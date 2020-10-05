International Gift Delivery Company Connects Everyone for Christmas Despite Coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftBasketsOverseas.com (GBO), the experts in international gift delivery, announces its preparations to make the holiday season successful. From expanding its gift offering to include this year's hottest gifts to growing its remote-work team, and adding MORE services, the company commits excellence in spite of a global pandemic.

Send everyone on your office holiday list a delicious gourmet gift with GiftBasketsOverseas.com Dietary restrictions are no problem with Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and Kosher gift options.

"This is a difficult time for everyone with social distancing and travel restrictions, and that makes it even more important to connect loved ones, friends, and colleagues," says Dmitriy Peregudov, CEO of the company. "We've doubled down on our commitment to ensuring the holidays are full of generosity and great gifts for as many people as possible around the world."

First, GBO expanded its team. From developers for the website to additional members on the customer service team, GBO is making sure its customers get fast help, and employees won't get overloaded. See the new additions on GBO's Meet the Team webpage . With new team members in place, it was time for new gifts!

The company's experts predict healthy gifts will be popular this holiday season and directed their efforts to those. The team has added a new Gluten Free Gifts category, and expanded Dairy Free gift baskets & Kosher gifts, so recipients with dietary restrictions have plenty of delicious gift options. Gift certificates will also be an excellent option for customers who want to give their recipients the gift of choice, and have introduced Gift Baskets Overseas gift certificates with instant delivery.

Then, it was time to re-vamp the company's services. Now, customers who are running late with a gift, can send their gift as a GiftyLink. When a customer sends their gift as a GiftyLink , their recipient is notified immediately about their surprise. The physical gift is created and delivered as soon as possible, saving customers the embarrassment of missing important dates. The company's most exciting service, is its new Address Request service. If a customer doesn't know their recipient's physical address, GBO will find that address for them. A customer only needs their recipient's email address, and the GBO team can take it from there.

If those changes weren't enough, GBO wanted to ensure every customer can use a payment method they're comfortable with. They've added Venmo, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, and even payment in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Plus, there are new payment options for customers in Brazil, Europe, and across Latin America. It has never been easier to shop at Gift Baskets Overseas.

Despite these changes, GBO's gift experts warn that delays due to the pandemic are likely, and are urging customers to place orders two weeks earlier than they normally would, to account for any possible delivery delays. In typical GBO fashion, they're offering deep discounts for Early Bird shoppers, and Mr. Peregudov assures everyone, GBO has everyone covered for Christmas this year.

About GiftBasketsOverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high quality gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wide array of ordering channels & 24/7 availability. The company maintains a work environment where each employee is encouraged to become their best self through a balance of autonomy and team-work, constant professional & self-improvement, and – above all – respect for each customer & each other. GiftBasketsOverseas.com is renowned globally for providing online ordering convenience, multilingual customer service, and secure payment options. Learn more at www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com.

For more information, contact Carmen Monroe at 1-888-673-2822, or email [email protected]

