activities













Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities (498)

(579)

17

146 Principal payments on long-term debt (424)

—

(2,846)

(959) Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities (55)

59

(52)

96 Payments of debt issuance costs (7)

(2)

(14)

(21) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt —

—

(85)

(25) Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings 16

(83)

19

(8) Proceeds from long-term debt 589

—

1,339

750 Dividends paid —

—

—

(41) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests —

(45)

(89)

(136) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (31)

—

(92)

— Capital increase - non-controlling interests 1

1

12

3 Other (3)

(3)

(12)

(9) Net cash used in financing activities (412)

(650)

(1,804)

(204)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (225)

(428)

(522)

200 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (6)

38

(19)

46 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 819

1,530

1,129

894 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 588

1,140

588

1,140 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —

19

—

19 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 588

1,121

588

1,121















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 104

141

323

372 Income taxes paid 64

20

104

38

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022

—



1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

—



1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61



61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

576



610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,093



1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

743



—

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

863



913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745



744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

575



608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

744



743

Senior Secured Notes

5,399



6,813











Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,145



1,044

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,544



7,857











Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2027

—



393

Current portion of long-term debt

—



393











Short-term borrowings

19



—

Total debt

6,563



8,250











Less: Cash and cash equivalents

435



907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

18



24

Net debt

6,109



7,319











Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited

































For the three months ended September 30, 2021

















Business













Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations





















101 Provision for income taxes





















37 Interest expense, net





















79 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(6) Other non-operating expense, net





















1 Operating income (loss)

234

31

12

278

(66)

212 Depreciation

48

29

4

81

—

81 Amortization - service revenue (1)

54

—

—

54

—

54 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

1

—

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Restructuring

—

—

(1)

(1)

—

(1) Stock-based compensation

3

2

—

5

6

11 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

—

— Adjusted EBITDA

347

64

15

426

(19)

407





















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















113

Capital expenditures





















(47) Free Cash Flow





















66























































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited

































For the three months ended September 30, 2020

















Business













Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT





Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(129) Benefit from income taxes





















(41) Interest expense, net





















101 Foreign exchange loss, net





















149 Other non-operating expense, net





















6 Operating income (loss)

196

(56)

6

146

(59)

87 Depreciation

51

36

4

91

—

91 Amortization - service revenue (1)

54

—

—

54

—

54 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

2

—

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

42

42 Stock-based compensation

—

—

—

—

1

1 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

309

(18)

9

301

(13)

287

























Income from discontinued operations





















26 Provision for income taxes





















14 Interest expense, net





















— Depreciation





















11 Amortization





















13 Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations





















65

























Adjusted EBITDA - combined





















352

























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















191 Capital expenditures





















(65) Free Cash Flow





















126

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited

































For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

















Business













Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations





















200 Provision for income taxes





















217 Interest expense, net





















264 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(62) Other non-operating expense, net





















96 Operating income (loss)

871

7

28

906

(190)

716 Depreciation

144

92

11

247

(1)

246 Amortization - service revenue (1)

164

—

—

164

—

164 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

25

4

—

29

3

32 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

118

118 Restructuring

(1)

—

(1)

(1)

—

(1) Stock-based compensation

5

4

—

10

12

22 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

1,209

107

39

1,355

(57)

1,299

























Income from discontinued operations





















415 Gain on sale of discontinued operations





















(396) Provision for income taxes





















4 Interest expense, net





















— Depreciation





















— Amortization





















— Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations





















23

























Adjusted EBITDA - combined





















1,322



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















613

Capital expenditures





















(168) Free Cash Flow





















445



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited

































For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

















Business













Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(644) Benefit from income taxes





















(45) Interest expense, net





















297 Foreign exchange loss, net





















153 Other non-operating expense, net





















34 Operating income (loss)

447

(170)

3

280

(484)

(204) Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

—

296

296 Depreciation

147

106

11

264

1

265 Amortization - service revenue (1)

156

—

—

156

—

156 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

22

5

—

27

2

30 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

131

131 Restructuring

5

34

1

41

6

47 Stock-based compensation

(4)

(5)

—

(9)

(2)

(11) Other (2)

—

—

—

—

3

3 Adjusted EBITDA

773

(28)

14

759

(47)

713

























Income from discontinued operations





















25 Provision for income taxes





















10 Interest expense, net





















— Depreciation





















36 Amortization





















41 Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations





















112

























Adjusted EBITDA - combined





















825



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















344

Capital expenditures





















(204) Free Cash Flow





















139























































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



